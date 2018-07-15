मुंबई के कल्याण में महिला ने ट्रेन के अंदर जुड़वा बच्चों को दिया जन्म...

A woman travelling in LTT-Visakhapatnam Express gave birth to twins (a girl and a boy) in the train at Kalyan railway station. The woman is a resident of Mumbai's Ghatkopar. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/DaTBWLNOxS— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018
The woman, Shaikh Salma Tabassum was helped by two lady constables Neelam Gupta and Surekha Kadam who were present at Kalyan railway station. https://t.co/6NxNwnsUI8— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018
#Maharashtra: A woman who gave birth to twins in LTT-Visakhapatnam Express at Kalyan railway station was later shifted to Rukmanibai Hospital. Both the mother and the twins are doing well.— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018
