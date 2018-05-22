NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
शाही खानदान ने जारी की प्रिंस हैरी और मेगन मर्केल की शादी की ये 3 खास तस्वीरें, आप भी देखें...

प्रिंस हैरी और अमेरिकी एक्ट्रेस मेगन मर्केल शनिवार को लंदन के विंडसर कैसल के सैंट जार्ज चैपल में आयोजित एक समारोह में शादी के बंधन में बंध गए. इस शाही शादी की तीन ऑफिशियल तस्वीरें जारी की गई हैं

,
प्रिंस हैरी और मेगन मार्कल की रॉयल वेडिंग की ऑफिशियल तस्वीरें

खास बातें

  1. सामने आईं रॉयल वेडिंग की ऑफिशियल तस्वीरें
  2. रॉयल फैलिमी के साथ दिखे प्रिंस हैरी और मेगल मर्केल
  3. रॉयल वेडिंग में शामिल हुई थीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा
नई दिल्ली: प्रिंस हैरी और अमेरिकी एक्ट्रेस मेगन मर्केल शनिवार को लंदन के विंडसर कैसल के सैंट जार्ज चैपल में आयोजित एक समारोह में शादी के बंधन में बंध गए. इस शाही शादी की तीन ऑफिशियल तस्वीरें जारी की गई हैं, जिसमें हैरी और मेगन रॉयल फैमिली के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं. पहली तस्वीर में क्वीन एलिजाबेथ, प्रिंस फिलिप, प्रिंस चार्ल्स, प्रिंस विलियम, केट मिडलटन, मर्केल की मां केमिला पारकर और अन्य बच्चे दिखाई दे रहे हैं. न्यूयॉर्क बेस्ड फोटोग्राफर अलेक्सी लुबुमीरस्की ने यह तस्वीरें ली हैं. अलेक्सी लुबुमीरस्की ने ही कपल की सगाई की तस्वीरें खींची थी.  

प्रिंस हैरी और मेगन मर्केल की हुई शादी, देखें इस Royal Wedding की सभी तस्वीरें

देखें, तस्वीरें...
 
प्रिंस हैरी की शादी में शामिल हुईं उनकी पूर्व प्रेमिकाएं मुस्कुराती रहीं

टिप्पणियां
मेगन शाही शादी में गलियारे पर चलने वाली पहली शाही दुल्हन बनीं. शनिवार को वह आधे रास्ते में कॉर्नवॉल के ड्यूक प्रिंस चार्ल्स से मिली, जो उन्हें चैपल के गायकगण के गलियारे से नीचे ले गए. उनके पिता थॉमस मर्केल स्वास्थ्य कारणों के चलते समारोह में उपस्थित नहीं हो सके.
सैंट जार्ज चैपल में आमंत्रित 600 हस्तियों के बीच भारतीय अभिनेत्री प्रियंका चोपड़ा, ओपरा विनफ्रे, जार्ज एंड अमाल क्लूनी, डेविड एंड विक्टोरिया बेकहम, एल्टन जॉन, टॉम हार्डी, जेम्स कॉर्डन, जेम्स ब्लंट और केरी मुल्लीगन के साथ दिग्गज सितारे मौजूद थे. टेनिस स्टार सेरेना विलियम्स और रग्बी स्टार जोनी विलकिनसन भी यहां मौजूद रहे. यह समारोह रानी एलिजाबेथ द्वितीय, उनके पति प्रिंस फिलिप, प्रिंस विलियम, उनकी पत्नी कैथरीन, प्रिंस हैरी के अंकल और कैथरीन की बहन पिप्पा मिडलटन की मौजूदगी में हुआ.

(इनपुट: IANS) 


Prince harryMeghan MarkleRoyal Wedding

