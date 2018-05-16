पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस और सोनम कपूर की ये फोटो इंटरनेट पर हो रही वायरल, जानिए क्या है वजह

खास बातें सोनम और माहिरा की फोटो वायरल कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में दोनों ने की मुलाकात लॉरेल पेरिस ने ट्विटर पर किया शेयर

L'Oréalistas @sonamakapoor & Mahira Khan shine on the red carpet sporting two of our favourite shades of Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lip - Bare Attraction & Rouge Envy. Buy now at Rs. 799 only - https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2018#SummerEscape#LOrealParisIndiapic.twitter.com/etEqskOAuP — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 14, 2018

Sonam congratulations! Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness. Inshallah. Lots of love x @sonamakapoor — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 9, 2018

Thanks so much mahira! Can’t wait to hang out with you at cannes! https://t.co/VkR1kVedzB — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 10, 2018

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर और पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान की एक तस्वीर इंटरनेट पर काफी वायरल हो रही है. दोनों ही फ्रांस में चल रहे कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल के रेड कारपेट पर काफी अलग अंदाज में दिखीं. मशहूर कॉस्मेटिक ब्रांड लॉरेल के लिए रेड कारपेट पर वॉक करने के बाद सोनम कपूर और माहिरा खान इवेंट में एक दूसरे को काफी गर्मजोशी गले मिलाया और यह तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों को काफी पसंद आई. जहां भारत की ओर से स्टाइलिश आइकॉन सोनम कपूर रहीं तो पाकिस्तान की ओर से बॉलीवुड में काम कर चुकी माहिरा खान ने अपने जलवे बिखेरे.लॉरेल पेरिस ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट पर सोनम और माहिरा की फोटो शेयर की है. नई नवेली दुल्हन सोनम कपूर ने कान में ऑफ व्हाइट रंग के लहंगे में रेड कारपेट पर उतरीं, जोकि Ralph and Russo द्वारा डिजाइन की गई है. वह बेहद ही खूबसूरत दिख रही थीं. जबकि पहली बार कान में पहुंची माहिरा खान ने ब्लैक ऑफ शोल्डर ड्रेस पहनकर रेड कारपेट पर वॉक किया. बता दें कि सोनम कपूर की शादी की बधाई माहिरा ने ट्विटर के माध्यम से दिया था और कहा था कि बधाई हो सोनम! आपको खुशहाल जीवन को ढेर सारी बधाई. इंशाअल्लाह. ढेर सारा प्यार.माहिरा के इस ट्वीट पर सोनम ने भी काफी खुशी से जवाब देते हुए कहा, बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद माहिरा! कान में तुमसे मिलने के लिए बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रही हूं. इस मैसेज को देखने के बाद ऐसा मालूम पड़ता है तो दोनों के बीच बेहद ही खास बॉन्डिंग है. फिलहाल सोनम-माहिरा की यह तस्वीर न सिर्फ भारत-पाकिस्तान में बल्कि कई देशों में लोगों को खूब पसंद आई.