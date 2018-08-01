Meena Kumari Google Doodle: जब 'ट्रेजेडी क्वीन' मीना कुमारी को देख बीच में मुशायरा छोड़ गए थे फिराक गोरखपुरी...

hum tere pyar mein saara aalam,— Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) July 31, 2018
kho baithe hain , kho baithe ,
tum kehte ho ke aise pyar ko ,
bhool jaao , bhool jaao ..
by Lata Mangeshkar, Hasrat Jaipuri & Shankar-Jaikishan.
(1963) Meena Kumari and Raaj Kumar in ‘Dil Ek Mandir’. pic.twitter.com/pFa3t6PiOU
“with her soulful tear-laden eyes & tremulous voice, she earned the reputation of tragedy doyenne”
“Actress of highest calibre” said, Satyajit Rayटिप्पणियांMEENA KUMARI would’ve turned 80 on 1st August. pic.twitter.com/HpSR9S82JN — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement