शाही खानदान ने जारी की प्रिंस हैरी और मेगन मर्केल की शादी की ये 3 खास तस्वीरें, आप भी देखें...

खास बातें सामने आईं रॉयल वेडिंग की ऑफिशियल तस्वीरें रॉयल फैलिमी के साथ दिखे प्रिंस हैरी और मेगल मर्केल रॉयल वेडिंग में शामिल हुई थीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा

प्रिंस हैरी और अमेरिकी एक्ट्रेस मेगन मर्केल शनिवार को लंदन के विंडसर कैसल के सैंट जार्ज चैपल में आयोजित एक समारोह में शादी के बंधन में बंध गए. इस शाही शादी की तीन ऑफिशियल तस्वीरें जारी की गई हैं, जिसमें हैरी और मेगन रॉयल फैमिली के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं. पहली तस्वीर में क्वीन एलिजाबेथ, प्रिंस फिलिप, प्रिंस चार्ल्स, प्रिंस विलियम, केट मिडलटन, मर्केल की मां केमिला पारकर और अन्य बच्चे दिखाई दे रहे हैं. न्यूयॉर्क बेस्ड फोटोग्राफर अलेक्सी लुबुमीरस्की ने यह तस्वीरें ली हैं. अलेक्सी लुबुमीरस्की ने ही कपल की सगाई की तस्वीरें खींची थी.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs taken on their wedding day by photographer Alexi Lubomirski. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/OUYdBVXjls — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 21, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are surrounded by their Bridesmaids and Pageboys in The Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/VR6f47pTJX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 21, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also photographed on the East Terrace, Windsor Castle. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and sharing in their special day #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/8Pu9HXtP4s — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 21, 2018

Congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex #Justmarried#Royalweddingpic.twitter.com/2jESBtGcRd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

देखें, तस्वीरें... मेगन शाही शादी में गलियारे पर चलने वाली पहली शाही दुल्हन बनीं. शनिवार को वह आधे रास्ते में कॉर्नवॉल के ड्यूक प्रिंस चार्ल्स से मिली, जो उन्हें चैपल के गायकगण के गलियारे से नीचे ले गए. उनके पिता थॉमस मर्केल स्वास्थ्य कारणों के चलते समारोह में उपस्थित नहीं हो सके.सैंट जार्ज चैपल में आमंत्रित 600 हस्तियों के बीच भारतीय अभिनेत्री प्रियंका चोपड़ा, ओपरा विनफ्रे, जार्ज एंड अमाल क्लूनी, डेविड एंड विक्टोरिया बेकहम, एल्टन जॉन, टॉम हार्डी, जेम्स कॉर्डन, जेम्स ब्लंट और केरी मुल्लीगन के साथ दिग्गज सितारे मौजूद थे. टेनिस स्टार सेरेना विलियम्स और रग्बी स्टार जोनी विलकिनसन भी यहां मौजूद रहे.यह समारोह रानी एलिजाबेथ द्वितीय, उनके पति प्रिंस फिलिप, प्रिंस विलियम, उनकी पत्नी कैथरीन, प्रिंस हैरी के अंकल और कैथरीन की बहन पिप्पा मिडलटन की मौजूदगी में हुआ.(इनपुट: IANS)