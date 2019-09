गणपति विसर्जन में कुछ यूं थिरके शिल्पा शेट्टी के पांव, Video देख आप भी कहेंगे 'Wow'

Bidding HIM adieu is always hard... Our Gannu Raja is on His way... and we're sending Him off in style (rain, notwithstanding) with a promise that He'll be back next year???????? Ganpati Bappa... Morya! Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar ya! #GanpatiVisarjan #blessed #gratitude #love #spiritual #ecofriendly #beresponsible

