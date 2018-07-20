मोदी सरकार की पहली 'अग्नि परीक्षा' LIVE: अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर लोकसभा में बहस आज

पीएम मोदी ने शुक्रवार की सुबह ट्वीट किया, 'हमारे संसदीय लोकतंत्र में आज का दिन महत्वपूर्ण है. मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे साथी सांसद मौके की नजाकत को समझेंगे और सकारात्मक , व्यापक तथा व्यवधान रहित बहस सुनिश्चित करेंगे. यह जनता और संविधान निर्माताओं के प्रति सांसदों का दायित्व है. भारत हमें काफी नजदीक से देख रहा होगा.'



Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely.