विराट-अनुष्का ने बताया अपनी बेटी का नाम- जानें क्या रखा

भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) और अनुष्का शर्मा (Anushka Sharma) ने अपनी बेटी के नाम का खुलासा कर दिया है. अनुष्का ने विराट के साथ अपनी प्यारी से बेटी की तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है जिसमें उन्होंने अपनी बेटी के नाम का खुलासा किया है. अनुष्का और विराट ने अपनी बेटी का नाम वामिका (Vamika) रखा है.

