नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की फिल्म 'जीनियस' में होंगे ये दो नए एक्टर्स, ट्विटर पर जमकर की तारीफ

फिल्म में अभिनेत्री आयशा जुल्का और मिथुन चक्रवर्ती भी हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि 'जीनियस' एक युवक की कहानी है, जिसके प्रयोग विज्ञान के प्रति हमारे नजरिए को ही बदल देते हैं. यह फिल्म अगले साल रिलीज होगी. 'जीनियस' के अलावा, नवाजुद्दीन दिवंगत शिवसेना प्रमुख बाल ठाकरे की आगामी बायोपिक 'ठाकरे' में भी दिखेंगे. अभिजीत पानसे द्वारा निर्देशित फिल्म हिंदी और मराठी में 23 जनवरी, 2019 को रिलीज होगी.
It was good to be working on the first day of the New Year with such a dynamic talent #UtkarshSharma and the beauty with confidence #Ishita for the Upcoming Film #Genius.@Anilsharma_dir is again in terrific form like #Gadarpic.twitter.com/hdgtWRdPVJ— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) January 1, 2018
