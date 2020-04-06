सोनम कपूर के दिवाली वाले Tweet पर भड़के अशोक पंडित, बोले- कम-से-कम वो तबलीगी जमात की तरह वायरस...

सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) ने पटाखे जलाने पर गुस्सा जताया था, साथ ही कहा क्या लोग इसे दीवाली समझ रहे हैं. अब इस पर बॉलीवुड प्रोड्यूसर अशोक पंडित (Ashoke Pandit) ने रिएक्ट किया है. ट्विटर पर अशोक पंडित और सोनम कपूर में बहस छिड़ गई.

सोनम कपूर के दिवाली वाले Tweet पर भड़के अशोक पंडित, बोले- कम-से-कम वो तबलीगी जमात की तरह वायरस...

सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) के ट्वीट का अशोक पंडित (Ashoke Pandit) ने दिया जवाब

खास बातें

  • सोनम कपूर के ट्वीट पर अशोक पंडित ने किया रिएक्ट
  • पटाखे फोड़ने को लेकर सोनम ने किया था ट्वीट
  • अशोक पंडित ने कही ये बात
नई दिल्ली:

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) की अपील के बाद देशभर के लोगों ने रविवार रात 9 बजे अपने घर की सभी लाइट बंद कर दी और दीए, कैंडल जलाए. लेकिन कई जगह लोगों ने पटाखे जलाने भी शुरू कर दिए, जिसे लेकर हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) ने ट्वीट किया था. अपने ट्वीट में सोनम कपूर ने पटाखे जलाने पर गुस्सा जताया था, साथ ही कहा क्या लोग इसे दीवाली समझ रहे हैं. अब इस पर बॉलीवुड प्रोड्यूसर अशोक पंडित (Ashoke Pandit) ने रिएक्ट किया है. ट्विटर पर अशोक पंडित और सोनम कपूर में बहस छिड़ गई है.

संबंधित

अशोक पंडित  (Ashoke Pandit Twitter) ने सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) के ट्वीट पर रिएक्ट करते हुए लिखा, "सोनम जी पटाखे सेलेब्रेशन के दौरान जलाए जाते हैं और केवल दिवाली पर नहीं. लोग इस मुश्किल वक्त में खुश रहने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. कम से कम वह तबलीगी जमात की तरह वायरस तो नहीं फैला रहे. काश, आप पटाखे फोड़ने की तुलना में आतंकवाद के इस कृत्य की निंदा करतीं." इसके जवाब में सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor Twitter) ने लिखा, "सामाजिक दूरी जरूरी है अशोक जी. यह भी सुनिश्चित करना कि कोई सांप्रदायिक घुसपैठ नहीं हो. जिससे सरकार अच्छे काम करने पर फोकस कर सके जिस तरह वह कर रही है. मुझे विश्वास है कि आप मुझसे सहमत हैं. आप एक समझदार व्यक्ति हैं जो अच्छा और दयालु होने में विश्वास करते हैं."


इस पर अशोक पंडित (Ashoke Pandit) ने रिएक्ट करते हुए लिखा, "हम सभी को अपने और दूसरों के लिए सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखनी होगी. तबलीगी जमात (Tablighi Jamaat) और उसके आतंकवादी कृत्य पर आपकी प्रतिक्रिया का अब भी इंतजार है. वह बहुत सी मौत के जिम्मेदार हैं. वह आतंकवादी हैं. आप उनकी निंदा करें." अशोक पंडित (Ashoke Pandit Twitter) के इस ट्वीट का सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) ने जवाब देते हुए लिखा, "मैं इस टॉपिक से कन्नी नहीं काट रही. जैसा मैंने पहले कहा था कि सामाजिक दूरी बहुत जरूरी है. और जो भी उसे फॉलो नहीं करता चाहे वह हिंदू हो या मुस्लिम, सिख हो या ईसाई वह सब गलत हैं. मुझे लगता है कि आप सहमत होंगे. आपको और भी कई जरूरी काम होंगे. मुझे लगता है कि अब हम दोनों ने अपनी बातें रख दी हैं." 

sonam kapoorsonam kapoor tweet on bursting crackersashoke pandit reaction on sonam kapoor tweetsonam kapoor twittersonam kapoor tweet viralCoronavirusCovid 19
टिप्पणियां

भारत और दुनिया भर से ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ और नवीनतम अपडेट प्राप्त करें nd-india

लाइव खबर देखें:

your daily newsletter
अन्य खबरें
 