LIVE: विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस 2018 पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने दिया ये संदेश

World Environment Day 2018 Live Updates:

Plastic constitutes 10% of total waste generated on Earth. Half of it is single-use plastic! Its non-biodegradable nature exposes humans & wildlife to carcinogens. Lets rid our planet of disposable plastics. REFUSE better than REDUCE better than REUSE! @SanctuaryAsia@GargiRawatpic.twitter.com/KX48NWEDjo — WCT (@WCT_India) June 5, 2018

It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I’ve replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It’s convinient & environment friendly. Tagging @AnushkaSharma@RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/JNWbIgiVU8 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 3, 2018

#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I’m now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too!#LetsCoexist@deespeakpic.twitter.com/VyI70hggRv — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 3, 2018

Today is World Environment Day. Following this year’s theme, let us pledge to ‘beat plastic pollution’. Let us pledge to make every day #WorldEnvironmentDay — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 5, 2018

On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. India is hosting the global celebrations this year. And we are obligated to bequeathing a greener and eco-friendly legacy to our children #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2018

Greetings on #WorldEnvironmentDay. Together, let us ensure that our future generations live in a clean and green planet, in harmony with nature. pic.twitter.com/HYUNlCCQ2P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2018

Here’s just one example of what you can do to #BeatPlasticPollution. Learn more about the problem & the solutions here: https://t.co/2ClMr9xQzk#WorldEnvironmentDaypic.twitter.com/VwLLeu1Lyv — UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) June 3, 2018

For consumers, the #BeatPlasticPollution action is clear - if you can’t reuse it, refuse it.

But what about manufacturing? Here are some innovative alternatives to help fight plastic waste. https://t.co/f2cJIaAYyW — UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) June 2, 2018

Single use plastics are choking up our planet and our oceans. We must all take individual action and embrace the efforts of young people to care for environment. Nairobi is on board to #BeatPlasticPollution and keep our environment green! Tag you're all it! pic.twitter.com/g5tgrBcbDm — UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) May 29, 2018

World Environment Day 2018 UN का सबसे बड़ा दिन माना जाता है. विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर्यावरण की सुरक्षा और जागरूकता के लिए इसे मनाया जाता है. 1974 से विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस की शुरुआत हुई थी. दुनिया में 100 देश इसे मनाते हैं. हर देश इस दिन पर एक थीम रखता है. इस बार का थीम प्लास्टिक प्रदूषकों से निपटने पर आधारित है. विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर होने वाले फंक्शन में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी शामिल होंगे. वह दिल्ली के राजपथ के लॉन में प्रदर्शनी का मुआयना करेंगे.इसमें राज्यों के पर्यावरण मंत्री के साथ यूएन का प्रतिनिधि भी शामिल होंगे. बता दें, पीएम मोदी ने मन की बात में खुशी जताई थी कि विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस का फंक्शन भारत में होना बड़ी उपलब्धि है. पर्यावरण पर सरकार की एक रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि भारत में वन क्षेत्र 21.34 फीसदी है. 2009 की अपेक्षा में 1.29 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई है. ये थीम सभी को इस बात पर विचार करने के लिए आमंत्रित करता है कि लोग रोजमर्रा जिंदगी में कैसे प्लास्टिक प्रदूषण में कमी ला रहे हैं.वन्यजीव संरक्षण ट्रस्ट ने एक स्पेशल मैसेज के साथ ट्वीट किया.कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर ट्वीट किया.पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बेनर्जी ने भी ट्विटर के जरिए विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर शुभकामनाएं व्यक्त कीं.राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने इस विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर संदेश दिया.प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर एक ट्वीट किया:UN ने ट्वीट के जरिए बताया है कि धरती को बचाने के लिए इस विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर हम क्या कर सकते हैं: