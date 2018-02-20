NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
ICC रैंकिंग: विराट कोहली ने टेस्‍ट और वनडे रैंकिंग में किया यह बड़ा कमाल, जसप्रीत बुमराह भी चमके..

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल की ओर से जारी ताजा रैंकिंग में भारतीय खिलाड़ि‍यों ने कमाल किया है.

आईसीसी रैंकिंग में विराट कोहली और जसप्रीत बुमराह ने खास उपलब्धि हासिल की है (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. टेस्‍ट-वनडे रैंकिंग में 900 अंक को पार करने वाले दूसरे बल्‍लेबाज
  2. उनके पहले केवल द. अफ्रीका के डिविलियर्स ही कर पाए हैं ऐसा
  3. वनडे की बॉलिंग रैंकिंग में बुमराह और राशिद संयुक्‍त रूप से टॉप पर
दुबई: इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल की ओर से जारी ताजा रैंकिंग में भारतीय खिलाड़ि‍यों ने कमाल किया है. जहां विराट कोहली खेल के इतिहास में एक साथ टेस्ट और वनडे अंतरराष्ट्रीय रैंकिंग में 900 अंक के आंकड़े को पार करने वाले सिर्फ दूसरे बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं जबकि तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह वनडे की गेंदबाजी रैंकिंग में संयुक्त रूप से शीर्ष पर पहुंच गए हैं. टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान कोहली दक्षिण अफ्रीका के एबी डिविलियर्स के बाद एक साथ वनडे और टेस्ट रैंकिंग में 900 अंक के आंकड़े को पार करने वाले दूसरे बल्लेबाज हैं. वह खेल के दोनों प्रारूपों में 900 अंक को पार करने वाले चुनिंदा पांच बल्लेबाजों में शामिल हैं.कोहली के फिलहाल वनडे में 909 जबकि टेस्ट में 912 रेटिंग अंक हैं. दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ छह मैचों की सीरीज में 5-1 की जीत के दौरान कोहली ने तीन शतक की मदद से 558 रन बनाकर शीर्ष पर अपनी स्थिति मजबूत की.
 
कोहली ने इसके साथ ही वनडे रैंकिंग की सर्वकालिक सूची में ब्रायन लारा को पीछे छोड़ दिया. पिछले महीने उन्होंने सर्वकालिक टेस्ट रैंकिंग में भी लारा को पछाड़ा था. वह वनडे अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों की सर्वकालिक रैंकिंग में सातवें स्थान पर हैं जिसमें विवियन रिचर्ड्स सर्वाधिक 935 अंक के साथ शीर्ष पर हैं. कोहली महान सचिन तेंदुलकर की सर्वकालिक सर्वश्रेष्ठ 887 रेटिंग अंक से 22 अंक आगे हैं. तेंदुलकर ने यह रेटिंग जनवरी 1998 में जिंबाब्वे के खिलाफ हासिल की थी. लारा ने 908 रेटिंग अंक मार्च 1993 में हासिल किए थे.
 
भारत के सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सीरीज में 323 रन बनाने के बाद 10वें स्थान के साथ शीर्ष 10 में शामिल हो गए हैं. भारत के स्पिनरों युजवेंद्र चहल और कुलदीप यादव को भी नवीनतम रैंकिंग में फायदा हुआ है. दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ 17 विकेट के साथ लेग स्पिनर चहल आठ स्थान के फायदे से 21वें जबकि चाइनामैन गेंदबाज कुलदीप 17 विकेट के साथ 15 स्थान के फायदे से 47वें पायदान पर पहुंच गए हैं.
बुमराह आठ विकेट चटकाने के बाद दो स्थान के फायदे के साथ संयुक्त शीर्ष पर हैं. जिम्‍बाब्वे के खिलाफ सीरीज में 4-1 की जीत के दौरान 16 विकेट हासिल करने वाले अफगानिस्तान के लेग स्पिनर राशिद खान भी बुमराह के साथ संयुक्‍त रूप से पहले स्‍थान पर हैं.

वीडियो: गावस्‍कर ने इस अंदाज में विराट को सराहा
शारजाह में सोमवार को अंतिम मैच में 43 रन सहित दो पारियों में 51 रन बनाने की बदौलत राशिद शीर्ष पांच आलराउंडरों में शामिल हो गए हैं. भारत के खिलाफ पहले वनडे में 120 रन की पारी से दक्षिण अफ्रीका के फाफ डु प्लेसिस एक स्थान के फायदे से आठवें स्थान पर पहुंच गए हैं. इस मैच के बाद वह चोटिल होकर सीरीज से बाहर हो गए थे. भारत इस बीच 123 अंक के साथ वनडे टीम रैंकिंग में शीर्ष पर बरकरार है. दक्षिण अफ्रीका 117 अंक के साथ दूसरे जबकि इंग्लैंड 116 अंक के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर है. अफगानिस्तान ने टीम रैंकिंग में जिंबाब्वे को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। अफगानिस्तान की टीम 55 अंक के साथ 10वें स्थान पर है जबकि जिम्‍बाब्वे के 50 अंक हैं.  (इनपुट: एजेंसी)


