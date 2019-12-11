NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का ट्विटर पर फूटा गुस्सा, बोलीं- मैं minority नहीं हूं, इंसान हूं...

राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक 2019 (Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019) के पास होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शंस की बाढ़ आ गई है और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा (Richa Chadha) ने यूं ट्वीट किया है...

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा ने CAB को लेकर किए ट्वीट

खास बातें

  1. राज्य सभा में पास हुआ CAB
  2. बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा ने किया ट्वीट
  3. सोशल मीडिया पर आ रहे हैं जोरदार रिएक्शन
नई दिल्ली:

राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक 2019 (Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019) के पास होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शंस की बाढ़ आ गई है और बॉलीवुड की हस्तियां इस बिल के खिलाफ जमकर रिएक्शन दे रही हैं. समसामयिक मसलों पर अपनी राय बेबाकी से रखने वाली बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा (Richa Chadha) ने एक ट्रोलर्स को जवाब दिया है और नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक 2019 (CAB) को लेकर एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए हैं. ऋचा चड्ढा का ट्वीट सोशल मीडिया पर खूब पढ़ा भी जा रहा है और इस पर जमकर रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं.  

ऋचा चड्ढा (Richa Chadha) ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा हैः 'मैं minority नहीं हूँ, इंसान हूँ... ठीक वैसे जैसे आप एक छिला हुआ उबला आलू हैं, इंसान नहीं. और आलू की कोई feelings नहीं होती... वो बस उबलता रहता है। goodbye आलू.' एक ट्विटर हैंडल से उन्हें लेकर ट्वीट किया गया था, जिसका उन्होंने जवाब दिया है. ऋचा चड्ढा ने इसके अलावा CAB को लेकर कई ट्वीट किए हैं.


लोकसभा के बाद राज्यसभा में भी नागरिकता संशोधन बिल (CAB) पारित हो चुका है. बिल के पक्ष में 125 वोट पड़े जबकि इसके खिलाफ 105 सदस्‍यों ने वोट किया. शिवसेना ने वोटिंग के दौरान राज्‍यसभा से वॉकआउट किया. इस बिल में अफगानिस्तान, बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान से धार्मिक प्रताड़ना के कारण भारत आए हिन्दू, सिख, बौद्ध, जैन, पारसी और ईसाई समुदायों के लोगों को भारतीय नागरिकता प्रदान करने का प्रावधान है. 
 



