Virat-Anushka की बेटी के लिए फैन्स ने सुझाए कमाल के नाम, बोले- 'A से मत रखना, परीक्षा में...'

एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'प्लीज आप लोग A से नाम मत रखना. वाइवा और परीक्षा के वक्त बहुत दिक्कत आती है. बाकी जैसा आप लोगों को सही लगे.' वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने कहा, 'आप अपनी बेटी का नाम अनवी रख सकते हैं. इस नाम में आप दोनों के नाम शामिल हैं.' तीसरे यूजर ने लिखा, 'सिडनी में टीम इंडिया के शानदार प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए आप अपनी बेटी का नाम सिडनी रख सकते हैं. आपको बता दें कि ब्रायन लारा की बेटा का नाम भी सिडनी है.'

देखिए लोगों ने ट्विटर पर ऐसे रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं...

Congrats to @imVkohli

and @AnushkaSharma

blessed with a baby girl .



Her name should be Anuvi.

Anuvi means 'experience'.



Anu - shka

+ =Anuvi

Vi - rat#Virushka — Ankur Kumar Pandey lias (@pandeylias) January 11, 2021

Anvi is indeed a beautiful name



Let's see if the news is true regarding #Virushka baby name ..



Much love and happiness to the family #Virushka#ViratKohli#AnushkaSharma — Sidheart_heaven ( Agastya ) (@HeavenSidheart) January 11, 2021

Anvita... Name for baby... Anushka and virat combined — jp passion (@jppassion_jp) January 11, 2021

@imVkohli

Congratulations

Sir , vinuska is the best name for your baby girl. — prabhu prajapati (@prabhukp35) January 11, 2021

Like @BrianLara 's daughter name Sydney, can Kohli's daughter's name be same as she is born on a day when his Dad's team fought incredibly in Sydney! Congratulations to skipper @imVkohli n @AnushkaSharma.The baby girl will be sharing her B'day with one of papa's heroes Dravid — Vimal Kumar/विमल कुमार (@Vimalwa) January 11, 2021

A personal request to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma ki baby ka name 'A' se mat rakhna... Viva/Exam ke time bahut dukh hota hai!

Saying this from Personal Experience!

Baaki All the Best for the Future We Love you.#ViratKohli#AnushkaSharma#Virushka#Virat — Anshul (@tea_anshul) January 11, 2021