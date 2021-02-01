विराट-अनुष्का ने बताया अपनी बेटी का नाम- जानें क्या रखा

भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) और अनुष्का शर्मा (Anushka Sharma) ने अपनी बेटी के नाम का खुलासा कर दिया है. अनुष्का ने विराट के साथ अपनी प्यारी से बेटी की तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है जिसमें उन्होंने अपनी बेटी के नाम का खुलासा किया है. अनुष्का और विराट ने अपनी बेटी का नाम वामिका (Vamika) रखा है.
We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 1, 2021
Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! pic.twitter.com/pOe2GQ6Vxi
Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 1, 2021
Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy ????
VIDEO: कुछ दिन पहले विराट ने अपने करियर को लेकर बड़ी बात कही थी.