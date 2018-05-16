कर्नाटक LIVE: JDS का दावा, उसके 5 विधायकों से BJP ने किया संपर्क, सभी ने ऑफर ठुकराया

We have already decided to go with Congress. That's the reason we called Janta Dal (Secular) Legislature Party meeting. There is no question of taking any other decision: HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) #KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/kxJbxcmiK1— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018
All the Congress MLAs are intact. Nobody is missing. We are confident of forming the government: Siddaramaiah, Congress after reaching the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office for party legislative meeting. #KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/kaPgKaUeag— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018
Yes definitely there is a plan. We have to safeguard our MLAs, We will let you know what is the plan: DK Shivakumar, Congress on being asked if Congress MLAs in Karnataka will be shifted somewhere else pic.twitter.com/WxyIDAFLcW— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018
There is no doubt we will form govt, 100% we'll do that. Wait and watch. Results came out only yesterday. It has been only a day. See what can happen in Karnataka in a day: KS Eshwarappa , BJP #KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/X5IDtvkat5— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018
I got a call from the BJP leaders. They said come to us & we'll give a ministry to you. We'll make you a minister. But, I'm going to stay here. HD Kumaraswamy is our Chief Minister: Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur, Congress. #KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/BIJYZHV7P7— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018
