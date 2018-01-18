ICC Awards: विराट कोहली चुने गए प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर, बनें नंबर 1 कप्तान भी

NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
ICC अवॉर्ड्स में विराट कोहली को प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर के साथ-साथ वनडे प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर और वनडे और टी-20 में कप्तान ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड से नवाजा गया है.

ICC अवॉर्ड्स में विराट कोहली को प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड मिला.

खास बातें

  1. ICC अवॉर्ड्स में विराट कोहली को प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड मिला.
  2. स्टीव स्मिथ को मिला टेस्ट प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर.
  3. कोहली को वनडे और टी-20 में कैप्टन ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड भी मिला.
नई दिल्ली: ICC अवॉर्ड्स में विराट कोहली को प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर के साथ-साथ वनडे प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर और वनडे और टी-20 में कप्तान ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड से नवाजा गया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्टीव स्मिथ को टेस्ट प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर मिला है. कोहली ने कहा- ''मेरे लिए सर गार्फील्ड सोबर्स ट्रॉफी बहुत मायने रखती है. आईसीसी क्रिकेटर ऑफ द ईयर और वनडे प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर मिला है. मैंने 2012 में भी जीता था. लेकिन ये पहली बार है जब मैंने सर गार्फील्ड सोबर्स ट्रॉफी जीती है. मेरे लिए यह बहुत बड़ा सम्मान है.''

'कुछ ऐसे' विराट कोहली इस सवाल पर उखड़े, दक्षिण अफ्रीकी पत्रकार पर किया 'पलटवार'
 


