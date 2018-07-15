मुंबई के कल्याण में महिला ने ट्रेन के अंदर जुड़वा बच्चों को दिया जन्म...

A woman travelling in LTT-Visakhapatnam Express gave birth to twins (a girl and a boy) in the train at Kalyan railway station. The woman is a resident of Mumbai's Ghatkopar. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/DaTBWLNOxS — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

The woman, Shaikh Salma Tabassum was helped by two lady constables Neelam Gupta and Surekha Kadam who were present at Kalyan railway station. https://t.co/6NxNwnsUI8 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

#Maharashtra: A woman who gave birth to twins in LTT-Visakhapatnam Express at Kalyan railway station was later shifted to Rukmanibai Hospital. Both the mother and the twins are doing well. — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

मुंबई के कल्याण रेलवे स्टेशन पर रविवार को एक दिलचस्प वाकया देखने को मिला. यहां ट्रेन के अंदर ही एक महिला ने जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म दिया. बताया जा रहा है कि जच्चा और बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ हैं. महिला एलटीटी-विशाखापट्टनम एक्सप्रेस में सफर कर रही थी. बता दें कि जुड़वा बच्चों में एक लड़का और एक लड़की है. यह घटना रविवार सुबह 7.52 के आसपास की है, जब ट्रेन कल्याण स्टेशन पहुंची तो महिला सलमा तब्बसुम शेख (30) को अचानक दर्द शुरू हुआ.ट्रेन जब कल्याण रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंची, तो महिला को प्रसव पीड़ा होने लगी. ट्रेन की बोगी में मौजूद दो लेडी कांस्टेबल नीलम गुप्ता और सुरेखा कदम ने महिला की मदद की. जच्चा और बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ बताए जा रहे हैं. महिला मुंबई के घाटकोपर इलाके की रहने वाली है. महिला का परिवार घाटकोपर में गौसिया मस्जिद के पास एक कॉलोनी में रहता है.महिला को बाद में रुकमणी बाई अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है. वहां मां और बच्चों की हालत ठीक बताई जा रही है.