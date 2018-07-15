NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
मुंबई के कल्याण में महिला ने ट्रेन के अंदर जुड़वा बच्चों को दिया जन्म...

मुंबई के कल्याण रेलवे स्टेशन पर रविवार को एक दिलचस्प वाकया देखने को मिला. यहां ट्रेन के अंदर ही एक महिला ने जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म दिया

,
कल्याण रेलवे स्टेशन पर महिला ने जुड़वा बच्चों को दिया जन्म.

मुंबई:
मुंबई के कल्याण रेलवे स्टेशन पर रविवार को एक दिलचस्प वाकया देखने को मिला. यहां ट्रेन के अंदर ही एक महिला ने जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म दिया. बताया जा रहा है कि जच्चा और बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ हैं. महिला एलटीटी-विशाखापट्टनम एक्सप्रेस में सफर कर रही थी. बता दें कि जुड़वा बच्चों में एक लड़का और एक लड़की है. यह घटना रविवार सुबह 7.52 के आसपास की है, जब ट्रेन कल्याण स्टेशन पहुंची तो महिला सलमा तब्बसुम शेख (30) को अचानक दर्द शुरू हुआ.
 

ट्रेन जब कल्याण रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंची, तो महिला को प्रसव पीड़ा होने लगी. ट्रेन की बोगी में मौजूद दो लेडी कांस्टेबल नीलम गुप्ता और सुरेखा कदम ने महिला की मदद की. जच्चा और बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ बताए जा रहे हैं. महिला मुंबई के घाटकोपर इलाके की रहने वाली है. महिला का परिवार घाटकोपर में गौसिया मस्जिद के पास एक कॉलोनी में रहता है.
 
महिला को बाद में रुकमणी बाई अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है. वहां मां और बच्चों की हालत ठीक बताई जा रही है. 

(इनपुट : ANI)
  


