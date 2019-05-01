Gadchiroli IED Blast: माओवादी हमले पर बॉलीवुड से आया रिएक्शन, बोले- आतंकवाद बर्दाश्त नहीं...

खास बातें माओवादी हमले पर बॉलीवुड का रिएक्शन हमले की कड़े शब्दों में की निंदा जावेद अख्तर और स्वरा भास्कर ने भी किया ट्वीट

महाराष्ट्र के गढ़चिरौली (Gadchiroli IED Blast) में नक्सलियों ने आईईडी ब्लास्ट कर पुलिस की गाड़ी उड़ा दी है. इस नक्सली हमले में 16 जवानों के शहीद होने की खबर है. इस खबर की पुष्टि महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने कर दी है. महाराष्ट्र के नक्सल (Maoist Attack) प्रभावित जिले गढ़चिरौली में माओवादियों ने पुलिस की गाड़ी को उस वक्त निशाना बयाना जब पुलिस की टीम उस जगह जा रही थी, जहां सुबह ही नक्सलियों ने करीब 25-30 गाड़ियों को आग के हवाले किया था. इस नक्सली हमले को लेकर बॉलीवुड से भी रिएक्शन आए हैं और इसकी कड़ी निंदा का है. जावेद अख्तर (Javed Akhtar), स्वरा भास्कर (Swara Bhaskar), अशोक पंडित (Ashoke Pandit) और फराह खान अली (Farah Khan Ali) अपना रिएक्शन ट्विटर पर दे चुके हैं.

I totally condemn Naxal attack in Gadchiroli, killing 16. Dastardly, inhuman & reflects the utterly degenerate mindset of the so-called ‘revolutionaries'. Ultra left & anarchist violence weakens democracy, hurts the poor. The state must crack down on perpetrators & ensure justice — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 1, 2019

My tributes to the martyrs & jawans who lost their lives in terrible #NaxalAttack on our security personnel in #Gadchiroli, #Maharashtra. I pray for the families of jawans and wish the injured a speedy recovery — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) May 1, 2019

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने गढ़चिरौली में हुए नक्सली हमले की निंदा की है और ट्वीट किया हैः 'मैं गढ़चिरौली में हुए नक्सल हमले की कड़ी निंदा करती हूं, जिसमें 16 लोग मारे गए हैं. पूरी तरह से अमानवीय और तथाकथित 'क्रांतिकारियों' की विकृत मानसिकता झलकती है. अल्ट्रा लेफ्ट और अराजकतवादी हिंसा लोकतंत्र को कमजोर करती है और गरीबों को पीडित. शासन को इन हमलों को अंजाम देने वाले पर जरूर कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए और न्याय दिलाना चाहिए.'

What has happened in Gadchiroli is senseless and barbaric . This is nothing but terrorism that shouldn't be tolerated . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 1, 2019

It is barbaric Sir. Very difficult to fight this terrorism because we have the Lal Salam Gang consisting of Kanahiyas , Swara's , Kavita Krishnan the entire tukde tukde & the Award wapsi gang supporting these home grown terrorists in the form of Naxalites. https://t.co/GmcRQnpfXR — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2019

जावेद अख्तर ने गढ़चिरौली में हुए आईईडी विस्फोट पर कहा हैः 'गढ़चिरौली में जो भी हुआ है वह पागलपन और वहशीपन है. यह आतंकवाद के अलावा कुछ नहीं है और इसे बिल्कुल भी बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाना चाहिए.' जबकि फराह खान ने इस हमले पर कमेंट किया है: 'ओह नहीं. बहुत ही दुखद खबर है.'

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...