Dhadak Box Office Collection Day 1: 'धड़क' से जाह्नवी कपूर की शानदार शुरुआत, कमाई में 'Student Of The Year' को छोड़ा पीछे

'धड़क' फिल्म ने किसी भी न्यूकमर या डेब्यू करने वाले स्टार फिल्म के फर्स्ट डे कलेक्शन के मामले में पहला स्थान हासिल कर लिया है. स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर (Student Of The Year) ने पहले दिन 7.48 करोड़ रुपए कमाई की थी, जिसे पछाड़ कर 'धड़क' ने फर्स्ट पोजिशन पर कब्जा जमा लिया है.
#Dhadak takes a HEROIC START... Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well... Day 1 is higher than #StudentOfTheYear [₹ 8 cr]… Fri ₹ 8.71 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2018
#Dhadak is the BEST opener ever for a film with either all newcomers or at least a leading man being a debutant:#Dhadak - 8.71 cr#StudentoftheYear - 7.48 cr#Heropanti - 6.63 cr#Ishaqzaade - 4.54 cr#JaaneTuYaJaaneNaa - 3.45 cr#Saawariya - 3 cr#BandBaajaBaaraat - 0.95 cr— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 21, 2018
Power of SOLID CONTENT... #Raazi starts Day 1 with a BIG BANG... The EXCEPTIONAL word of mouth should result in a FANTASTIC opening weekend... Fri ₹ 7.53 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2018
