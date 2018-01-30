ये लो! अब मार्केट में आ गई ZARA की लुंगी, कीमत है 5 हजार रुपये

खास बातें फैशन ब्रांड ज़ारा की स्‍कर्ट ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हो रही है ये स्‍कर्ट पुरुषों के पारंपर‍िक पर‍िधान लुंगी की तरह दिखती है इस स्‍कर्ट की कीमत 5 हजार रुपये है, जबकि लुंगी 300 में म‍िल जाती है

A £69.99 skirt from @ZARA that looks like a south Asian male skirt (lungi) that costs less than £1 pic.twitter.com/47aA2SSSg5 — Aria (@ms_aria101) January 28, 2018

Who wore it better? And yes Zara, that's a lungi! pic.twitter.com/65KwCBxIDC — Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) January 30, 2018

Zara is selling lungi now... not buying clothes in '18 was a good idea... such temp relief from shit that gets sold these days pic.twitter.com/8pv0OuyLMh — Ramya (@ramyaprakash) January 30, 2018

ऐसा पहली बार नहीं हुआ है जब देसी चीजों को विदेशी रंग दिया गया हो. पहले ट्विटर पर खटिया को 'इंडियन डेबेड' कहकर बेचा गया और चाय को 'चाय टी लैटे' बना दिया गया. लेकिन इस बार जो हुआ है वो इन सब से भी बढ़कर है. जी हां, फैशन ब्रांड ज़ारा एक ऐसी स्‍कर्ट लेकर आया है जो दिखने में हू-ब-हू भारत की पारंपरिक लुंगी की तरह है.आपको बता दें कि लुंगी पुरुषों का पारंपरिक परिधान है, जिसे ज्‍यादातर भारत, बांग्‍लादेश पाकिस्‍तान और दक्ष‍िण पूर्वी एशिया के पुरुष कमर के नीचे बांधते हैं. हालांकि ज़ारा ने अपनी इस लुंगीनुमा स्‍कर्ट के बारे में लिखा है कि 'यह एक फ्लोइंग स्‍कर्ट है, जिसे फ्रंट से ड्रेप किया गया है. इसमें स्‍लिट और जिप भी है.' ज़ारा की इस स्‍कर्ट की कीमत 89.90 अमेरिकी डॉलर यानी कि लगभग 5 हजार 700 रुपये है. वैसे एक लुंगी आम तौर पर किसी भी ई-कॉमर्स वेबसाइट पर 300 रुपये में म‍िल जाती है. वहीं ट्विटर यूजर्स जारा की इस स्‍कर्ट को लेकर खूब ट्वीट कर रहे हैं:हालांकि ज़ारा की स्‍कर्ट सिर्फ भूरे रंग में मौजूद है, जबकि पारंपरिक लुंगी ढेर सारे रंगों और अलग-अलग डिजाइन में मिलती है. लुंगी उन जगहों पर खासी लोकप्रिय है जहां काफी गर्मी पड़ती है और पैंट पहनना मुश्किल हो जाता है.