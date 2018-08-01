NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

Meena Kumari Google Doodle: जब 'ट्रेजेडी क्वीन' मीना कुमारी को देख बीच में मुशायरा छोड़ गए थे फिराक गोरखपुरी...

Meena Kumari's 85th Birthday: जानेमाने उर्दू शायर फिराक गोरखपुरी ने एक बार मुशायरा छोड़ दिया था क्योंकि उन्होंने देखा कि उसमें अभिनेत्री मीरा कुमारी शामिल हो रही हैं. उनका कहना था कि मुशायरे सिर्फ शायरों की जगह हैं.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Meena Kumari Google Doodle: जब 'ट्रेजेडी क्वीन' मीना कुमारी को देख बीच में मुशायरा छोड़ गए थे फिराक गोरखपुरी...

मीना कुमार की 85वीं जयंति पर गूगल ने बनाया डूडल

नई दिल्ली: गूगल ने डूडल बनाकर आज बॉलीवुड की मशहूर अदाकार मीना कुमारी (Meena Kumari) को याद किया है. दिवंगत अभिनेत्री की 85वीं जयंति पर आज गूगल ने Meena Kumar's 85th Birthday नाम का डूडल बनाया है. डूडल में मीना कुमार साड़ी लुक में नजर आ रही हैं. उनके चेहरे पर गंभीरता साफ देखी जा सकती है. मीना कुमारी का असली नाम महजबीन बेगम हैं, उनका जन्म 1 अगस्त 1932 को हुआ था. हिन्दी सिनेमा के पर्दे पर दिखी अब तक की सबसे दमदार अभिनेत्रियों में मीना कुमारी का नाम आता है. अपने 30 साल के पूरे फिल्मी सफर में मीना कुमारी ने 90 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में काम किया. उनकी फिल्मों को आज क्लासिक की श्रेणी में रखा जाता है. मीना कुमारी को फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में 'ट्रेजेडी क्वीन' का दर्जा मिला. फिल्मों के साथ-साथ असल जिंदगी में भी मीना कुमार के साथ कई दुखद हादसे हुए. जाने-माने उर्दू शायर फिराक गोरखपुरी ने एक बार मुशायरा छोड़ दिया था क्योंकि उन्होंने देखा कि उसमें अभिनेत्री मीरा कुमारी शामिल हो रही हैं. उनका कहना था कि मुशायरे सिर्फ शायरों की जगह हैं.

मां-बाप ने मीना कुमारी को छोड़ दिया था अनाथ आश्रम के बाहर, इस वजह से कहलाईं 'ट्रेजेडी क्वीन'

यह वाकया 1959-60 का है, जब फिराक को एक मुशायरे में आमंत्रित किया गया था. फिराक का असली नाम रघुपति सहाय था. ‘फिराक गोरखपुरी: द पोयट ऑफ पेन एंड एक्सटैसी’ नामक पुस्तक में इस वाकये का जिक्र किया गया है. फिराक की इस जीवनी के लेखक उनके रिश्तेदार अजय मानसिंह हैं.
जब फिराक मुशायरा स्थल पर पहुंचे तो उनका तालियों की गड़गड़ाहट के साथ स्वागत किया गया और मुशायरे की शुरुआत पूरे जोशो-खरोस के साथ हुई. करीब एक घंटे के बाद वहां ऐलान किया गया कि मौके पर अदाकारा मीना कुमारी पहुंच चुकी हैं. मुशायरे में शामिल लोग शायरों को मंच पर छोड़कर मीना कुमारी की झलक पाने के लिए भागे.

इससे नाराज फिराक ने मौके से जाने का फैसला किया. इस पर आयोजक उन्हें मनाने की कोशिश में जुट गए. मीना कुमारी ने भी शर्मिंदगी महसूस की और फिराक से बार-बार गुजारिश की कि वह रुकें. मीना कुमारी ने उनसे कहा, "जनाब, मैं आपको सुनने के लिए आई हूं." फिराक ने इस पर तुरंत जवाब दिया, "मुशायरा मुजरा बन चुका है. मैं ऐसी महफिल से ताल्लुक नहीं रखता."
इसके एक दिन बार फिराक ने कहा, "मैं मीना कुमारी की वजह से वहां से नहीं हटा था. आयोजकों और दर्शकों के व्यवहार के कारण वहां से हटा, जिन्होंने हमारी बेइज्जती की थी." उनकी दलील थी कि, "मुशायरा शायरी का मंच है. यहां के कलाकार सिर्फ शायर होते हैं और यहां की व्यवस्था में एक पदानुक्रम होता है जिसका पालन किया जाना चाहिए."

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... आधार से मोबाइल लिंक करते वक्त जालसाज़ी, फर्जी सिमों के जरिए ठगने वाला गिरोह पकड़ा गया
Meena KumariGoogle DoodleMeena Kumar Google Doodle

Advertisement

 
 
 