Belly Fat Exercises: यह ग्लूट्स और एब्स वर्कआउट वजन घटाने के साथ फ्लैट टमी पाने के लिए भी है शानदार!

#BBG ZERO EQUIPMENT GLUTES & ABS!! My BBG Zero Equipment program is a mixture of bodyweight high-intensity training, and bodyweight strength training. If you enjoy these training styles, then this program is perfect for you! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ All of my BBG Zero Equipment workouts can be done ANYWHERE, at ANY TIME. If you love working out from home, at the park, on the beach, or even at the gym, you CAN do this program! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Glutes and abs is one of my MOST requested workouts, so I've created a ZERO EQUIPMENT glutes & abs workout that you are going to LOVE! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Bent-Leg Sit-Up & Reach - 16 reps (8 per side) Side Plank & Hip Abduction - 20 reps (10 per side) Single-Leg Glute Bridge - 20 reps (10 per side) Frog Pump - 15 reps Plank & Leg Lift - 20 reps (10 per side) Ab Bikes - 40 reps ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Complete 3 laps! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ladies, there's ZERO in your way! Update or download @SWEAT and get started today! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ www.kaylaitsines.com/BBGZeroEquipment ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #BBGathome #SWEATathome #BBGZeroEquipment #gluteworkout #absworkout

