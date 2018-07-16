पंडाल का एक हिस्सा गिरने के बाद घायलों को PM की एंबुलेंस में पहुंचाया गया अस्पताल, पीएम ने हॉस्पिटल जाकर लिया हालचाल

मिदनापुर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने यह भी कहा, यहां काम कर रहा सिंडीकेट सिर्फ वोटबैंक की खातिर बनाया गया है, और सत्ता में बने रहने के लिए उसका इस्तेमाल हो रहा है. यह पश्चिम बंगाल के बाकी लोगों को कतई अलग-थलग कर देता है.पीएम ने कहा कि किसानों के लिए हमने इतना बड़ा फैसला किया है कि आज तृणमूल को भी इस सभा में हमारा स्वागत करने के लिए झंडे लगाने पड़े और उनको अपनी तस्वीर लगानी पडी ये भाजपा की नहीं हमारे किसानों की विजय है.
A portion of the tent in PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Midnapore collapsed during his speech today. PM instructed the SPG personnel to look after the people and attend to any injured. #WestBengalpic.twitter.com/s938Q5lgM1— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018
