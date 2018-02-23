NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IND VS SA WOMEN 5th T-20: भारत के पास 'डबल धमाल' मचाने का ऐतिहासिक मौका

वास्तव में ऐतिहासिक मौका महिला ही नहीं बल्कि विराट एंड कोहली दोनों टीमों के लिए है

,
IND VS SA WOMEN 5th T-20: भारत के पास 'डबल धमाल' मचाने का ऐतिहासिक मौका

भारतीय महिला टीम का फाइल फोटो

खास बातें

  1. अजी! ऐसा मौका फिर कहां मिलेगा
  2. महिला टीम का मैच 4:30 बजे शुरू होगा
  3. डबल धमाल का मौका विराट के वीरों के पास भी
नई दिल्ली: शनिवार का दिन भारतीय क्रिकेट एतिहास के लिए बहुत ही अहम है. न केवल विराट कोहली एंड कंपनी के लिए बल्कि महिला क्रिकेट टीम के लिए भी. दोनों ही वर्गों में मिली जीत से भारत दक्षिण अफ्रीकी धरती पर ऐसा इतिहास लिख देगा, जो पहले कभी नहीं लिखा गया. वास्तव में महिला टीम के लिए इस पांचवे और आखिरी टी-20 में बहुत कुछ दांव पर लगा हुआ है. मसलन वनडे के साथ साथ टी-20 में भी जीत दर्ज करते हुए शो डबल धमाल! विश्व कप के बाद की अपनी लय को बरकार रखना. और इसके अलावा टीवी पर सीधे प्रसारण के दौरान यह कमाल करना. और यह हरमनप्रीत कौर की लड़कियों को प्रेरणा देने के लिए काफी है. भारतीय समयानुसार मैच 4:30 बजे से खेला जाएगा. 
 
पिछले मैच में कई बदलाव किए गए थे, लेकिन ये बिल्कुल भी उम्मीदों पर खरे नहीं उतरे. रुमेली धर और दीप्ति शर्मा को खिलाने का कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ, तो राजेश्वरी गायकवाड़ का चयन दक्षिण अफ्रीका की मदद करने के समान जैसा साबित हुआ. मेजबान बल्लेबाजों ने रन बटोरने के लिए गायकवाड़ को निशाना बनाया. मिताली राज ने साफ-साफ कह दिया है कि स्पिनरों को इस मैच में बेहतर करना होगा, तो वहीं निचले क्रम के बल्लेबाजों को भी रन बनाने होंगे. वहीं, भारत को बारिश के डर से टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने की रणनीति पर भी विचार करना होगा. 
 
यह भी पढ़ें : भारतीय महिला टीम की स्पिन बॉलिंग और निचले क्रम की बैटिंग में सुधार की जरूरत: मिताली राज

वहीं, मेजबान टीम के लिए सबसे बड़ी चिंता अच्छी शुरुआत न मिल पाना रहा था. लेकिन उसकी यह चिंता पिछले मैच में खत्म होती दिखाई पड़ी. पिछले दो मैचों में बेहतर करने के बाद  इस बात की उम्मीद बहुत ही कम है कि इस आखिरी टी-20 के लिए दक्षिण अफ्रीका अपनी इलेवन में कोई बदलाव करेगा. वहीं, भारत हो सकता है कि किसी एक स्पिनर की जगह तेज गेंदबाज शिखा पांडे को इलेवन शामिल कर ले. खैर शनिवार के दिन करोड़ों भारतीय क्रिकेटप्रेमियों को बारिश को लेकर घबराने की बात नहीं है. उम्मीद है कि दोनों मैच बिना किसी व्यावधान के खेले जाएंगे.  दोनों टीमें इस प्का

दक्षिण अफ्रीका: डेन वॉन नीकर्क (कप्तान), मैरिजाने कैप, त्रिशा चेट्टी (विकेटकीपर), शबनम इस्माइल, अयाबोंगा खाका, मैसाबाटा क्लास, सुन लुस, ओडिन कर्स्टन, मिगनोन डु प्रीज, लिजेले ली (विकेटकीपर), क्लो ट्राइयॉन, नैडाइन डि क्लार्क, रैसिबे एनतोजाखे, मोजेलाइन डैनियल

VIDEO :  झूलन गोस्वामी के मन की बात सुनिए.
भारत: हरमनप्रीत कौर (कप्तान), स्मृति मधाना, मिताली राज, वेदा कृष्णामूर्ति, जेमिमाह रॉड्रिगुएस, दीप्ति शर्मा, अनुजा पाटिल, तानिया भाटिया, नुजहत प्रवीन (विकेटकीपर), पूनम यादव, राजेश्वरी गायकवाड़, 
शिखा पांडे, पूजा वस्त्राकर, राधा यादव और रुमेली धर
 


लोकप्रिय

