अमित शाह का राहुल को जवाब, कहा अपनी सरकार के भयावह आपातकाल को भूले 

अमित शाह ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को जाहिर तौर पर अपनी पार्टी का 'गौरवशाली' इतिहास याद नहीं होगा.

,
भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने राहुल गांधी पर हमला बोला. कहा वे कांग्रेस का इतिहास भूल गए

खास बातें

  1. भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने राहुल गांधी पर बोला हमला
  2. कहा भयावह आपातकाल उनकी विरासत
  3. कर्नाटक की जनता सब जानती है
नई दिल्ली: भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने कांग्रेस पर करारा हमला बोला है. कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी द्वारा कर्नाटक में भाजपा सरकार पर सवाल खड़े करने और संविधान के साथ मजाक करने का आरोप लगाने के बाद अमित शाह ने उन्हें जवाब दिया है. अमित शाह ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को जाहिर तौर पर अपनी पार्टी का 'गौरवशाली' इतिहास याद नहीं होगा. भयावह आपातकाल, अनुच्छेद 356 का जबरदस्त तरीके से गलत इस्तेमाल, कोर्ट, मीडिया और सिविल सोसायटी को नीचा दिखाना राहुल गांधी की पार्टी की विरासत है. अमित शाह ने लिखा, कर्नाटक में किसके पास जनता का साथ है? बीजेपी, जिसे 104 सीटें मिली हैं या कांग्रेस जिसको 78 सीटें मिली हैं और उसके सीएम-मंत्री खुद बड़े अंतर से हारे हैं. जेडीएस को 37 सीटें मिली हैं और कई जगह जमानत जब्त हो गई है. जनता सब जानती है. 
अमित शाह ने लिखा कि, 'लोकतंत्र की हत्या' तो उसी समय हो गई जब उतावली कांग्रेस ने जेडीएस को अवसरवादी ऑफर दिया, कर्नाटक के विकास के लिए नहीं बल्कि अपने घटिया राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए. शर्मनाक. आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले राहुल गांधी ने एक ट्वीट कर कहा था कि बीजेपी स्पष्ट बहुमत न होने के बावजूद कर्नाटक में सरकार बनाने पर अड़ी है. यह संविधान के साथ मजाक है. आज जब भाजपा अपनी 'पवित्र' जीत का जश्न मना रही है, तब दूसरी तरफ भारत लोकतंत्र की हार पर शोक मनाएगा. 
