Dhadak Box Office Collection Day 1: 'धड़क' से जाह्नवी कपूर की शानदार शुरुआत, कमाई में 'Student Of The Year' को छोड़ा पीछे

Dhadak Box Office Collection Day 1: बॉलीवुड में 'धड़क' फिल्म से डेब्यू करने वाली दिवंगत श्रीदेवी के बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए 20 जुलाई का दिन बेहद खास रहा. फिल्म ने पहले दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस से शानदार कलेक्शन किया है.

,
Dhadak Box Office Collection Day 1: 'धड़क' फिल्म में जाह्नवी कपूर और ईशान खट्टर

खास बातें

  1. 'धड़क' की शानदार शुरुआत
  2. पहले दिन 'राज़ी' को छोड़ा पीछे
  3. जाह्नवी कपूर और ईशान खट्टर की धांसू एक्टिंग
नई दिल्ली: Dhadak Box Office Collection Day 1: बॉलीवुड में 'धड़क' फिल्म से डेब्यू करने वाली दिवंगत श्रीदेवी के बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए 20 जुलाई का दिन बेहद खास रहा. फिल्म ने पहले दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस से शानदार कलेक्शन किया है. डेब्यू के तौर पर जाह्नवी कपूर की पहली फिल्म का पहला दिन बेहद खास रहा. 'धड़क' में ईशान खट्टर की शानदार एक्टिंग देखने को मिली. दोनों ही युवा स्टार्स की फैन फॉलोइंग अभी इतनी नहीं, लेकिन इसके बावजूद करण जौहर की डायरेक्शन में बनी फिल्म 'Student Of The Year' और आलिया भट्ट की सुपरहिट फिल्म 'राज़ी' के फर्स्ट डे कलेक्शन का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ पाना अपने आप में बड़ी बात है. हालांकि दर्शकों में श्रीदेवी की बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर की डेब्यू फिल्म में एक्टिंग देखने के लिए काफी उत्सुकुता देखने को मिली.

'धड़क' स्क्रीनिंग पर रेखा ने जाह्नवी-ईशान को लगाया गले, कुछ यूं हुए इमोशनल... देखें वीडियो'धड़क' फिल्म ने किसी भी न्यूकमर या डेब्यू करने वाले स्टार फिल्म के फर्स्ट डे कलेक्शन के मामले में पहला स्थान हासिल कर लिया है. स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर (Student Of The Year) ने पहले दिन 7.48 करोड़ रुपए कमाई की थी, जिसे पछाड़ कर 'धड़क' ने फर्स्ट पोजिशन पर कब्जा जमा लिया है. 
बॉलीवुड में उभरती एक्ट्रेस जाह्नवी कपूर की शुरुआत इस वजह से भी शानदार रहा, क्योंकि उन्होंने मराठी की सुपरहिट फिल्म 'सैराट' की रीमेक थी. फिल्म 'धड़क' के बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन की बात की जाए तो बॉक्स ऑफिस इंडिया के मुताबिक ओपनिंग डे पर लगभग 8.50 करोड़ का बिजनेस किया. जबकि ट्रेड एनलिस्ट तरण आदर्श के मुताबिक धड़क ने पहले दिन 8.71 करोड़ की कमाई की. सबसे चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि न्यूकमर एक्टर्स की यह सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली फिल्म बन गई है. 
 
फिल्म ने उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, राजस्थान और गुजरात से अच्छा कलेक्शन कर पाने में कामयाब रही, जबकि दिल्ली, ईस्ट पंजाब और मैसूर जैसी जगहों पर कमाई ज्यादा खास नहीं रही. फिलहाल मेट्रो शहरों में वीकेंड पर यह आंकड़ा बढ़ सकता है. 

देखें ट्रेलर-


Dhadak से डेब्यू करने जा रहीं जाह्नवी कपूर खुलकर बोलीं, 'यह घिनौना सच है कि...'

बता दें ईशान खट्टर ने मधु के किरदार में घुसने के लिए अपने कान तक छिदवाए. ईशान मधु नाम के राजस्थानी लड़के का किरदार निभा रहे हैं. 'धड़क' को करन जौहर ने प्रोड्यूस किया है. 'धड़क' श्रीदेवी की बेटी जाह्ववी कपूर की डेब्यू फिल्म है. दिलचस्प यह है कि फिल्म के कई सॉन्ग सैराट से ही लिए गए हैं, जिसमें 'झिंगाट' और 'पहली बार' शामिल हैं.

VIDEO: फोटोशूट में जाह्नवी और ईशान की केमिस्ट्री

 
लोकप्रिय

