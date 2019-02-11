NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NEWS FLASH: दिल्ली : रोहिणी में दिल्ली पुलिस स्पेशल सेल से एनकाउंटर में तीन बदमाशों को गोली लगी

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

तेदेपा प्रमुख और आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू अपने राज्य को विशेष दर्जा दिलाने और राज्य पुनर्गठन अधिनियम, 2014 के तहत केंद्र द्वारा किए गए वादों को पूरा करने की मांग को लेकर आज दिल्ली में एक दिन की भूख हड़ताल पर बैठेंगे. मुख्यमंत्री अपने मंत्रियों, पार्टी के विधायकों, एमएलसी और सांसदों के साथ धरना देंगे. राज्य कर्मचारी संघों, सामाजिक संगठनों और छात्र संगठनों के सदस्य भी इसमें शामिल होंगे. इसके अलावा पीएम मोदी उत्तर प्रदेश के वृंदावन दौरे पर होंगे. इस दौराव वह अक्षय पात्र फाउंडेशन कार्यक्रम के तहत वंचित वर्ग के बच्चों को 3 अरबवीं थाली परोसेंगे. वहीं बात करें चुनावी गहमागहमी की तो आज से प्रियंका गांधी उत्तर प्रदेश में चुनावी अभियान की शुरुआत करेंगे. 
 


Feb 11, 2019
09:28 (IST)
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा, "अगर आप हमारी मांगों को पूरा नहीं करते हैं, तो हम जानते हैं, उन्हें कैसे पूरा करवाया जा सकता है... यह आंध्र प्रदेश की जनता के आत्मसम्मान के बारे में है... जब हमारे आत्मसम्मान पर हमला किया जाएगा, हम बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे... मैं इस सरकार को, खासतौर से प्रधानमंत्री को चेतावनी देता हूं कि एक व्यक्ति पर हमले बंद किए जाएं..."

Feb 11, 2019
09:25 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र : वर्ष 2003 के मुंबई दोहरे बम विस्फोट के मामले में मृत्युदंड की सज़ा पाए मोहम्मद हनीफ सैयद की शनिवार रात को नागपुर के एक अस्पताल में मौत हो गई है. वह नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में कैद था और उसे शनिवार को ही तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था.

Feb 11, 2019
09:23 (IST)
मथुरा : ड्यूटी में लापरवाही के लिए इंस्पेक्टर समेत पांच पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित

मथुरा से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के मुताबिक, मथुरा के एक पुलिस थाने के निरीक्षक समेत पांच पुलिसकर्मियों को चार दिन पहले एक ATM में हुई लूट के बाद ड्यूटी में लापरवाही बरतने के लिए निलंबित कर दिया गया है. SSP सत्यार्थ अनिरुद्ध पंकज ने बताया कि 5 फरवरी की रात छाता कस्बे के एक ATM से करीब 38 लाख रुपये की चोरी हुई थी.
Feb 11, 2019
09:19 (IST)
तमिलनाडु : चेन्नई के द लीला पैलेस होटल में अभिनेता रजनीकांत तथा अन्य मेहमान, जहां कजनीकांत की पुत्री सौंदर्या का विवाह अभिनेता विशागन वननगमुदी से होने जा रहा है.

Feb 11, 2019
09:18 (IST)
दिल्ली : आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष दर्जा दिए जाने की मांग को लेकर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ आंध्र प्रदेश भवन में शुरू की एक दिन की भूख हड़ताल के दौरान कहा, "आज हम केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध जताने के लिए यहां आए हैं... कल प्रधानमंत्री ने आंध्र प्रदेश (गुंटूर) का दौरा किया था, धरने से एक दिन पहले... मैं पूछता हूं, क्या ज़रूरत है...?"

Feb 11, 2019
09:14 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर : उरी के राजरवानी में आर्मी आर्टिलरी यूनिट के सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने रविवार रात को कैम्प के पास कुछ संदिग्ध गतिविधियां देखीं, और गोलियां चलाईं. इलाके की घेराबंदी कर दी गई है, तथा पुलिस और सेना संयुक्त तलाशी अभियान चला रही हैं. दो लोगों से पूछताछ की जा रही है.

