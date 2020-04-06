सोनम कपूर के दिवाली वाले Tweet पर भड़के अशोक पंडित, बोले- कम-से-कम वो तबलीगी जमात की तरह वायरस...

Sonam ji crackers are burst during celebrations & not only in Diwali?People are trying to be happy in these difficult times.

They are at least not spreading d virus like #TabligiJamaat. I wish you would hve condemned this act of terrorism than blaming crackers. https://t.co/P788T49Oir — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 5, 2020

Social distancing is a must ashokeji. Also making sure there isn't communal infighting. So that the government can concentrate on doing good like they are. I'm sure you agree. You're a sensible man who believes in being good and kind. https://t.co/FrPHYYoBsl — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

We all have to maintain social distancing for ourselves & others.

Still waiting for your response on #TablighiJamaat & their act of terrorism. They are responsible for so many deaths. They r trrsts.

Lets not move around d bush & condemn them . https://t.co/8j6YUvydg1 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 6, 2020

अशोक पंडित (Ashoke Pandit Twitter) ने सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) के ट्वीट पर रिएक्ट करते हुए लिखा, "सोनम जी पटाखे सेलेब्रेशन के दौरान जलाए जाते हैं और केवल दिवाली पर नहीं. लोग इस मुश्किल वक्त में खुश रहने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. कम से कम वह तबलीगी जमात की तरह वायरस तो नहीं फैला रहे. काश, आप पटाखे फोड़ने की तुलना में आतंकवाद के इस कृत्य की निंदा करतीं." इसके जवाब में सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor Twitter) ने लिखा, "सामाजिक दूरी जरूरी है अशोक जी. यह भी सुनिश्चित करना कि कोई सांप्रदायिक घुसपैठ नहीं हो. जिससे सरकार अच्छे काम करने पर फोकस कर सके जिस तरह वह कर रही है. मुझे विश्वास है कि आप मुझसे सहमत हैं. आप एक समझदार व्यक्ति हैं जो अच्छा और दयालु होने में विश्वास करते हैं."

Yes I lit a lamp like you and prayed to almighty to bring back peace and good health for everyone. I also prayed for the destruction of forces like #TablighiJamatVirus who are a menace to the society. https://t.co/i0DU0IlGOY — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 6, 2020

Let's not generalise and get away from pointing fingers at the real perpetrators of crime.

We all together raised our voices against Asaram Bapu & Baba Ram Rahim & expect the same when it comes to other religions. Criminal is a criminal. Have a great day. https://t.co/k9kB3lPwNw — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 6, 2020



इस पर अशोक पंडित (Ashoke Pandit) ने रिएक्ट करते हुए लिखा, "हम सभी को अपने और दूसरों के लिए सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखनी होगी. तबलीगी जमात (Tablighi Jamaat) और उसके आतंकवादी कृत्य पर आपकी प्रतिक्रिया का अब भी इंतजार है. वह बहुत सी मौत के जिम्मेदार हैं. वह आतंकवादी हैं. आप उनकी निंदा करें." अशोक पंडित (Ashoke Pandit Twitter) के इस ट्वीट का सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) ने जवाब देते हुए लिखा, "मैं इस टॉपिक से कन्नी नहीं काट रही. जैसा मैंने पहले कहा था कि सामाजिक दूरी बहुत जरूरी है. और जो भी उसे फॉलो नहीं करता चाहे वह हिंदू हो या मुस्लिम, सिख हो या ईसाई वह सब गलत हैं. मुझे लगता है कि आप सहमत होंगे. आपको और भी कई जरूरी काम होंगे. मुझे लगता है कि अब हम दोनों ने अपनी बातें रख दी हैं."