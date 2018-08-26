NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
कांग्रेस का वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली पर तंज, 'सिर्फ ब्लॉग लिखने से निवेश नहीं बढ़ेगा'

कांग्रेस ने दावा किया कि केंद्र की भाजपा नीत सरकार की अस्थायी नीतियों ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को बदहाल कर दिया.

,
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली. (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस ने दावा किया कि केंद्र की भाजपा नीत सरकार की अस्थायी नीतियों ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को बदहाल कर दिया. कांग्रेस ने वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली को आड़े हाथ लेते हुए कहा कि ब्लॉग लिखने से निवेश नहीं बढ़ सकता. कांग्रेस के संचार विभाग के प्रभारी रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला ने आरोप लगाया कि मोदी सरकार ने जिस तरह से जीडीपी बैक सीरीज रिपोर्ट को दबाने की कोशिश की और उससे छेड़छाड़ करने की कोशिश की, वह अब सबके सामने है.
 
सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि सच सामने आने का एक तरीका होता है और उसे हमेशा के लिए दबाया नहीं जा सकता. जेटली जी, आपकी सरकार ने अर्थव्यस्था को बदहाल कर दिया है. निवेश डांवाडोल हालत में है. गौरतलब है कि जीडीपी 'बैक सीरीज रिपोर्ट 2011' को इस महीने की शुरुआत में सार्वजनिक किया गया था. मसौदा रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक अर्थव्यवस्था ने तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह के शासनकाल में 2006-07 में 10.08 फीसदी वृद्धि दर्ज की, जो 1991 में अर्थव्यवस्था का उदारीकरण शुरू किए जाने के बाद सर्वाधिक है.
 
सरकार ने कहा कि रिपोर्ट एक अनाधिकारिक दस्तावेज है, जिसे इसने स्वीकार नहीं किया है. यह भी कहा गया है कि रिपोर्ट चर्चा के स्तर पर है और इसकी स्वीकार्यता व्यापक विचार-विमर्श पर आधारित होगी. सुरजेवाला ने यह दावा भी किया कि जीडीपी के प्रतिशत के रूप में सकल निर्धारित पूंजी निर्माण (जीएफसीएफ) 2011-12 में जीडीपी के प्रतिशत के रूप में 34.3 प्रतिशत था. उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले तीन साल में यह 28.5 प्रतिशत पर ही स्थिर बना रहा और इसने संवृद्धि को प्रभावित किया है. 
 
सुरजेवाला ने अपने ट्वीट में जेटली का जिक्र करते हुए लिखा है, 'कोई भी सच को छिपाने की कोशिश/ब्लॉग लेखन इसे नहीं बढ़ा सकता.' उन्होंने कहा कि जेटली को यह जानना चाहिए कि मौजूदा सरकार को जो अर्थव्यवस्था विरासत में मिली थी, वह आगे बढ़ रही थी, लेकिन भाजपा की त्रुटिपूर्ण अस्थायी आर्थिक नीतियों-नोटबंदी, जीएसटी के त्रुटिपूर्ण क्रियान्वयन और 'कर आतंकवाद' ने उस गति को खो दिया. उन्होंने कहा कि संप्रग- 1 और संप्रग-2 ने आजाद के बाद से उत्पादन लागत पर सर्वाधिक दशकीय वृद्धि 8.13 प्रतिशत दी. उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार के तहत 2017-18 में जीडीपी वृद्धि 6.7 प्रतिशत रही जो चार साल में निम्नतम है.

(इनपुट : भाषा)


