Afghanistan spin sensation @rashidkhan_19 has become the youngest man to top the @MRFWorldwide ICC Player Rankings, now the number one ODI bowler alongside @Jaspritbumrah93! https://t.co/UWbtY8rwTUpic.twitter.com/bUPHYyd22x— ICC (@ICC) February 20, 2018
बुमराह आठ विकेट चटकाने के बाद दो स्थान के फायदे के साथ संयुक्त शीर्ष पर हैं. जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ सीरीज में 4-1 की जीत के दौरान 16 विकेट हासिल करने वाले अफगानिस्तान के लेग स्पिनर राशिद खान भी बुमराह के साथ संयुक्त रूप से पहले स्थान पर हैं.
India's captain @imVkohli reaches 909 points in the @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Batting Rankings, the seventh highest rating of all-time!— ICC (@ICC) February 20, 2018
He's just the second player after @ABdeVilliers17 to have over 900 points in Tests and ODIs at the same time!https://t.co/UWbtY8J8iupic.twitter.com/4zFZAKfwUw
