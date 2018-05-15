NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावः Twitter पर BJP की जीत पर आया मजेदार रिएक्शन, ये एक्टर बोले- लगता है EVM की इज्जत आज फिर खतरे में है...

कर्नाटक चुनाव के नतीजे (Karnataka Election Results) आ गए हैं और अभी तक बीजेपी बढ़त बनाए हुए है जबकि कांग्रेस दूसरे नंबर पर है और जनता दल (सेकुलर) तीसरे नंबर पर है.

,
109 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावः Twitter पर BJP की जीत पर आया मजेदार रिएक्शन, ये एक्टर बोले- लगता है EVM की इज्जत आज फिर खतरे में है...

फिल्म डायरेक्टर अशोक पंडित, शिरिष कुंदेर और एक्टर परेश रावल

खास बातें

  1. नतीजों पर ट्विटर पर आया रिएक्शन
  2. बॉलीवुड सितारों ने रखी अपनी राय
  3. मजेदार कमेंट किए हैं और कसा है तंज
नई दिल्ली: कर्नाटक चुनाव परिणाम (Karnataka Election Results) आ रहे हैं और अभी तक बीजेपी बढ़त बनाए हुए है जबकि कांग्रेस दूसरे नंबर पर है और जनता दल (सेकुलर) तीसरे नंबर पर है. सोशल मीडिया पर राहुल गांधी, नरेंद्र मोदी, कांग्रेस और बीजेपी को लेकर मजेदार रिएक्शन आने शुरू हो गए हैं और इसके साथ बॉलीवुड के कलाकार भी ट्विटर पर कर्नाटक इलेक्शन रिजल्ट्स को लेकर अपने रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. बॉलीवुड डायरेक्टर और फराह खान के पति शिरिष कुंदेर सोशल मीडिया पर तीखे तंज कसने के लिए जाने जाते हैं और उन्होंने कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव नतीजों को लेकर मजेदार ट्वीट किया है.

 
परेश रावल ने ट्वीट किया और ईवीएम से छेड़छाड़ के मसले पर तंज कसा हैः 'लगता है EVM की इज्जत आज फिर खतरे में है...कोई खबर सुनाई नही दी अभी तक...!'
 
शिरिष कुंदेर ने कर्नाटक चुनाव पर ट्वीट किया हैः 'ऐसा लगता है आने वाले 6 साल के लिए बरनॉल को विज्ञापन करने की कोई जरूरत नहीं." शिरिष ने चुनाव नतीजों पर मजेदार तंज कसा है.

टिप्पणियां
 
फिल्म डायरेक्टर अशोक पंडित ने ट्वीट किया हैः 'इतना सन्नाटा क्यूं है भाई...'
 
सिंगर और बीजेपी नेता बाबुल सुप्रियो ने ट्वीट करके साउथ और बॉलीवुड के एक्टर प्रकाश राज को जवाब दिया हैः 'डियर राजू, शायद तुम्हें दुख होगा, अब बीजेपी सरकार बनाने के लिए तैयार है. आपको आने वाली फिल्मों के लिए शुभकामनाएं लेकिन दूसरों को तंग करके एक्स्ट्रा पब्लिसिटी बटोरने की अपनी कोशिशों को प्लीज बंद मत करना...'

 ...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

कर्नाटक चुनाव रिजल्ट से जुड़ी ताज़ा खबरें और देखे लाइव टीवी कवरेज एनडीटीवी इंडिया पर. अधिक जानकारी के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें.


लोकप्रिय

109 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... कर्नाटक चुनाव परिणाम: सिद्धारमैया का सबसे बड़ा दांव क्या कांग्रेस पर ही पड़ा भारी? BJP की जीत के 10 बड़े कारण
Karnataka Election ResultsElection ResultsBJP Congress in Karnataka Election

Advertisement

 
 
 