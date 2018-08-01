Meena Kumari Google Doodle: जब 'ट्रेजेडी क्वीन' मीना कुमारी को देख बीच में मुशायरा छोड़ गए थे फिराक गोरखपुरी...

hum tere pyar mein saara aalam, kho baithe hain , kho baithe , tum kehte ho ke aise pyar ko , bhool jaao , bhool jaao .. by Lata Mangeshkar, Hasrat Jaipuri & Shankar-Jaikishan. (1963) Meena Kumari and Raaj Kumar in ‘Dil Ek Mandir’. pic.twitter.com/pFa3t6PiOU

“with her soulful tear-laden eyes & tremulous voice, she earned the reputation of tragedy doyenne”



“Actress of highest calibre” said, Satyajit Ray



