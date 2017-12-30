NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
CBFC फिल्म 'पद्मावती' को पास करने को तैयार, मगर कहा- 26 कट लगाएं, नाम बदलकर 'पद्मावत' करें

सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ फिल्म सर्टिफिकेशन (सीबीएफसी) की 6 सदस्यीय कमेटी ने 28 दिसंबर को पद्मावती फिल्म देखने और रिव्यू करने के बाद एक बैठक की.

खास बातें

  1. फिल्म पद्मावती में लगाए जाएंगे 26 कट
  2. फिल्म का नाम बदलकर रखा जा सकता है पद्मावत
  3. अभी भी यूए सर्टिफिकेट के लिए करने होंगे बदलाव
नई दिल्ली: सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ फिल्म सर्टिफिकेशन (सीबीएफसी) की 6 सदस्यीय कमेटी ने 28 दिसंबर को पद्मावती फिल्म देखने और रिव्यू करने के बाद एक बैठक की. इस बैठक में सभी ने यह फैसला लिया है कि यूए सर्टिफिकेट के लिए फिल्म में कुछ बदलाव करना होगा. इसके अलावा सबसे अहम बदलाव फिल्म के नाम 'पद्मावती' को लेकर हुआ. न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक संभावना है कि फिल्म के टाइटल में भी बदलाव किया जा सकता है. फिल्म का नाम पद्मावती से बदलकर 'पद्मावत' कर सकते हैं. जरूरी बदलाव के बाद फिल्म को सर्टिफिकेट दिया जाएगा. सीबीएफसी का कहना है कि फिल्म को निर्माताओं और सोसाइटी दोनों को ध्यान में रखते हुए इस फिल्म को संतुलित दृष्टिकोण से बनाया गया है.

सेंसर बोर्ड ने 'पद्मावती' फिल्म देखने के लिए जयपुर के इतिहासकारों को बुलाया

सेंसर बोर्ड यानी सीबीएफसी ने कहा कि फिल्म को लेकर जितने भी विवाद चल रहे थे, उन्हें ध्यान में रखते हुए हमने एक 6 सदस्यीय पैनल को गठित किया ताकि एक सफल समाधान तक पहुंच सकें. फिलहाल अभी फिल्म में 26 कट लगाए जाएंगे, जिसके बाद फिल्म को फिर से रिव्यू किया जाएगा.
  सदस्यों द्वारा सहमित के बाद फिल्म को यूए सर्टिफिकेट के साथ रिलीज होने की अनुमति दी जाएगी. सीबीएफसी के स्पेशल पैनल में उदयपुर से अरविंद सिंह और जयपुर यूनिर्वसिटी से डॉ. चंद्रमणि सिंह और प्रोफेसर केके सिंह शामिल थे. पैनल मेंबर ने ऐतिहासिक घटनाओं और सामाजिक-सांस्कृतिक दावों को ध्यान में रखते हुए काफी लंबी बातचीत की.

VIDEO: 'पद्मावती' विवाद को लेकर संसदीय पैनल के सामने पेश हुए संजय लीला भंसाली


