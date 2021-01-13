Virat-Anushka की बेटी के लिए फैन्स ने सुझाए कमाल के नाम, बोले- 'A से मत रखना, परीक्षा में...'

स्टार कपल विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) और अनुष्का शर्मा (Anushka Sharma) के घर नन्ही परी आई है. फैन्स जानना चाहते हैं कि विराट-अनुष्का अपनी बेटी का नाम (Virushka Daughter Name) क्या रखेंगे. सोशल मीडिया पर दोनों के फैन्स ने कुछ नाम सुझाए हैं.

स्टार कपल विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) और अनुष्का शर्मा (Anushka Sharma) के घर नन्ही परी आई है. पिता बनने की गुड न्यूज विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) के जरिए अपने फैन्स को दी. फैन्स बेटी की एक झलक देखना चाहते हैं. विराट कोहली का कहना है कि उन्हें अभी थोड़ी प्राइवसी चाहिए. वक्त आने पर वो खुद बच्ची की फोटो शेयर करेंगे. फैन्स जानना चाहते हैं कि विराट-अनुष्का अपनी बेटी का नाम (Virushka Daughter Name) क्या रखेंगे. सोशल मीडिया पर दोनों के फैन्स ने कुछ नाम सुझाए हैं, किसी ने उनको सिडनी नाम रखने को कहा तो किसी ने विरुष्का ही नाम सुझाया. सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर लोगों द्वारा सुझावों की बाढ़ सी आ गई है.

एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'प्लीज आप लोग A से नाम मत रखना. वाइवा और परीक्षा के वक्त बहुत दिक्कत आती है. बाकी जैसा आप लोगों को सही लगे.' वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने कहा, 'आप अपनी बेटी का नाम अनवी रख सकते हैं. इस नाम में आप दोनों के नाम शामिल हैं.' तीसरे यूजर ने लिखा, 'सिडनी में टीम इंडिया के शानदार प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए आप अपनी बेटी का नाम सिडनी रख सकते हैं. आपको बता दें कि ब्रायन लारा की बेटा का नाम भी सिडनी है.'

