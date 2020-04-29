इरफान खान हुए सुपुर्द-ए-खाक, अंतिम विदाई में शामिल हुए 20 लोग- Photos Viral

खास बातें
- इरफान खान को दोपहर तीन बजे किया गया सुपुर्द-ए-खाक
- एक्टर की अंतिम विदाई में शामिल हुए 20 लोग
- इरफान खान की अंतिम विदाई की फोटो हुई वायरल
बॉलीवुड के मशहूर एक्टर इरफान खान (Irrfan Khan) ने 53 वर्ष की उम्र में दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया. उनके निधन से पूरे देश में शोक की लहर है. एक्टर को बुधवार दोपहर 3 बजे मुंबई के वर्सोवा कब्रिस्तान में सुपुर्द-ए-खाक किया गया. कोरोना वायरस और लॉकडाउन के कारण उनके जनाजे में केवल 20 लोग ही शामिल हो पाए, जिसमें उनके परिवार, करीबी रिश्तेदार और दोस्त शामिल थे. सभी ने उनको अंतिम विदाई दी और उनके निधन पर गहरा शोक जताया. वहीं, बॉलीवुड जगत से इरफान खान की अंतिम विदाई में तिग्मांशू धुलिया, विशाल भारद्वाज और राजपाल यादव जैसी हस्तियां शामिल हुईं.
Last Rites of @irrfan Sir #irrfankhan #ripirrfankhan #irfankhan #shanayakapoor #ramcharan #karishmakapoor #radhikamadan #amitabhbachchan #priyankachopra #zivadhoni #aaradhyabachchan #ananyapanday #mishakapoor #shraddhakapoor #aishwaryaraibachchan #shahidkapoor #saraalikhan #khushikapoor #janhvikapoor #deepikapadukone #taimuralikhan #aliabhatt #suhanakhan #shahrukhkhan #kareenakapoorkhan #salmankhan
संबंधित
- 'द लंचबॉक्स' की एक्ट्रेस ने इरफान खान के निधन को बताया बड़ा झटका, बोलीं- 'आज भारत ने सबसे बड़े आइकॉन ...'
- इरफान खान ने निधन पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने जताया शोक, कहा- उनका जाना सिनेमा जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति
- सलमान खान ने इरफान खान के निधन को बताया फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लिए नुकसान, बोले- आप हमेशा मेरे दिल में रहोगे
इरफान खान (Irrfan Khan) के अंतिम दर्शन से जुड़ी कुछ तस्वीरें भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं. इन फोटो में लोग इरफान खान के शव को कंधे पर उठाए नजर आ रहे हैं. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक लॉकडाउन के कारण इरफान खान के अंतिम दर्शन भीड़ इकट्ठी न हो, इसके लिए मुंबई पुलिस ने पूरी तैयारी कर रखी थी. कोरोना वायरस के कारण उनके निधन में बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स और उनके फैंस को शामिल होने नहीं दिया. हालांकि, आसपास के लोग खुद को नहीं रोक पाए और उनके अंतिम दर्शन के लिए खड़े नजर आए.
Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss. - Official Statement on Irrfan's last rites ...... Seen in the pics earlier is Irrfan's son (in the hoodie) at the hospital song with friends and family FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #irrfankhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
Maqbool director Vishal Bharadwaj clicked arriving for his dear friend Irrfan Khan's funeral FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #vishalbharadwaj #irrfankhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh clicked arriving for Irrfan Khan's last rites FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #irrfankhan #kapilsharma #mikasingh #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
बता दें कि साल 2018 में इरफान खान (Irrfan Khan) को पता चला था कि वह न्यूरोएंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर से पीड़ित हैं. इस बीमारी के इलाज के लिए इरफान खान लंदन भी गए थे और करीब साल भर इलाज कराने के बाद वह वापस भारत लौटे. एक्टर इरफान खान अपने इलाज के कारण काफी दिनों तक बॉलीवुड से भी दूर रहे थे. हालांकि, लंदन से स्वस्थ होकर लौटने के बाद उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में वापसी की और अंग्रेजी मीडियम की शूटिंग भी की थी. इस फिल्म में उनके साथ एक्ट्रेस करीना कपूर और राधिका मदान भी मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आई थीं.