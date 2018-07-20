मोदी सरकार की पहली 'अग्नि परीक्षा' LIVE: अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर लोकसभा में बहस आज

As far as I'm concerned,so long the party has nt left me in the lurch,nor hve I left the party,though maybe high time & right time,I should,could & would support BJP as a loyal & true soldier. For the time being my vote is here, rest for 2019 elections...."Yeh kahani phir kabhi".- Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 20, 2018
Discussions will start at 11 am today. Nation is concerned about the stand of Shiv Sena. Our party will make the right decision. Between 10:30 -11:00 am, party chief will himself tell the party about his decision: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena. #NoConfidenceMotionpic.twitter.com/ykh4D2PN19- ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018
पीएम मोदी ने शुक्रवार की सुबह ट्वीट किया, 'हमारे संसदीय लोकतंत्र में आज का दिन महत्वपूर्ण है. मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे साथी सांसद मौके की नजाकत को समझेंगे और सकारात्मक , व्यापक तथा व्यवधान रहित बहस सुनिश्चित करेंगे. यह जनता और संविधान निर्माताओं के प्रति सांसदों का दायित्व है. भारत हमें काफी नजदीक से देख रहा होगा.'
Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely.
