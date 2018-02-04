NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | क्रिकेट |

IND VS SA: युजवेंद्र चहल और कुलदीप यादव के 'ये तीन कारनामे' दक्षिण अफ्रीकियों को बहुत रुलाएंगे!

अभी तक खेले गए दोनो वनडे मैचों में भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीकी स्पिनरों के बीच तुलना करने पर जो परिणाम आता है, वह चौंकाने वाला है.

,
56 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
IND VS SA: युजवेंद्र चहल और कुलदीप यादव के 'ये तीन कारनामे' दक्षिण अफ्रीकियों को बहुत रुलाएंगे!

युजवेंद्र चहल और कुलदीप यादव

खास बातें

  1. इस स्पिन जोड़ी के क्या कहने!
  2. ये आंकड़े कुछ कहते हैं!
  3. सेंचुरियन में दक्षिण अफ्रीका की सबसे बड़ी हार
नई दिल्ली: सेंचुरियन में खेले गए दूसरे वनडे मैच में भारतीय स्पिनर युजवेंद्र चहल और कुलदीप यादव ने मिलकर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों की बुरी तरह से हवा निकाल दी. वास्तव में अभी तक हुए दोनों ही मैचों में ये दोनों मेजबान टीम पर बहुत ही बुरी तरह भारी पड़े हैं. और इनका ये प्रदर्शन इशारा कर रहा है कि बचे चार मैचों में दक्षिण अफ्रीका टीम का क्या हाल होने वाला है. कुल मिलाकर इन दोनों मैचों में बहुत ही खास काम कर डाला है, चलिए जानिए कि कारनामा किया है इन दोनों ने.
पहला कारनामा: सबसे ज्यादा गेंद बाकी रहते दक्षिण अफ्रीका में  सबसे बड़ी हार

गेंदों का अंतर        बनाम                 जगह                      लक्ष्य
177                     भारत              सेंचुरियन, 2018             119
153                   ऑस्ट्रेलिया        केपटाउन, 2000             145
112                     इंग्लैंड            पोर्ट एलिजाबेथ, 2009       112

यह भी पढे़ं : IND VS SA: 'कुछ ऐसे' युजवेंद्र चहल और कुलदीप यादव ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को लूट लियादूसरा कारनामा: गेंदों के लिहाज से दक्षिण अफ्रीका की चौथी सबसे बड़ी हार

गेंदों का अंतर                     बनाम                     जगह                      लक्ष्य
215                                 इंग्लैंड                   ट्रेंट ब्रिज, 2008           208
188                                  ऑस्ट्रेलिया           सिडनी, 2002              107
178                                  इंग्लैंड                  लॉर्ड्स, 2003              108
177                                 भारत                  सेंचुरियन, 2018             119        
164                                  भारत                    नैरोबी, 1999              118
  तीसरा कारनामा: भारत के दोनों स्पिनरों ने दी करारी पटखनी

पहले दो वनडे मैचों में युजवेंद्र और कुलदीप ने अभी तक 13 विकेट बटोर लिए हैं, लेकिन दक्षिण अफ्रीकी स्पिनरों का खाता भी नहीं खुला है. भारतीय स्पिनरों का इकानॉमी रेट 3.74 का रहा है, तो मेजबान स्पिनरों की यह दर 6.00 की रही है.

VIDEO : सेंचुरियन में शतक बनाने के  बाद विराट कोहली
दोनों भारतीय स्पिनरों का यह प्रदर्शन मेजबानों को डराने और चिंतित करने के लिए काफी है. यह भी हो सकता है कि सीरीज खत्म होते-होते युजवेंद्र और कुलदीप और कई कारनामे अपने खाते में न जमा कर लें.
 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

56 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... RRB ALP Recruitment 2018: 26502 पदों पर रेलवे ने निकाली हैं बंपर भर्तियां, ऐसे करें आवेदन
India vs South Africa

Advertisement

 
 
 