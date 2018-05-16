NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस और सोनम कपूर की ये फोटो इंटरनेट पर हो रही वायरल, जानिए क्या है वजह

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर और पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान की एक तस्वीर इंटरनेट पर काफी वायरल हो रही है. दोनों ही फ्रांस में चल रहे कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल के रेड कारपेट पर काफी अलग अंदाज में दिखीं.

खास बातें

  1. सोनम और माहिरा की फोटो वायरल
  2. कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में दोनों ने की मुलाकात
  3. लॉरेल पेरिस ने ट्विटर पर किया शेयर
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर और पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान की एक तस्वीर इंटरनेट पर काफी वायरल हो रही है. दोनों ही फ्रांस में चल रहे कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल के रेड कारपेट पर काफी अलग अंदाज में दिखीं. मशहूर कॉस्मेटिक ब्रांड लॉरेल के लिए रेड कारपेट पर वॉक करने के बाद सोनम कपूर और माहिरा खान इवेंट में एक दूसरे को काफी गर्मजोशी गले मिलाया और यह तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों को काफी पसंद आई. जहां भारत की ओर से स्टाइलिश आइकॉन सोनम कपूर रहीं तो पाकिस्तान की ओर से बॉलीवुड में काम कर चुकी माहिरा खान ने अपने जलवे बिखेरे.

Cannes 2018: सोनम कपूर ने पहनीं सिर्फ 1850 की जींस, लेकिन इस वजह से है ये बहुत खास
लॉरेल पेरिस ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट पर सोनम और माहिरा की फोटो शेयर की है. नई नवेली दुल्हन सोनम कपूर ने कान में ऑफ व्हाइट रंग के लहंगे में रेड कारपेट पर उतरीं, जोकि Ralph and Russo द्वारा डिजाइन की गई है. वह बेहद ही खूबसूरत दिख रही थीं. जबकि पहली बार कान में पहुंची माहिरा खान ने ब्लैक ऑफ शोल्डर ड्रेस पहनकर रेड कारपेट पर वॉक किया. बता दें कि सोनम कपूर की शादी की बधाई माहिरा ने ट्विटर के माध्यम से दिया था और कहा था कि बधाई हो सोनम! आपको खुशहाल जीवन को ढेर सारी बधाई. इंशाअल्लाह. ढेर सारा प्यार. मिलिए सोनम कपूर की 'गॉडमदर' से, रिसेप्शन में इनका अंदाज देख रोक न पाएंगे हंसी...
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on


माहिरा के इस ट्वीट पर सोनम ने भी काफी खुशी से जवाब देते हुए कहा, बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद माहिरा! कान में तुमसे मिलने के लिए बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रही हूं. इस मैसेज को देखने के बाद ऐसा मालूम पड़ता है तो दोनों के बीच बेहद ही खास बॉन्डिंग है. फिलहाल सोनम-माहिरा की यह तस्वीर न सिर्फ भारत-पाकिस्तान में बल्कि कई देशों में लोगों को खूब पसंद आई.

VIDEO: सोनम कपूर और आनंद अहूजा के रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे सलमान-शाहरुख

 
