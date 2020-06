International Yoga Day 2020: ये 5 योगा पोज वाले Video जो देखें जाते हैं सबसे ज्यादा, पूरे साल रहते हैं ट्रेंड में

Day 2 classical asana - 1. Trikonasana - stregthens the full body 2. Parshavkonasana - good stretch These asana are very good for back pain, acidity, bloating, etc., and helps get rid of cellulite too. Day 2 learning from Yoga philosophy - Annam na parichakshita, tada vratam. Don't refuse food, take that vow. Don't allow long gaps between meals. Practice asana along with Day 1 asana. Total 10 mins. #yogaathome #iyengaryoga #internationalyogaday

