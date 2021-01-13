Virat-Anushka की बेटी के लिए फैन्स ने सुझाए कमाल के नाम, बोले- 'A से मत रखना, परीक्षा में...'

स्टार कपल विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) और अनुष्का शर्मा (Anushka Sharma) के घर नन्ही परी आई है. पिता बनने की गुड न्यूज विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) के जरिए अपने फैन्स को दी. फैन्स बेटी की एक झलक देखना चाहते हैं. विराट कोहली का कहना है कि उन्हें अभी थोड़ी प्राइवसी चाहिए. वक्त आने पर वो खुद बच्ची की फोटो शेयर करेंगे. फैन्स जानना चाहते हैं कि विराट-अनुष्का अपनी बेटी का नाम (Virushka Daughter Name) क्या रखेंगे. सोशल मीडिया पर दोनों के फैन्स ने कुछ नाम सुझाए हैं, किसी ने उनको सिडनी नाम रखने को कहा तो किसी ने विरुष्का ही नाम सुझाया. सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर लोगों द्वारा सुझावों की बाढ़ सी आ गई है.
एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'प्लीज आप लोग A से नाम मत रखना. वाइवा और परीक्षा के वक्त बहुत दिक्कत आती है. बाकी जैसा आप लोगों को सही लगे.' वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने कहा, 'आप अपनी बेटी का नाम अनवी रख सकते हैं. इस नाम में आप दोनों के नाम शामिल हैं.' तीसरे यूजर ने लिखा, 'सिडनी में टीम इंडिया के शानदार प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए आप अपनी बेटी का नाम सिडनी रख सकते हैं. आपको बता दें कि ब्रायन लारा की बेटा का नाम भी सिडनी है.'
देखिए लोगों ने ट्विटर पर ऐसे रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...
Congrats to @imVkohli— Ankur Kumar Pandey lias (@pandeylias) January 11, 2021
and @AnushkaSharma
blessed with a baby girl .
Her name should be Anuvi.
Anuvi means 'experience'.
Anu - shka
+ =Anuvi
Vi - rat#Virushka
Anvi is indeed a beautiful name— Sidheart_heaven ( Agastya ) (@HeavenSidheart) January 11, 2021
Let's see if the news is true regarding #Virushka baby name ..
Much love and happiness to the family #Virushka#ViratKohli#AnushkaSharma
Anvita... Name for baby... Anushka and virat combined— jp passion (@jppassion_jp) January 11, 2021
@imVkohli— prabhu prajapati (@prabhukp35) January 11, 2021
Congratulations
Sir , vinuska is the best name for your baby girl.
Name could be irashka virat https://t.co/SYrdF4ftO6(ira)t anu(shka)#ViratKohli— Anant Nayak (@Anantbaje1) January 11, 2021
Like @BrianLara 's daughter name Sydney, can Kohli's daughter's name be same as she is born on a day when his Dad's team fought incredibly in Sydney! Congratulations to skipper @imVkohli n @AnushkaSharma.The baby girl will be sharing her B'day with one of papa's heroes Dravid— Vimal Kumar/विमल कुमार (@Vimalwa) January 11, 2021
A personal request to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma ki baby ka name 'A' se mat rakhna... Viva/Exam ke time bahut dukh hota hai!— Anshul (@tea_anshul) January 11, 2021
Saying this from Personal Experience!
Baaki All the Best for the Future We Love you.#ViratKohli#AnushkaSharma#Virushka#Virat
What are the odds of #ViratKohli proposing the name - PuRiVi Kohli, in honour of Pujara, Rishabh and Vihari for today's iconic test match.— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 11, 2021
