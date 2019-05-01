NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
Gadchiroli IED Blast: माओवादी हमले पर बॉलीवुड से आया रिएक्शन, बोले- आतंकवाद बर्दाश्त नहीं...

Gadchiroli Maoist Attack: महाराष्ट्र के गढ़चिरौली में नक्सलियों ने आईईडी ब्लास्ट कर पुलिस की गाड़ी उड़ा दी है. इस नक्सली हमले में 16 जवानों के शहीद होने की खबर है. इसे लेकर बॉलीवुड से स्वरा भास्कर, जावेद अख्तर और अशोक पंडित के रिएक्शन आ गए हैं.

Gadchiroli IED Blast: बॉलीवुड का यूं आया रिएक्शन

खास बातें

  1. माओवादी हमले पर बॉलीवुड का रिएक्शन
  2. हमले की कड़े शब्दों में की निंदा
  3. जावेद अख्तर और स्वरा भास्कर ने भी किया ट्वीट
नई दिल्ली:

महाराष्ट्र के गढ़चिरौली (Gadchiroli IED Blast) में नक्सलियों ने आईईडी ब्लास्ट कर पुलिस की गाड़ी उड़ा दी है. इस नक्सली हमले में 16 जवानों के शहीद होने की खबर है. इस खबर की पुष्टि महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने कर दी है. महाराष्ट्र के नक्सल (Maoist Attack) प्रभावित जिले गढ़चिरौली में माओवादियों ने पुलिस की गाड़ी को उस वक्त निशाना बयाना जब पुलिस की टीम उस जगह जा रही थी, जहां सुबह ही नक्सलियों ने करीब 25-30 गाड़ियों को आग के हवाले किया था. इस नक्सली हमले को लेकर बॉलीवुड से भी रिएक्शन आए हैं और इसकी कड़ी निंदा का है. जावेद अख्तर (Javed Akhtar), स्वरा भास्कर (Swara Bhaskar), अशोक पंडित (Ashoke Pandit) और फराह खान अली (Farah Khan Ali) अपना रिएक्शन ट्विटर पर दे चुके हैं. 


बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने गढ़चिरौली में हुए नक्सली हमले की निंदा की है और ट्वीट किया हैः 'मैं गढ़चिरौली में हुए नक्सल हमले की कड़ी निंदा करती हूं, जिसमें 16 लोग मारे गए हैं. पूरी तरह से अमानवीय और तथाकथित 'क्रांतिकारियों' की विकृत मानसिकता झलकती है. अल्ट्रा लेफ्ट और अराजकतवादी हिंसा लोकतंत्र को कमजोर करती है और गरीबों को पीडित. शासन को इन हमलों को अंजाम देने वाले पर जरूर कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए और न्याय दिलाना चाहिए.'

जावेद अख्तर ने गढ़चिरौली में हुए आईईडी विस्फोट पर कहा हैः 'गढ़चिरौली में जो भी हुआ है वह पागलपन और वहशीपन है. यह आतंकवाद के अलावा कुछ नहीं है और इसे बिल्कुल भी बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाना चाहिए.' जबकि फराह खान ने इस हमले पर कमेंट किया है: 'ओह नहीं. बहुत ही दुखद खबर है.'

(यह भी पढ़ें)... महाराष्ट्र के गढ़चिरौली में नक्सलियों ने IED ब्लास्ट कर पुलिस की गाड़ी उड़ाई, 16 जवान शहीद
