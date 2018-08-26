कांग्रेस का वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली पर तंज, 'सिर्फ ब्लॉग लिखने से निवेश नहीं बढ़ेगा'

Dear Sh Arun Jaitley, Congress Govts- UPA 1 & UPA 2 delivered the highest decadal growth (8.13% at factor cost) since Independence.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 26, 2018
Under Modi Govt,GDP Growth in 2017-18 is just 6.7%. which is a 4 year low. In July 2018, IMF itself lowered our Growth projections.
Acche Din? 1/
Jaitley ji should know that Modi Govt had inherited an economy that was on the upswing. But due to BJP's adhoc and myopic economic policies -Demonetisation, Flawed implementation of GST and Tax Terrorism; that momentum was lost.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 26, 2018
There are No Jobs. Investment low, Reforms slow 2/
Jaitley ji, Investment is in doldrums.Advertisement
Gross Fixed Capital Formation as a per cent of GDP was 34.3% in 2011-12. Even in 2013-14 it was 31.3 %. In last 3 years, it has remained constant at 28.5% & has impacted Growth
No amount of white washing/blog writing can increase that! 3/ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 26, 2018
Manner in which Modi Govt has sought to supress 'back series' of GDP & attempted to distort them by adding spins, is now out in the open.
Truth has a way of coming out and cannot be ever supressed.टिप्पणियांJaitley ji,your Govt has left our Economy to dire straits & that is the truth 4/ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement