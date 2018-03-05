NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

कंगना रनोट की ये हरकत देखकर राजकुमार राव बोले, ‘मेंटल है क्या’

कंगना रनोट और राजकुमार राव की अगली फिल्म ‘मेंटल है क्या’ का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज हो गया है.

,
54 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
कंगना रनोट की ये हरकत देखकर राजकुमार राव बोले, ‘मेंटल है क्या’

'मेंटल है क्या' में कंगना रनोट और राजकुमार राव

खास बातें

  1. एकता कपूर हैं फिल्म की प्रोड्यूसर
  2. राजकुमार राव हैं कंगना के साथ
  3. 'क्वीन' में एक साथ नजर आ चुके हैं दोनों
नई दिल्ली: कंगना रनोट और राजकुमार राव की अगली फिल्म ‘मेंटल है क्या’ का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज हो गया है. इस फिल्म की प्रोड्यूसर एकता कपूर हैं. ये एक एंटरटेनिंग थ्रिलर है. कंगना रनोट और राजकुमार राव अपनी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग के लिए खास पहचान रखते हैं और दोनों की ‘क्वीन’ बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हुई थी. इस बार भी उनके कैरेक्टर कुछ हटकर होंगे. फिल्म की कहानी कनिका ढिल्लों ने लिखी है और इसे प्रकाश कोवेलामुडी डायरेक्टर करेंगे. प्रकाश को उनकी तेलुगु फिल्म ‘बोमेलाट्टा’ के लिए राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार मिल चुका है. 

 
‘मेंटल है क्या’ फिल्म यूथ ओरियंटेड है और इसमें आज के दौर की हर बात होने का दावा किया जा रहा है. एकता कपूर बताती हैं, “'मेंटल है क्या' पागलपन का जश्न है और फिल्म हर इंसान में मौजूद कमियों को लेकर है. मैं कंगना और राज के साथ काम करने को लेकर रोमांचित हूं.”
 
फिल्म के निर्माताओं ने फिल्म की घोषणा भी अनोखे अंदाज में की है. फिल्म के दो पोस्टर रिलीज किए गए हैं, पोस्टर में दोनों ही अजीबोगरीब हरकतें करते नजर आ रहे हैं. फिल्म की शूटिंग इस महीने शुरू होगी फर्स्ट शेड्यूल मुंबई में शूट होगा उसके बाद कास्ट-क्रू लंदन के लिए रवाना हो जाएगा.

 ...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

त्रिपुरा, मेघालय व नागालैंड विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 के ताज़ा परिणाम, ग्राफिक्स व LIVE विश्लेषण


लोकप्रिय

54 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... 23 साल पुरानी दुश्मनी के बाद साथ आए सपा-बसपा, माया-अखिलेश के सामने ये चुनौतियां, 10 बातें
Kangana RanautRajkummar Rao

Advertisement

 
 
 