बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का ट्विटर पर फूटा गुस्सा, बोलीं- मैं minority नहीं हूं, इंसान हूं...

राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक 2019 (Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019) के पास होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शंस की बाढ़ आ गई है और बॉलीवुड की हस्तियां इस बिल के खिलाफ जमकर रिएक्शन दे रही हैं. समसामयिक मसलों पर अपनी राय बेबाकी से रखने वाली बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा (Richa Chadha) ने एक ट्रोलर्स को जवाब दिया है और नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक 2019 (CAB) को लेकर एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए हैं. ऋचा चड्ढा का ट्वीट सोशल मीडिया पर खूब पढ़ा भी जा रहा है और इस पर जमकर रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं.

मैं minority नहीं हूँ, इंसान हूँ... ठीक वैसे जैसे आप एक छिला हुआ उबला आलू हैं, इंसान नहीं। और आलू की कोई feelings नहीं होती... वो बस उबलता रहता है। goodbye आलू। https://t.co/jQ1Jm4heTI — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 11, 2019

ऋचा चड्ढा (Richa Chadha) ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा हैः 'मैं minority नहीं हूँ, इंसान हूँ... ठीक वैसे जैसे आप एक छिला हुआ उबला आलू हैं, इंसान नहीं. और आलू की कोई feelings नहीं होती... वो बस उबलता रहता है। goodbye आलू.' एक ट्विटर हैंडल से उन्हें लेकर ट्वीट किया गया था, जिसका उन्होंने जवाब दिया है. ऋचा चड्ढा ने इसके अलावा CAB को लेकर कई ट्वीट किए हैं.

No country that has become religiously extreme has prospered... examples are far too many to ignore. I see a barren,arid,hopeless,smokey,impoverished land inhabited by uneducated people who're basically tax-paying,cannon fodder... praying for better sense to prevail. https://t.co/gyWlGodBzd — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 11, 2019

Students, teachers on strike, Civil servants resigning, farmers dying in hordes... at a time like this, to bring something so monumental, and technically unconstitutional into play is so confusing. Education budget being cut by 3000 Cr and sweaters are being knitted for cows. https://t.co/dCdWYSvzFj — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 11, 2019

It's foolish to think that ##NiravModi types fleeing the country after swindling thousands of crores won't impact the ordinary citizen, PMC bhi dekh liya. Similarly, it's VERY foolish to think this giant, ambitious restructuring isn't gonna impact an already shaky economy. https://t.co/mHL8Wb6207 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 11, 2019

We don't have clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, our food produce is now laced with pesticides, there are no jobs, #climatechange is now #ClimateEmergency and at a time like this, we are to care about persecuted minorities in OTHER countries? How about our own eh? https://t.co/jPrSEYkJ2D — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 11, 2019

Am no expert, but #CAB, #NRC sounds like an expensive and corrosive plan... it's like the 160 people that died in ATM lines during the demonetisation were signalling the death of the economy as well. So the taxpayer will bear the brunt of this hubris ? — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 11, 2019

लोकसभा के बाद राज्यसभा में भी नागरिकता संशोधन बिल (CAB) पारित हो चुका है. बिल के पक्ष में 125 वोट पड़े जबकि इसके खिलाफ 105 सदस्‍यों ने वोट किया. शिवसेना ने वोटिंग के दौरान राज्‍यसभा से वॉकआउट किया. इस बिल में अफगानिस्तान, बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान से धार्मिक प्रताड़ना के कारण भारत आए हिन्दू, सिख, बौद्ध, जैन, पारसी और ईसाई समुदायों के लोगों को भारतीय नागरिकता प्रदान करने का प्रावधान है.

