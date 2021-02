यूसुफ पठान ने क्रिकेट से सभी फॉर्मेट से लिया संन्यास, यह रिकॉर्ड बनाने वाले दुनिया के इकलौते क्रिकेटर

इकलौता ऐसा क्रिकेटर जिसने वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में डेब्यू किया और चैंपियन भी बना

#ThankYouYusufPathan



* Fastest century in IPL for an Indian player.



* Won 3 IPL trophies with RR(in 2008), KKR(in 2012 & 2014). Won WT20 2007 [Made his debut in the finals] and was part of the WC2011 winning team



* Fastest century for an Indian Player in ListA cricket