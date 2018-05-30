NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
करियर

Maharashtra 12th Result 2018 LIVE: रिजल्‍ट घोषि‍त, 88.41 फीसदी स्‍टूडेंट पास

Maharashtra board HSC result की घोषणा हो गई है. स्‍टूडेंट अपना रिजल्‍ट ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट mahresult.nic.in और result.mkcl.org पर देख सकते हैं.

,
महाराष्‍ट्र बोर्ड के 12वीं का रिजल्‍ट आ गया है

महाराष्‍ट्र बोर्ड के 12वीं का रिजल्‍ट आ गया है

नई द‍िल्‍ली : Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018: Maharashtra board HSC result की घोषणा हो गई है. इस साल 12वीं में कुल  88.41फीसदी स्‍टूडेंट पास होने में सफल रहे. कोंकण डिविजन का रिजल्‍ट सबसे अच्‍छा रहा, जबकि नासिक में पासिंग पर्संटेज सबसे खराब है. हर बार की तरह इस बार भी लड़कियों ने बाजी मारी है. जहां 12वीं में 92.36 फीसदी लड़कियां पास हुईं हैं वहीं लड़कों का पासिंग पर्संटेज 85.23 फीसदी रहा. बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mahresult.nic.in और result.mkcl.org पर दोपहर 1 बजे  रिजल्‍ट उपलब्‍ध होगा.

इससे पहले कई बार रिजल्‍ट की तारीखों को लेकर अफवाहें उड़ी थीं और बोर्ड की ओर से इस पर सफाई भी दी गई थी. लेकिन आखिरकार आज रिजल्‍ट आ गया. अभी सिर्फ प्रेस कॉन्‍फ्रेंस में रिजल्‍ट आया है. आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर थोड़ी देर में रिजल्‍ट उपलब्‍ध होगा. जो स्‍टूडेंट MSBSHSE HSC examination में सफल होंगे वे आगे ग्रेजुएशन कोर्स के लिए एप्‍लाई कर सकते हैं. उम्‍मीद है कि रिजल्‍ट की घोषणा के साथ ही मुंबई यूनिवर्सिटी एडमिशन प्रक्रिया शुरू कर देगी. 

महाराष्‍ट्र बोर्ड के 12वीं के नतीजे ऐसे करें चेक

इस साल 14 लाख से भी ज्‍यादा स्‍टूडेंट ने महाराष्‍ट्र बोर्ड की 12वीं की परीक्षा दी थी. यह परीक्षा 21 फरवरी 2018 से 20 मार्च 2018 के बीच आयोजित की गई थी.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018: Live Updates

30 मई, 2018, 11:34 am:  कोंकण डिविजन का रिजल्‍ट सबसे अच्‍छा रहा, जबकि नासिक में पासिंग पर्संटेज सबसे खराब है.

30 मई, 2018, 11:32 am: इस साल 12वीं में कुल  88.41फीसदी स्‍टूडेंट पास होने में सफल रहे. 

30 मई, 2018, 11:30 am: इस तरह चेक करें रिजल्‍ट
स्‍टेप 1: ऑफ‍िश‍ियल वेबसाइट www.mahresult.nic.in पर जाएं.
स्‍टेप 2: HSC Examination Result 2018 लिंक पर क्लिक करें.
स्‍टेप 3: जरूरी डिटेल डालें.
स्‍टेप 4: सबमिट बटन पर क्लिक कर अपना रिजल्‍ट देखें.

30 मई, 2018, 11:20 am: प्रेस कॉन्‍फ्रेंस में 12वीं के रिजल्‍ट की घोषणा.

30 मई, 2018, 10:57 am: Maharashtra HSC result 2018 mahresult.nic.in और result.mkcl.org पर जारी किए जाएंगे.
  30 मई, 2018, 10:30 am: Maharashtra Board HSC results सुबह 11 बजे होने वाली प्रेस कॉन्‍फ्रेंस में घोषित किए जाएंगे. 30 मई, 2018, 9:30 am: रिजल्‍ट का ऐलान पहले सुबह 11 बजे प्रेस कॉन्‍फ्रेंस में होगा. इसके बाद दोपहर 1 बजे रिजल्‍ट वेबसा पर उपलब्‍ध होंगे.

30 मई, 2018, 9:15 am: इस बार साइंस स्‍ट्रीम से 5 लाख 80 हजार 820, आर्ट्स स्‍ट्रीम से 4 लाख 79 हजार 863 और कॉमर्स से 3,66,756 स्‍टूडेंट ने HSC की परीक्षा दी थी. वहीं, 57 हजार 693 उम्‍मीदवार ने वोकेशनल पेपर दिए थे.

30 मई, 2018, 9:00 am: Maharashtra Board 12th result आज ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी किए जाएंगे.


