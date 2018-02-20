Afghanistan spin sensation @rashidkhan_19 has become the youngest man to top the @MRFWorldwide ICC Player Rankings, now the number one ODI bowler alongside @Jaspritbumrah93 ! https://t.co/UWbtY8rwTU pic.twitter.com/bUPHYyd22x

India's captain @imVkohli reaches 909 points in the @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Batting Rankings, the seventh highest rating of all-time!



He's just the second player after @ABdeVilliers17 to have over 900 points in Tests and ODIs at the same time!https://t.co/UWbtY8J8iupic.twitter.com/4zFZAKfwUw