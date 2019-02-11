NEWS FLASH: दिल्ली : रोहिणी में दिल्ली पुलिस स्पेशल सेल से एनकाउंटर में तीन बदमाशों को गोली लगी

तेदेपा प्रमुख और आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू अपने राज्य को विशेष दर्जा दिलाने और राज्य पुनर्गठन अधिनियम, 2014 के तहत केंद्र द्वारा किए गए वादों को पूरा करने की मांग को लेकर आज दिल्ली में एक दिन की भूख हड़ताल पर बैठेंगे. मुख्यमंत्री अपने मंत्रियों, पार्टी के विधायकों, एमएलसी और सांसदों के साथ धरना देंगे. राज्य कर्मचारी संघों, सामाजिक संगठनों और छात्र संगठनों के सदस्य भी इसमें शामिल होंगे. इसके अलावा पीएम मोदी उत्तर प्रदेश के वृंदावन दौरे पर होंगे. इस दौराव वह अक्षय पात्र फाउंडेशन कार्यक्रम के तहत वंचित वर्ग के बच्चों को 3 अरबवीं थाली परोसेंगे. वहीं बात करें चुनावी गहमागहमी की तो आज से प्रियंका गांधी उत्तर प्रदेश में चुनावी अभियान की शुरुआत करेंगे.
N Chandrababu Naidu: If you wont't fulfill our demands, we know how to get them fulfilled. This is about self respect of people of AP. Whenever there is an attack on our self-respect,we won't tolerate it. I am warning this govt&particularly the PM to stop attacking an individual. pic.twitter.com/OKUF4DQUZf- ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
Maharashtra: Mohammad Hanif Syed, one of the three convicts sentenced to death in the 2003 Mumbai twin bomb blasts, died at a hospital in Nagpur on Saturday night. He was lodged in Nagpur Central Jail & was admitted to hospital on Saturday following a deterioration in his health- ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth and other guests at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai where his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is tying the knot with actor Vishagan Vanangamudi today. pic.twitter.com/SwtLjRrouG- ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu: Today we came here all the way to protest against central govt. Yesterday PM visited Andhra Pradesh, Guntur one day before the dharna. What is the need, I am asking. pic.twitter.com/7DA2NlRYYX- ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
J&K: Last night the security personnel of Army Artillery unit at Rajarwani, Uri detected some suspicious movement around the camp and opened fire. The area has been cordoned off and is being searched jointly by Police & Army. Two people are being examined. pic.twitter.com/yL2e4l3h5Y- ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu begins his daylong hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan. His hunger strike is against the central govt over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/UiLYgdysgl- ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
Lucknow: Latest visuals from Congress office. General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi are visiting the city today. pic.twitter.com/zwfUn5VJTq- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2019
Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute at Rajghat. He is observing a daylong hunger strike here today against the central govt over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/jqlvtwYStn- ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
17 trains of Northern Railway are running late today due to fog/low visibility. pic.twitter.com/ELzpyUkJRW- ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
Gujarat: Police seized demonetized currency notes worth Rs 3.5 crore in Navsari yesterday. Shaileshgiri Goswami, Investigation Officer says, "Four persons have been arrested and the car from which the demonetized currency was recovered, has been seized." pic.twitter.com/y9RG5MHXub- ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019
