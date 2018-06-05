LIVE: विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस 2018 पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने दिया ये संदेश

Plastic constitutes 10% of total waste generated on Earth. Half of it is single-use plastic! Its non-biodegradable nature exposes humans & wildlife to carcinogens. Lets rid our planet of disposable plastics. REFUSE better than REDUCE better than REUSE! @SanctuaryAsia@GargiRawatpic.twitter.com/KX48NWEDjo— WCT (@WCT_India) June 5, 2018
It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I’ve replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It’s convinient & environment friendly. Tagging @AnushkaSharma@RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/JNWbIgiVU8— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 3, 2018
Dee!!! Thank you for taking up this wonderful initiative & for making sure we stay responsible always!— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 3, 2018
Nominating @DianaPenty, @sonamakapoor, @RajkummarRao & @ReallySwara. Hope you guys are up for a challenge!#BeatPlasticPollution#WorldEnvironmentDay@deespeakpic.twitter.com/D8PDkaM4tI
I hereby challenge, @SrBachchan@AnupamPKher@sachin_rt@KKRiders@sonamakapoor@RajkummarRao@mrsfunnybones@jiteshpillaai@realpreityzinta@Varun_dvn@TheShilpaShetty@AnilKapoor@priyankachopraटिप्पणियांI hope you complete the challenge & tag others too #BeatPlasticPollutionpic.twitter.com/x1ZpdjwcWO — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 4, 2018
#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I’m now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too!#LetsCoexist@deespeakpic.twitter.com/VyI70hggRv— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 3, 2018
Today is World Environment Day. Following this year’s theme, let us pledge to ‘beat plastic pollution’. Let us pledge to make every day #WorldEnvironmentDay— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 5, 2018
On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. India is hosting the global celebrations this year. And we are obligated to bequeathing a greener and eco-friendly legacy to our children #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2018
Greetings on #WorldEnvironmentDay. Together, let us ensure that our future generations live in a clean and green planet, in harmony with nature. pic.twitter.com/HYUNlCCQ2P— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2018
Here’s just one example of what you can do to #BeatPlasticPollution. Learn more about the problem & the solutions here: https://t.co/2ClMr9xQzk#WorldEnvironmentDaypic.twitter.com/VwLLeu1Lyv— UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) June 3, 2018
For consumers, the #BeatPlasticPollution action is clear - if you can’t reuse it, refuse it.— UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) June 2, 2018
But what about manufacturing? Here are some innovative alternatives to help fight plastic waste. https://t.co/f2cJIaAYyW
Single use plastics are choking up our planet and our oceans. We must all take individual action and embrace the efforts of young people to care for environment. Nairobi is on board to #BeatPlasticPollution and keep our environment green! Tag you're all it! pic.twitter.com/g5tgrBcbDm— UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) May 29, 2018
