कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावः Twitter पर BJP की जीत पर आया मजेदार रिएक्शन, ये एक्टर बोले- लगता है EVM की इज्जत आज फिर खतरे में है...

लगता है EVM की इज्जत आज फिर खतरे मे है।— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 15, 2018
कोई खबर सुनाई नही दी अभी तक...!
It seems Burnol won't need any advertising for six more years.#KarnatakaVerdict— Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) May 15, 2018
“Itna Sannata Kyoon hai bhai” #KarnatakaWithBJP#ModiMagic— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 15, 2018
Dear Raju, You may sulk, now that BJP is all set to form the Government. Wish you all the very best in your forthcoming films but plz don’t give up on your efforts to Seek some extra publicity by being a ‘Bully’ & I am not even suggesting that one who loses is a loser. https://t.co/ESJ1nCag4b— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) May 15, 2018
