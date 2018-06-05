NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

LIVE: विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस 2018 पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने दिया ये संदेश

World Environment Day 2018 UN का सबसे बड़ा दिन माना जाता है. विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर्यावरण की सुरक्षा और जागरूकता के लिए इसे मनाया जाता है.

,
30 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
LIVE: विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस 2018 पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने दिया ये संदेश

World Environment Day 5 जून को मनाया जाता है.

World Environment Day 2018 UN का सबसे बड़ा दिन माना जाता है. विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर्यावरण की सुरक्षा और जागरूकता के लिए इसे मनाया जाता है. 1974 से विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस की शुरुआत हुई थी. दुनिया में 100 देश इसे मनाते हैं. हर देश इस दिन पर एक थीम रखता है. इस बार का थीम प्लास्टिक प्रदूषकों से निपटने पर आधारित है. विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर होने वाले फंक्शन में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी शामिल होंगे. वह दिल्ली के राजपथ के लॉन में प्रदर्शनी का मुआयना करेंगे.

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस विशेष: स्वास्थ्य, स्वच्छता के लिए हानिकारक हैं डिस्पोजेबल सैनिटरी नैपकिन

इसमें राज्यों के पर्यावरण मंत्री के साथ यूएन का प्रतिनिधि भी शामिल होंगे. बता दें, पीएम मोदी ने मन की बात में खुशी जताई थी कि विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस का फंक्शन भारत में होना बड़ी उपलब्धि है. पर्यावरण पर सरकार की एक रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि भारत में वन क्षेत्र 21.34 फीसदी है. 2009 की अपेक्षा में 1.29 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई है. ये थीम सभी को इस बात पर विचार करने के लिए आमंत्रित करता है कि लोग रोजमर्रा जिंदगी में कैसे प्लास्टिक प्रदूषण में कमी ला रहे हैं. 

World Environment Day 2018 Live Updates:

09.10: वन्यजीव संरक्षण ट्रस्ट ने एक स्पेशल मैसेज के साथ ट्वीट किया.
 
08.50: कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर ट्वीट किया.
 
08.40: पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बेनर्जी ने भी ट्विटर के जरिए विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर शुभकामनाएं व्यक्त कीं.
 
08.30: राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने इस विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर संदेश दिया.
08.20: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर एक ट्वीट किया:
 
08:03: UN ने ट्वीट के जरिए बताया है कि धरती को बचाने के लिए इस विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर हम क्या कर सकते हैं:

1. Refillable पानी की बोतलों का उपयोग करके प्लास्टिक मारो
   
2. प्लास्टिक के बजाय विकल्प खोजें
 
3. बायोडिग्रेडेबल सेनेटरी नेपकिन का इस्तेमाल करें



Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

30 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... इस बिग बॉस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ की मारपीट, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस
world environment day 2018world environment day themeplastic pollutionपर्यावरण दिवस

Advertisement

 
 
 