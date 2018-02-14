NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Valentine's Day पर आया 'लैला मजनूं' का फर्स्ट लुक, दो बड़े डायरेक्टर बना रहे फिल्म

बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री के दो बड़े डायरेक्टर एकता कपूर और इम्तियाज अली अब बतौर स्टोरीटेलर एक साथ मिलकर प्यार की अनोखी दास्तां को पर्दे पर उकेरने के लिए 'लैला मजनू' फिल्म बना रहे हैं.

फिल्म लैला मजनूं का फर्स्ट लुक

खास बातें

  1. वेलेंटाइड डे पर 'लैला मजनू' का फर्स्ट लुक
  2. इम्तियाज-एकता आए एक साथ
  3. 4 मई को होगी रिलीज
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री के दो बड़े डायरेक्टर एकता कपूर और इम्तियाज अली अब बतौर स्टोरीटेलर एक साथ मिलकर प्यार की अनोखी दास्तां को पर्दे पर उकेरने के लिए 'लैला मजनूं' फिल्म बना रहे हैं. फिल्म 'लैला मजनूं' का फर्स्ट लुक भी वेलेन्टाइन डे के मौके पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. इस फिल्म को इम्तियाज अली प्रेजेंट कर रहे हैं. जबकि साजिद अली फिल्म को डायरेक्ट करेंगे. यह फिल्म इसी साल 4 मई 2018 को रिलीज हो जाएगी. वेलेंटाइन डे पर एकता कपूर ने इम्तियाज अली के साथ तस्वीर को अपने ट्वीटर अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है. 

एकता ने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि एपिक लव स्टोरी को फिर से बनाने के लिए काफी उत्साहित हूं, स्टोरीटेलर के मास्टर इम्तियाज अली के साथ फिल्म 'लैलै मजनूं'. रिलीज हुए पोस्टर में लैला और मजनूं को पहाड़ की वादियों में दिखाया गया है. पोस्टर देखने के बाद यह कहा जा सकता है कि फिल्म की कहानी पहाड़ों और हसीन वादियों के बीच दिखाई देने वाली है. 

बता दें कि एकता कपूर की एक और फिल्म वीरे दी वेडिंग इसी साल जून 2018 में रिलीज होने वाली है. इस फिल्म करीना कपूर, सोनम कपूर, स्वरा भास्कर भी मुख्य किरदार के रूप में दिखाई देंगी. फिलहाल अभी तक आधिकारिक तौर पर फिल्म के लीड एक्टर्स के नाम खुलासा नहीं किया गया.

