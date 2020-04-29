इरफान खान हुए सुपुर्द-ए-खाक, अंतिम विदाई में शामिल हुए 20 लोग- Photos Viral

Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss. - Official Statement on Irrfan's last rites ...... Seen in the pics earlier is Irrfan's son (in the hoodie) at the hospital song with friends and family FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #irrfankhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on Apr 29, 2020 at 2:55am PDT