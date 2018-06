#Bihar- 26 out of 30 students who have cleared IIT-JEE Advanced 2018 are from economically weak section of society. Next year, we will train&prepare 90 students for IIT-JEE. In the next few days, we'll hold an entrance test to choose students: Anand Kumar,Founder, Super-30 #Patnapic.twitter.com/UJFVDk8bmE