NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ |

मोदी सरकार की पहली 'अग्नि परीक्षा' LIVE: अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर लोकसभा में बहस आज

चार साल में पहली बार मोदी सरकार के सामने अग्नि परीक्षा है. संसद के मॉनसून सत्र के तीसरे दिन ही मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव (No-confidence motion, No-trust Vote) पर बहस होगी.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
मोदी सरकार की पहली 'अग्नि परीक्षा' LIVE: अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर लोकसभा में बहस आज

संसद में पीएम मोदी और अन्य मंत्री

चार साल में पहली बार मोदी सरकार के सामने अग्नि परीक्षा है. संसद के मॉनसून सत्र के तीसरे दिन ही मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव (No-confidence motion, No-trust Vote) पर बहस होगी. मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने वाला मुख्य दल तेलुगु देशम पार्टी (तेदेपा) आज लोकसभा में इस पर चर्चा की शुरुआत करेगा और अध्यक्ष ने उसे बोलने के लिए 13 मिनट का समय दिया है. पार्टी की ओर से जयदेव गल्ला पहले वक्ता होंगे. हालांकि, बहस से पहले पीएम मोदी ने रचनात्मक और व्यवधान मुक्त बहस की उम्मीद जताई है और कहा है कि आज का दिन काफी अहम और भारत में देख रहा है. बता दें कि मुख्य विपक्षी दल कांग्रेस को प्रस्ताव पर अपने विचार रखने के लिए 38 मिनट का समय दिया गया है. कांग्रेस प्रमुख राहुल गांधी और सदन में पार्टी के नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे इस पर बोल सकते हैं. अन्य विपक्षी दल अन्नाद्रमुक, तृणमूल कांग्रेस , बीजू जनता दल (बीजद), तेलंगाना राष्ट्र समिति (टीआरएस) को क्रमश: 29 मिनट, 27 मिनट, 15 मिनट और नौ मिनट का समय दिया गया है. सदन में बहुमत वाली सत्तारूढ़ भाजपा को चर्चा में तीन घंटे और 33 मिनट का समय दिया गया है.
 

Jul 20, 2018
10:35 (IST)
संसद भवन में शिवसेना की बैठक शुरू, सरकार की समर्थन देने या नहीं देने को लेकर पार्टी करेगी फैसला
Jul 20, 2018
10:34 (IST)
लोकसभा में कांग्रेस संसदीय दल के नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा, विपक्षी सांसदों को बोलने के लिए आवंटित किया गया समय काफी कम है, जो देशभर की समस्याएं उठाने के लिए पर्याप्त नहीं है.

Jul 20, 2018
09:57 (IST)
पीएम मोदी ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव को लेकर आज 10:30 बजे बैठक बुलाई है. इस बैठक में अमित शाह, राजनाथ सिंह, सुषमा स्वराज, नितिन गडकरी और अनंत कुमार मौजूद रहेंगे.
Jul 20, 2018
09:51 (IST)

लोकसभा में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर बहस के दौरान बीजेपी की ओर से राजनाथ सिंह, एमपी से बीजेपी अध्यक्ष राकेश सिंह, किसान मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष और यूपी से सांसद वीरेंद्र सिंह मस्त बोलेंगे.
Jul 20, 2018
09:24 (IST)
बेजेपी नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने ट्वीट किया कि, 'जहां तक मेरा सवाल है, ना तो पार्टी ने कभी मुझे दरकिनार कर छोड़ा है, न ही मैंने कभी पार्टी को छोड़ा है. हालांकि, इस वक्त मुझे बीजेपी का वफादार और एक सच्चा सिपाही होने के नाते पार्टी को सपोर्ट करना चाहिए या करना होगा. अभी के लिए मेरा वोट पार्टी के साथ है, मगर 2019 चुनाव का उस वक्त देखा जाएगा. ' ये कहानी फिर कभी.'
Jul 20, 2018
09:04 (IST)
शिवसेना के नेता संजय राउत ने कहा कि चर्चा 11 बजे से शुरू होगा. शिवसेना के स्टैंड पर पूरे देश की नजर है. हमारी पार्टी सही निर्णय लेगी. साढ़े दस से ग्यारह के बीच में पार्टी के मुखिया खुद पार्टी को अपने निर्णय के बारे में बताएंगे.
Jul 20, 2018
09:01 (IST)
No more content
टिप्पणिया

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Sanju Box Office Collection Day 20: 'संजू' की रफ्तार अभी भी तेज, बना डाले कई बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स

Advertisement

 
 
 