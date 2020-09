प्रीति जिंटा को क्ववारंटीन के तीसरे दिन दुबई में मिला ऐसा खाना, Video शेयर कर बोलीं- थोड़ा अजीब है, लेकिन...

By Day 3 of Quarantine one starts to feel a bit restless and trapped inside the room. To lift my spirits I ordered some fruit and I got enough for a week Thank you @sofiteldubaipalm for making our stay so comfortable and safe Still waiting for my covid test results ???? #PzIpldiaries #Quarantinelife #Day3 #Ipl2020 #Ting

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) on Sep 14, 2020 at 7:21am PDT