Feb 11, 2019
09:12 (IST)
दिल्ली के रोहिणी सेक्टर-10 के पास बदमाशों और दिल्ली पुलिस स्पेशल सेल के बीच हुए एनकाउंटर में तीन बदमाशों - अर्पित चिल्लर, सुनील भूरा और सुखविंदर को गोली लगी. दो पुलिसवालों के बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट में गोली लगी. चार हथियार और कारतूस बरामद हुए हैं. सभी बदमाश हरियाणा के रहने वाले हैं. नीरज बवानिया गैंग से जुड़े से बदमाश दिल्ली में कई बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम दे चुके हैं. बदमाशों के साथी रवींद्र और एक जुवेनाइल भी पकड़ा गया है.
Feb 11, 2019
09:10 (IST)
राष्ट्रीय लोकदल (RLD) प्रमुख चौधरी अजीत सिंह सोमवार को मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर के शाहपुर में रैली को संबोधित कर लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के प्रचार अभियान की शुरुआत करेंगे. शाहपुर BJP के सांसद संजीव 
बाल्यान का गढ़ माना जाता है. गौरतलब है कि SP-BSP महागठबंधन में RLD को तीन सीटें (मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर, बागपत और मथुरा) मिली हैं.
Feb 11, 2019
08:43 (IST)
दिल्ली : आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष दर्जा दिए जाने की मांग को लेकर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ आंध्र प्रदेश भवन पर एक दिन की भूख हड़ताल शुरू की.

Feb 11, 2019
08:32 (IST)
लखनऊ में प्रियंका वाड्रा के स्वागत में जगह-जगह लगे पोस्टर
Feb 11, 2019
08:20 (IST)
आंध्र प्रदेश के सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने राजघाट पहुंचकर महात्मा गांधी को दी श्रद्धांजलि

आंध्र प्रदेश के सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू दिल्ली पहुंच गए हैं. उन्होंने राजघाट पहुंचकर महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि दी. आपको बता दें कि टीडीपी प्रमुख आज आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा दिलाने की मांग को लेकर दिल्ली में एक दिवसीय भूख हड़ताल पर हैं.
Feb 11, 2019
07:50 (IST)
कोहरे और धुंध की वजह से उत्तर रेलवे की 17 ट्रेनें आज देरी से चल रही हैं

उत्तर भारत के तमाम राज्यों में कोहरे और धुंध का असर ट्रेनों के परिचालन पर भी पड़ा है. कोहरे और धुंध की वजह से उत्तर रेलवे की 17 ट्रेनें आज देरी से चल रही हैं.
Feb 11, 2019
07:13 (IST)
गुजरात के नवसारी में पुलिस ने 3.5 करोड़ रुपये मूल्य के पुराने नोट बरामद किये, 4 लोग गिरफ्तार 

गुजरात के नवसारी में पुलिस ने 3.5 करोड़ रुपये मूल्य के पुराने नोट बरामद किये हैं. मामले के जांच अधिकारी शैलेषगिरी गोस्वामी के मुताबिक इस मामले में 4 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है और जिस कार से नोट मिले, उसे भी सीज कर दिया गया है. जांच जारी है.
Feb 11, 2019
00:53 (IST)
नायडू सोमवार को सुबह आठ बजे से रात आठ बजे तक आंध्र भवन में भूख हड़ताल पर बैठेंगे. वह 12 फरवरी को राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद को एक ज्ञापन भी सौंपेंगे. मुख्यमंत्री अपने मंत्रियों, पार्टी के विधायकों, एमएलसी और सांसदों के साथ धरना देंगे. राज्य कर्मचारी संघों, सामाजिक संगठनों और छात्र संगठनों के सदस्य भी इसमें शामिल होंगे. 
