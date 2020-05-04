पढ़ाई में था कमजोर... जानवरों की फोटो खींचकर ऐसे जीता फोटोग्राफर ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड, पढ़िए पूरी कहानी

'अगर किसी चीज को पूरे दिल से चाहो तो पूरी कायनात उसे तुमसे मिलाने की कोशिश में लग जाती है'. जी हां यह लाइन बिल्कुल सटीक बैठती है 'नेशनल ज्योग्राफिक नेचर फोटोग्राफर ऑफ द इयर (National Geographic Nature Photographer Of The Year) वरूण आदित्य पर. वरूण आदिय की पूरी कहानी ह्यूमन ऑफ बॉम्बे (Humans Of Bombay) ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पेज से शेयर किया है. ह्यूमन्स ऑफ बॉम्बे से खास बातचीत में वरूण ने बताया कि वह पढ़ाई में कमजोर थे. हर चीज सिखने में उन्हें काफी टाइम लगता था ऐसे में एक कमजोर स्टूडेंट से लेकर नेशनल जियोग्राफिक नेचर फोटोग्राफर ऑफ द इयर के खिताब तक सफर काफी उतार- चढ़ाव से भरपूर रहा.
मुझे पढ़ाई वाली चीज सिखने में काफी दिक्कत होती थी ऐसे में, मैं अपनी फोटो वाली किताब खोलकर उसे देखना ज्यादा पसंद करता था. मैं जब स्कूल में था तो मैं खुश नहीं था, पढ़ाई में कमजोर होने के कारण मेरे अंदर धीरे-धीरे आत्मविश्वास की कमी हो गई थी. एक तरफ लाइफ में यह सब चल रहा था लेकिन मेरी फैमिली खासकर मेरे माता पिता कभी भी इस बात से परेशान नहीं हुए कि मेरा बेटा पढ़ने में कमजोर है, उसके एग्जाम में नंबर कम आते है या ग्रेड कम आते हैं. एक बार की बात है हम सब शिमला घूमने गया तो मेरे पापा ने पूछा क्या तुम्हें चिड़ियां देखना पसंद है.
"When I was 12, I couldn't wait to come home from school–being there was painful. I preferred to stare at the photos in my encyclopaedias & picture myself at all those places. It was my escape from a world where I was looked down upon. At school, I was called a ‘Defaulter' & ‘Slow learner'–it made me under-confident. Those labels followed me through school & college. But my parents never forced me to get X marks. Rather, on a trip to Shimla, dad asked me if I wanted to become a bird watcher. Ever since, I've been hooked onto travelling–photography came in later. It was in 2011 when the DSLR camera was the new rage. I clicked good photos on my iPhone, so I wanted it. I skipped meals, saved 300 pounds & with some help from my parents, I got the camera. That day, I visited parks all over London. I felt such a rush–I hardly went to Uni after that. Then one day, I randomly shared a photo on FB, which got 10 likes! For someone who was never appreciated, those 10 likes meant everything. So I began uploading more. I finished my MBA & told my parents I wanted to pursue photography. They were unsure as it's expensive, but I felt passionately about it & knew I'd find a way. So, I kept at it. In 2013 it paid off when I won a small Nat Geo contest & got to visit Panama with Michael Melford. On the flight back, he said, 'What's that focus point thing you were talking about?' I was shocked! A legendary photographer was asking me for notes? After that, my parents really supported me. They took a loan to help me–I'm still repaying them. I also bootstrapped everything–I visited affordable places & travelled the world cheaply. I still remember my trip to Finland. I lived in a cabin of 6 feet & froze in -10 degrees, just to capture a wolf who never came! Still– what an experience! Later in 2016, when I won the Nat Geo Photograph of the Year, I got the confidence to teach. My Instagram account had taken off by then & I landed several projects. For me, it's never been about the money. I just wanted to make the world fall in love with nature the way I had. & looking back, I'm happy I didn't let those labels define me. Afterall, some birds just aren't meant to be caged.”
साल 2011 की बात है मैंने अपने iPhone से फोटो क्लिक करना शुरु किया. सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं फोटो क्लिक करने के चक्कर मैं खाना भी नहीं खाता था और तीन महीने में 300 पाउंड बचाकर मैंने DSLR खरीदा ताकि थोड़ी फैमिली वालों की हेल्प हो जाए.
कुछ समय बाद मैंने फोटो को सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करना शुरु किया. मेरी फोटोग्राफी में दिलचस्पी देखने के बाद मेरी फैमिली ने मुझे कहा तुम इसी का कोर्स कर लो. मैंने जब एमबीए कर लिया उसके बाद मैंने सोचा फ्रोफेशनल फोटोग्राफर्स का कोर्स कर लेता हूं. और इसी का नतीजा था 2013 में मैने नेशनल जियोग्राफिक का खिताब जीता और अमेरिकी फोटोग्राफर माइकल डेलफोर्ड के साथ पनामा और कोस्टा रिका गया.
इसके बाद मेरे माता-पिता ने मुझे कहा कि तुम अपने फोटोग्राफी में ही करियर क्यों नहीं बना लेते. मेरे लिए उन्होंने बैंक से लोन भी लिया. जो अबतक मैं चुका रहा हूं.
2016 में, मैंने नेट जियो फ़ोटोग्राफ़र ऑफ द ईयर जीता. इस अवार्ड ने मेरी जिंदगी बदल दी. इसे जीतने के बाद मेरे अंदर काफी आत्म विश्वास बढ़ा. और मैं बन गया वाइल्डलाइफ फोटोग्राफर." पैसे कमाने के लिए मैंने यह नहीं चुना था बल्कि मैं बस दुनिया को नेचर से प्यार कराना चाहता था.
बताते चले कि ह्यूमन्स ऑफ बॉम्बे ने वरूण आदित्य की स्टोरी जब अपने पेज से शेयर किया. शेयर के कुछ घंटे के बाद ही उनकी स्टोरी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई. इस स्टोरी को अबतक 60,000 हजार से ज्यादा से लाइक्स और 600 से अधिक कमेंट मिल चुके हैं. वहीं कई यूजर कमेंट कर रहे हैं इस हार्ड वर्क को हमारा सलाम.
वहीं एक यूजर ने कमेंट किया कि, सच में इस तरह की कहानी हमें प्रेरणा देती है. एक यूजर ने लिखा कि वरूण अपनी फोटोग्राफी को लेकर इस कदर पैशिनेट थे कि इतनी प्रॉब्लम आने के बाद भी उन्होंने हार नहीं मानी.