बर्थडे: विराट कोहली 30 वर्ष के हुए, वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने इस रोचक अंदाज में दी शुभकामना...

On this Dhanteras, wish you a year that is again filled with Runteras. #HappyBirthdayViratpic.twitter.com/f09gppLZON— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2018
Happy birthday to you brother @imVkohli! Hope to see you break more records and smash more tons this year! God bless : stay happy #HappyBirthdayViratpic.twitter.com/UV0IBkl4au— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2018
Wish you a very happy birthday @imVkohli! Hope this year brings you more success and loads of happiness. #HappyBirthdayViratpic.twitter.com/9NPaH0x78d— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 5, 2018
With a magic stick in his hand, he brings us all to a standstill. A man who is redefining consistency and hunger to do well, wish you the very best times ahead @imVkohli and have a#HappyBirthdayViratpic.twitter.com/WffHL4VBKj— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 4, 2018
To many more match-winning knocks, here's wishing #TeamIndia Captain and Run Machine @imVkohli a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayVKpic.twitter.com/Z8rta0Twk4— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018
India's charismatic leader.
The fastest man to 10,000 ODI runs.
The fastest man to 2,000 T20I runs.
Without a doubt one of the finest batsmen today in all three formats.
Happy 30th birthday to the brilliant @imvKohli! pic.twitter.com/V2kcQBBNCY — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2018
Wishing @imVkohli lots of success and fulfilment in the coming year. #HappyBirthdayViratpic.twitter.com/2zuTK0mpOz— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement