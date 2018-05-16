NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
विधानसभा चुनाव 2018

कर्नाटक LIVE: JDS का दावा, उसके 5 विधायकों से BJP ने किया संपर्क, सभी ने ऑफर ठुकराया

कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावों में त्रिशंकु विधानसभा के नतीजे के बाद अब सभी की निगाहें कर्नाटक के राज्यपाल वजुभाई वाला पर टिक गई हैं.

,
बीजेपी और कांग्रेस व जेडीएस गठबंधन ने सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश किया है

खास बातें

  1. सबसे बड़े राजनीतिक दल बीजेपी के पास बहुमत नहीं है: गुलाम नबी आजाद
  2. राजनीतिक परिदृश्य अगले 2-3 दिनों में सामने आएगा: बसवराज बोमाई
  3. सभी की निगाहें कर्नाटक के राज्यपाल वजुभाई वाला पर टिक गई हैं
नई दिल्ली: कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावों में त्रिशंकु विधानसभा के नतीजे के बाद अब सभी की निगाहें कर्नाटक के राज्यपाल वजुभाई वाला पर टिक गई हैं. राज्य में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) और आनन-फानन में बने कांग्रेस व जेडीएस गठबंधन ने सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश किया है. भाजपा कर्नाटक चुनाव में सबसे बड़ी पार्टी के तौर पर उभरी है लेकिन 224 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में जादुई आंकड़ा हासिल करने में विफल रही है. कर्नाटक के बेंगलुरु में ऑल इंडिया कांग्रेस कमेटी की बैठक बुलाई गई है. इस बैठक में सेक्रटरी केसी वेणुगोपाल और अन्य कांग्रेस विधायक कर्नाटक प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के कार्यालय बैठक के लिए पहुंचे.

कर्नाटक: सरकार पर सस्पेंस बरकरार, राज्यपाल वजुभाई वाला पर टिकी निगाहें

कर्नाटक में बनेगी किसकी सरकार LIVE UPDATES

- केन्‍द्रीय मंत्री सदानंद गौड़ा ने कहा कि बीजेपी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी है. छह महीने पहले कांग्रेस और जेडीएस लड़ रहे थे. अब वह सरकार बनाने के लिए साथ आ रहे हैं.

- हम पहले ही फैसला कर चुके हैं कांग्रेस के साथ जाएंगे, इस वजह से JDS के विधायक दल की बैठक बुलाई है: कुमारस्‍वामी
- जेडीएस ने कहा, बीजेपी ने उनके पांच विधायकों से किया संपर्क और पांचों विधायकों ने उनके ऑफर को ठुकरा दिया है. 

- येदियुरप्पा ने कहा कि विधायक दल की बैठक के दौरान नेता चुना जाएंगा. वहां से हम तुरंत राजभवन जाएंगे. हम सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश करेंगे. शायद हम राज्यपाल से हमें कल समय देने के लिए कहें. 

- कर्नाटक के हैदाराबाद क्षेत्र के चार विधायक राजशेखर पाटिल, नरेंद्र और अनंत सिंह बैठक में नहीं पहुंचे हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस के तीन लापता विधायक रेड्डी बंधुओं के करीबी हैं. 

- जेडीएस नेता दानिश अली ने कहा कि जेडीएस और कांग्रेस के पास नंबर है और मुझे आशा है कि राज्‍यपाल अपने संवैधानिक कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन करेंगे और एचडी कुमारस्वामी को बात कर सरकार बनाने के लिए आमंत्रित करेंगे. यदि बीजेपी राज्यपाल पर दबाव डालती है, तो यह लोकतंत्र की हत्‍या होगी. 

- कांग्रेस नेता रामलिंग रेड्डी ने कहा कि हमें अपने सभी विधायकों पर विश्‍वास है. बीजेपी उन्हें पाने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत कर रही है. बीजेपी लोकतंत्र में विश्वास नहीं करते हैं और सिर्फ सत्ता चाहते हैं. सभी लोग खुश हैं, यहां कोई भी नाखुश नहीं है.

- कर्नाटक के पूर्व सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने कहा कि हमारा कोई विधायक लापता नहीं है. हमें पूरा विश्वास है कि हम सरकार बना रहे हैं
 
- कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार ने कहा है कि बीजेपी हमारे विधायकों की खरीद फरोख्‍त कर रहे हैं, हम जानते हैं. हर दिन बहुत दबाव होता है, लेकिन यह इतना आसान नहीं है क्योंकि दो पार्टियों के पास आवश्यक संख्या है. 

- कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार ने कहा है कि हां हमारे पास प्लान जरूर है. हमें अपने विधायकों को बचाना होगा. हम आपको बताएंगे आगे क्या प्लान है.
 
- कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा कि सबसे बड़े राजनीतिक दल बीजेपी के पास बहुमत नहीं है. वहीं कांग्रेस और जेडीएस के पास 117 विधायकों के साथ बहुमत है.

- बीजेपी नेता बसवराज बोमाई ने कहा कि राजनीतिक परिदृश्य अगले 2-3 दिनों में सामने आएगा. यह राजनीतिक दलों में बदलाव पर निर्भर करता है. अभी तक हम किसी भी व्यक्ति के पास नहीं जा रहे हैं लेकिन राजनीति संभावना की कला है.

- कांग्रेस विधायक दल की बैठक शुरू, तीन विधायक बैठक में नहीं पहुंचे

- बीजेपी विधायक केएस ईश्वरप्पा ने कहा कि इसमें कोई शक ही नहीं है कि सरकार हम ही बनाएंगे. 100 प्रतिशत सरकार हम बनाएंगे, आप बस देखते जाइए. नतीजे कल ही आए हैं, अभी बस एक ही दिन बीता है. 

- कांग्रेस विधायक ए एल. पाटिल बय्यापुर ने कहा कि मुझे बीजेपी नेताओं का फोन आया था और कहा कि हम आपको मंत्रालय देंगे. आपको मंत्री बना देंगे लेकिन मैं यहीं रहूंगा. 

टिप्पणियां
चुनाव से काफी पहले भाजपा ने येदियुरप्पा को अपना मुख्यमंत्री पद का उम्मीदवा घोषित किया था. सरकार गठन के वास्ते 112 का जादूई आंकड़े तक भाजपा नहीं पहुंच पायी है। कांग्रेस एवं जनता दल सेकुलर (जेडीएस) के नेताओं ने आज राज्यपाल वजूभाई वाला से भेंट की और राज्य में जेडीएस की अगुवाई में सरकार गठन का दावा पेश किया. 

 


