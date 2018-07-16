NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
पंडाल का एक हिस्सा गिरने के बाद घायलों को PM की एंबुलेंस में पहुंचाया गया अस्पताल, पीएम ने हॉस्पिटल जाकर लिया हालचाल

मिदनापुर में हुई प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की रैली में उनके भाषण के दौरान पंडाल का एक हिस्सा गिर गया, जिससे कम से कम 15-20 BJP कार्यकर्ता घायल हो गए.

,
पंडाल का एक हिस्सा गिरने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने सुरक्षा में तैनात SPG कर्मियों से घायलों की मदद करने के लिए कहा.

खास बातें

  1. पीएम मोदी की रैली में पंडाल का एक हिस्सा गिर गया
  2. पीएम ने तत्काल एसपीजी को घायलों की मदद करने को कहा
  3. पीएम की एंबुलेंस में घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया
नई दिल्ली : मिदनापुर में हुई प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की रैली में उनके भाषण के दौरान पंडाल का एक हिस्सा गिर गया, जिससे कम से कम 15-20 BJP कार्यकर्ता घायल हो गए. घटना को देखते ही प्रधानमंत्री ने उनकी सुरक्षा में तैनात SPG कर्मियों से घायलों की मदद करने के लिए कहा, और ज़ख्मी लोगों को मोटर साइकिलों तथा PM की एम्बुलेंस में अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया. रैली के तुरंत बाद PM स्वयं इन कार्यकर्ताओं को देखने अस्पताल पहुंचे. आपको बता दें कि आज रैली में पीएम मोदी का ममता बनर्जी पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा, 'मां माटी मानुष' के नारे का असली चेहरा सभी को दिखना चाहिए. यहां 'विरोधियों का कत्ल' करने वाला सिंडीकेट काम कर रहा है. इस सिंडीकेट की इजाज़त के बिना पश्चिम बंगाल में कुछ भी नहीं हो सकता. यहां तक कि यहां 'पूजा' करना भी मुश्किल हो गया है.   मिदनापुर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने यह भी कहा, यहां काम कर रहा सिंडीकेट सिर्फ वोटबैंक की खातिर बनाया गया है, और सत्ता में बने रहने के लिए उसका इस्तेमाल हो रहा है. यह पश्चिम बंगाल के बाकी लोगों को कतई अलग-थलग कर देता है.पीएम ने कहा कि किसानों के लिए हमने इतना बड़ा फैसला किया है कि आज तृणमूल को भी इस सभा में हमारा स्वागत करने के लिए झंडे लगाने पड़े और उनको अपनी तस्वीर लगानी पडी ये भाजपा की नहीं हमारे किसानों की विजय है.
 
​ पीएम मोदी ने किसान रैली के दौरान कहा कि दशकों के वामपंथी शासन ने पश्चिम बंगाल को जिस हाल में पहुंचाया, आज बंगाल की हालात उससे भी बदतर होती जा रही है. ये सिंडिकेट है जबरन वसूली का, ये सिंडिकेट है किसानों से उनका लाभ छीनने का, ये सिंडिकेट है अपने विरोधी की हत्या करने वालों का, ये सिंडीकेट है गरीब पर अत्याचार करने का है. उन्‍होंने कहा कि मां-माटी-मानुष की बात करने वालों का पिछले 8 साल में असली चेहरा, उनका सिंडिकेट सामने आ चुका है.


