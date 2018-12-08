NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
Ind vs Aus: जस्टिन लेंगर बोले, 'यदि हमारी टीम ने कोहली जैसा 'जोश' दिखाया होता तो सबसे खराब माने जाते'

ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ (Australia vs India) एडिलेड में खेले जा रहे पहले टेस्‍ट मैच में टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli)अपने 'अत्‍यधिक जोश' दिखाने के कारण चर्चा में हैं.

,
ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया का विकेट गिरने के बाद जश्‍न मनाते हुए विराट कोहली (एएफपी फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई विकेट गिरने पर विराट ने दिखाया अत्‍यधिक जोश
  2. उनके जश्‍न के इस अंदाज पर ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के कोच ने की टिप्‍पणी
  3. सचिन तेंदुलकर के कमेंट को भी लेंगर ने नहीं दी ज्‍यादा तरजीह
एडिलेड: ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ (Australia vs India) एडिलेड में खेले जा रहे पहले टेस्‍ट (1st Test)मैच में टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) अपने 'अत्‍यधिक जोश' दिखाने के कारण चर्चा में हैं. टेस्‍ट में भारतीय टीम पहली पारी में 250 रन बनाकर आउट हो गई थी, जवाब में मैच के दूसरे दिन ईशांत शर्मा ने ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई ओपनर एरॉन फिंच को पहले ही ओवर में पेवेलियन लौटा दिया. मेजबान टीम का यह विकेट गिरने के बाद विराट कोहली ने जरूरत से ज्‍यादा जोश दिखाते हुए जिस तरह जश्‍न मनाया, उसने कई ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटप्रेमियों को नाराज कर दिया है. ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई टीम के कोच जस्टिन लेंगर (Justin Langer) ने विराट के जश्‍न मनाने के इस अंदाज पर टिप्‍पणी करते हुए कहा कि जहां उनकी टीम के मैदान पर व्‍यवहार पर हर किसी की निगाह टिकी है, वहीं कोहली दुनिया की परवाह किए बगैर ही अत्‍यधिक जोश दिखाते हुए जश्‍न मना रहे हैं. उन्‍होंने कहा कि जश्‍न मनाने और इसे जरूरत से ज्‍यादा दिखाने के बीच एक लाइन है. वे यह कहने से नहीं चूके कि यदि उनकी टीम ने कोहली की तरह 'व्‍यवहार' किया होता तो हमारे खिलाड़ि‍यों को दुनिया में सबसे खराब माना जाता.  

कोहली ने कंगारू कप्तान पर किया जुबानी हमला, कुछ ही मिनट बाद हुए आउट, देखें VIDEO
कोहली को आउट करने के लिए हवा में उड़ गया कंगारू, एक हाथ से लिया कैच, देखें VIDEO

लेंगर (Justin Langer) ने कहा, 'जश्‍न मनाने की भी एक सीमा है, लेकिन मैं खेल के प्रति उनके जुनून की सराहना करता हूं.' टीम इंडिया के दिग्‍गज बल्‍लेबाज रहे सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) ने कहा है कि ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई बल्‍लेबाजों ने रक्षात्‍मक रुख अपनाया और उन्‍होंने घरेलू मैदान पर ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई बल्‍लेबाजों को कभी इस तरह से नहीं देखा. सचिन ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'घरेलू मैदान पर रक्षात्‍मक माइंड सेट ऐसी बात है जो मैंने ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई बल्‍लेबाजों में पहले नहीं देखी.' जस्टिन लेंगर (Justin Langer) ने सचिन की इस आलोचना को ज्‍यादा तवज्‍जो नहीं दी.

टिप्पणियां
वीडियो: मैडम तुसाद म्‍यूजियम में विराट कोहली

उन्‍होंने अपने खिलाड़ि‍यों को आलोचना पर ज्‍यादा ध्‍यान नहीं देने की सलाह दी है. लेंगर के अनुसार, जब सचिन ने ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ क्रिकेट खेला, वह अलग युग था. फॉक्‍स स्‍पोर्ट्स से चर्चा करने हुए लेंगर ने कहा कि सचिन ने एलन बॉर्डर, डेविड बून, स्‍टीव वॉ, मॉर्क वॉ और रिकी पोटिंग जैसे दिग्‍गज क्रिकेटरों के खिलाफ खेला. इन सभी खिलाड़ि‍यों के पास टेस्‍ट का काफी अनुभव था और वे अपने खेल को बेहतर तरीके से जानते थे. इन खिलाड़ि‍यों का अपना अंदाज था. दूसरी ओर, हमारे पास अभी ऐसी टीम है जिसे टेस्‍ट क्रिकेट का ज्‍यादा अनुभव नहीं है खासतौर पर बल्‍लेबाजों का. उन्‍होंने कहा कि ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई टीम इस मैच में संघर्ष का हरसंभव प्रयास कर रही है. हमें उनको लेकर सब्र रखना होगा. इन खिलाड़ि‍यों के पास  30 या 50 मैच खेलने का अनुभव नहीं है, समय के साथ वे बेहतर होते जाएंगे.


