होम | बॉलीवुड |

Photos: पापड़ बेचते हुए दिखाई दिए ऋतिक रोशन, देखकर पहचान नहीं पाएंगे आप

ऋतिक इन दिनों अपनी अगली फिल्म 'सुपर 30' की शूट में व्यस्त दिख रहे हैं.

,
Photos: पापड़ बेचते हुए दिखाई दिए ऋतिक रोशन, देखकर पहचान नहीं पाएंगे आप

फिल्म शूट के दौरान पापड़ बेचते हुए दिखाई दिए ऋतिक रोशन

खास बातें

  1. नए लुक में दिखे ऋतिक रोशन
  2. साइकिल पर पापड़ बेच रहे हैं ऋतिक
  3. 25 जनवरी 2019 को रिलीज होगी फिल्म
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड के सुपरहीरो कहे जाने वाले एक्शन हीरो ऋतिक रोशन आजकल पापड़ बेचते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. उन्होंने एक फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान ऐसा पहनावा पहना हुआ है, जिसे देखने के बाद हर कोई हैरान रह जाएगा. ऋतिक इन दिनों अपनी अगली फिल्म 'सुपर 30' की शूट में व्यस्त दिख रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे ऋतिक की यह फोटो भी इसी फिल्म की है. यह फिल्म बिहार के गणितज्ञ आनंद कुमार पर आधारित है. एक तरह से यह कहा जा सकता है कि आनंद कुमार की बायोपिक फिल्म में वह आनंद के गेटअप में नजर आ रहे हैं.

Super 30 का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज, IIT की कोचिंग देने के लिए तैयार ऋतिक रोशन

इंस्टाग्राम पर ऋतिक रोशन की पापड़ बेचते हुए कई फोटो सामने आई है. इतना ही नहीं, उनका एक वीडियो भी वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें यह साफ-साफ सुना जा सकता है कि ऋतिक साइकिल चलाते हुए बोल रहे हैं 'पापड़ ले लो'. बॉलीवुड में एक्शन और सुपरहीरो का रोल निभा चुके ऋतिक रोशन को इस नए अवतार में देखने के बाद हर कोई स्तब्ध रह जाएगा.
 

फिलहाल यह एक फिल्म का सीन है, जिसमें वह कुछ ऐसे दिखाई दे रहे हैं. अभी बाकी शूट होना बाकी है, जिसमें वह कई अलग-अलग तरह से देखे जाएंगे. यह फिल्म अगले साल गणतंत्र दिवस से मौके पर रिलीज होनी है. 

आ गई ऋतिक रोशन की अगली फिल्म 'सुपर 30' की रिलीज डेट, ये दिन होगा बेहद खास

बता दें कि फिल्म सुपर 30 के संस्थापक आनंद कुमार के जीवन के संघर्षों पर आधारित है. सुपर 30 आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर बच्चों को आईआईटी की प्रवेश परीक्षा की तैयारी कराता है. इस संस्थान से पढ़कर अब तक 400 से अधिक छात्र आईआईटी पहुंच चुके हैं.
विकास बहल द्वारा निर्देशित और साजिद नाडियाडवाला के एनजीई प्रोडक्शंस द्वारा प्रस्तुत, ऋतिक रोशन अभिनीत 'सुपर 30' अगले साल 25 जनवरी को रिलीज होगी.

VIDEO: सुपर-30 के सभी छात्रों ने क्रैक किया IIT JEE

लोकप्रिय

