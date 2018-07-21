Dhadak Box Office Collection Day 1: 'धड़क' से जाह्नवी कपूर की शानदार शुरुआत, कमाई में 'Student Of The Year' को छोड़ा पीछे

#Dhadak takes a HEROIC START... Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well... Day 1 is higher than #StudentOfTheYear [₹ 8 cr]… Fri ₹ 8.71 cr. India biz.

#Dhadak is the BEST opener ever for a film with either all newcomers or at least a leading man being a debutant:#Dhadak - 8.71 cr#StudentoftheYear - 7.48 cr#Heropanti - 6.63 cr#Ishaqzaade - 4.54 cr#JaaneTuYaJaaneNaa - 3.45 cr#Saawariya - 3 cr#BandBaajaBaaraat - 0.95 cr