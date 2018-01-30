ये लो! अब मार्केट में आ गई ZARA की लुंगी, कीमत है 5 हजार रुपये

A £69.99 skirt from @ZARA that looks like a south Asian male skirt (lungi) that costs less than £1 pic.twitter.com/47aA2SSSg5— Aria (@ms_aria101) January 28, 2018
Who wore it better? And yes Zara, that's a lungi! pic.twitter.com/65KwCBxIDC— Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) January 30, 2018
Zara is selling lungi now... not buying clothes in '18 was a good idea... such temp relief from shit that gets sold these days pic.twitter.com/8pv0OuyLMh— Ramya (@ramyaprakash) January 30, 2018
@ZARA ils abusent quand même #zara#lungipic.twitter.com/4mUQK3JkNQ— Oub (@hackkmo) January 27, 2018
