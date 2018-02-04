IND VS SA: युजवेंद्र चहल और कुलदीप यादव के 'ये तीन कारनामे' दक्षिण अफ्रीकियों को बहुत रुलाएंगे!

Two great partnerships to take India to victory. First, @imkuldeep18 along with @yuzi_chahal and then @imVkohli with @ajinkyarahane88. Great work, boys. Keep up the momentum, #TeamIndia. #INDvSApic.twitter.com/tQnfETAuco— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 2, 2018
दूसरा कारनामा: गेंदों के लिहाज से दक्षिण अफ्रीका की चौथी सबसे बड़ी हार
Yuzvendra Chahal, remember the name. Outstanding spell of leg-spin bowling. Kuldeep and Chahal gradually becoming the best bowling partnership in World Cricket. #SAvsIND— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 4, 2018
तीसरा कारनामा: भारत के दोनों स्पिनरों ने दी करारी पटखनी
Great bowling from Yuzvendra Chahal & Kuldeep Yadav In 2nd ODI#INDvSApic.twitter.com/RWXoQk1XWs— Prashant Pareek (@prashan235) February 4, 2018
