नेहा कक्कड़ ने पोल्का डॉट ड्रेस में 'आंख मारे' पर मेल्विन लुईस के साथ यूं किया डांस, Viral हुआ Video

#FullOn for me is all about splashing my world with colour. Just like the sAMOLED screen of the Full On #GalaxyF41, which makes everything you see, #FullOnlit! Tell us in the comments below what is your definition of ‘Full On'. You'll stand a chance to win a brand new Galaxy F41. Don't forget to use #FullOn and tag @samsungindia. Visit Samsung India's Facebook page for T&C.

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on Oct 3, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT