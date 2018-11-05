NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
बर्थडे: विराट कोहली 30 वर्ष के हुए, वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने इस रोचक अंदाज में दी शुभकामना...

'रनमशीन' विराट कोहली का जन्‍म 5 नवंबर 1988 को नई दिल्‍ली में हुआ था. विराट कोहली को इस समय क्रिकेट के सभी फॉर्मेट का सर्वश्रेष्‍ठ बल्‍लेबाज माना जा रहा है.

विराट कोहली वनडे क्रिकेट में सबसे तेजी से 10 हजार रन पूरे करने वाले बल्‍लेबाज हैं (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. सहवाग बोले, आपका साल रनतेरस से भरपूर रहे
  2. आईसीसी और बीसीसीआई ने भी दी शुभकामनाएं
  3. कैफ, लक्ष्‍मण और रैना ने भी बर्थडे की बधाई
नई दिल्‍ली: टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली सोमवार को 30 वर्ष के हो गए. इस मौके पर क्रिकेट के कई दिग्‍गज क्रिकेटरों ने उन्‍हें शुभकामना प्रेषित की है. 'रनमशीन' विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) का जन्‍म (Birth Day) 5 नवंबर 1988 को नई दिल्‍ली में हुआ था. विराट कोहली को इस समय क्रिकेट के सभी फॉर्मेट का सर्वश्रेष्‍ठ बल्‍लेबाज माना जा रहा है. क्रिकेट जगत में यह चर्चा इन दिनों जोरों पर है कि विराट इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में 100 शतक के सचिन तेंदुलकर के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ सकते हैं. जन्‍मदिन पर विराट को शुभकामना देने वाले पूर्व/वर्तमान क्रिकेटरों में वीरेंद्र सहवाग, मोहम्‍मद कैफ, सुरेश रैना, मोहम्‍मद शमी, ऋद्धिमान साहा और वीवीएस लक्ष्‍मण जैसे खिलाड़ी शामिल हैं. टीम इंडिया के विस्‍फोटक बल्‍लेबाज रहे वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender sehwag) ने विराट कोहली को जन्‍मदिन पर रोचक अंदाज में बधाई दी है. वीरू ने ट्विटर के जरिये विराट को बर्थडे विश करते हुए लिखा, 'इस धनतेरस पर कामना है कि आपका यह साल रनतेरस से भरपूर रहे.' गौरतलब है कि सोमवार को देश धनतेरस भी मना रहा है.

पाकिस्‍तान के बाबर आजम ने तोड़ा विराट कोहली का रिकॉर्ड, यह उपलब्धि हासिल की...
 






विराट को बर्थडे की शुभकामनाएं देते हुए पूर्व क्रिकेटर मोहम्‍मद कैफ ने लिखा, 'हाथ में जादू की छड़ी (बैट) के साथ इस शख्‍स ने लगातार अच्‍छे प्रदर्शन ( consistency)और रनों के प्रति भूख को नए सिरे से परिभाषित किया है. आने वाले समय के लिए आपको बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं.' विकेटकीपर बल्‍लेबाज ऋद्धिमान साहा ने अपने संदेश में लिखा, 'भाई, आपको जन्‍मदिन मुबारक हो. आने वाले वर्ष के लिए आपको शुभकामनाएं.' क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना ने विराट कोहली को 'क्रिकेट सम्राट' कहकर संबोधित किया है. उन्‍होंने अपने संदेश में लिखा, 'क्रिकेट सम्राट, हैप्‍पी बर्थडे विराट.' अफगानिस्‍तार के स्‍टार स्पिनर राशिद खान ने भी विराट को बर्थडे पर बधाई देते हुए ट्विटर पर विशेष संदेश लिखा है.

स्‍टीव वॉ बोले, विराट कोहली सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ सकते हैं सिवाय इस एक रिकॉर्ड के...

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) और क्रिकेट की शीर्ष संस्‍था इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC)की ओर से भी विराट कोहली को उनके जन्‍मदिन पर बधाई प्रेषित की है.  BCCI ने अपने संदेश में लिखा, 'मैच जिताने वाली और अधिक पारियां, टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान और रन मशीन विराट कोहली को जन्‍मदिन की बधाई.' ICC की ओर से संदेश में लिखा गया, 'भारत का करिश्‍माई नेतृत्‍वकर्ता, वनडे में सबसे तेजी से 10 हजार रन तक पहुंचने वाले, टी20 इंटरनेशनल में सबसे तेजी से दो हजार रन के आंकड़े को छूने वाले विराट कोहली को 30वें जन्‍मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं.'

विराट कोहली ने किया खुलासा, इस वजह से एमएस धोनी को टी-20 टीम में नहीं मिली जगह

वीडियो: मैडम तुसाद म्‍यूजियम में विराट कोहली स्पिन गेंदबाज हरभजन सिंह ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'भाई, आपको जन्‍मदिन की शुभकामनाएं, उम्‍मीद है कि आप इस साल कई और रिकॉर्ड तोड़ंगे और कई  और शतक बनाएंगे.' पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीवीएस लक्ष्‍मण ने अपने संदेश में लिखा, 'विराट कोहली को आने वाले वर्ष के लिए बहुत सारी सफलता की कामना.' पूर्व और वर्तमान क्रिकेटरों के अलावा विराट के दुनियाभर के प्रशंसकों ने भी जन्‍मदिन पर उन्‍हें बधाई दी है.


Virat KohliBirthdayVirender SehwagICCBCCI

