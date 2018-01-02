NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की फिल्म 'जीनियस' में होंगे ये दो नए एक्टर्स, ट्विटर पर जमकर की तारीफ

बॉलीवुड में शानदार अभिनय की पहचान बना चुके एक्टर नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी अब अपने नए को-स्टार एक्टर्स के साथ दिखेंगे.

खास बातें

  1. इन दो नए एक्टर्स के साथ फिल्म करेंगे नवाजुद्दीन
  2. ट्विटर पर नवाज ने की जमकर तारीफ
  3. फिल्म 'जीनियस' साल 2019 में होगी रिलीज
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड में शानदार अभिनय की पहचान बना चुके एक्टर नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी अब अपने नए को-स्टार एक्टर्स के साथ दिखेंगे. आगामी फिल्म 'जीनियस' में उत्कर्ष शर्मा और इशिता जैसे नए एक्टर्स को लेकरनवाजुद्दीन ने कहा कि दोनों नए कलाकारों में ऊर्जस्वी प्रतिभा है. नवाजुद्दीन ने ट्वीट किया कि नए साल के पहले दिन इतनी ऊर्जस्वी प्रतिभा उत्कर्ष शर्मा और आत्मविश्वास से भरी खूबसूरत इशिता के साथ फिल्म 'जीनियस' के लिए काम करना बेहतरीन रहा. नवाजुद्दीन ने कहा कि 'गदर : एक प्रेम कथा' के चर्चित निदेशक अनिल शर्मा 'जीनियस' के साथ फिर उसी अंदाज में हैं.

पढ़ें: बाल ठाकरे की बायोपिक 'ठाकरे' का First Look रिलीज, नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की शानदार अपियरेंसफिल्म में अभिनेत्री आयशा जुल्का और मिथुन चक्रवर्ती भी हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि 'जीनियस' एक युवक की कहानी है, जिसके प्रयोग विज्ञान के प्रति हमारे नजरिए को ही बदल देते हैं. यह फिल्म अगले साल रिलीज होगी. 'जीनियस' के अलावा, नवाजुद्दीन दिवंगत शिवसेना प्रमुख बाल ठाकरे की आगामी बायोपिक 'ठाकरे' में भी दिखेंगे. अभिजीत पानसे द्वारा निर्देशित फिल्म हिंदी और मराठी में 23 जनवरी, 2019 को रिलीज होगी.

VIDEO: कहानी में नयापन नहीं, डायलॉग है जान

(इनपुट आईएएनएस से)

