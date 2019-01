शिल्पा शेट्टी ने 15 साल बाद की ऑटो की सवारी, मस्ती भरा Video हुआ वायरल

#Bouncing into the #10yearchallenge be like... ???????? Chanced upon this old picture and realised I'm striking the same pose since 2008... ????????‍♀☺ 2008-Still being called “Baby” 2018- After a Baby ???????? That's why I say .. “Yoga se hi Hoga “ ????????????‍♂️ #samesamebutdifferent #instagood #hot #beachbody #poser #yoga #yogi

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jan 16, 2019 at 2:08am PST