कांग्रेस का वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली पर तंज, 'सिर्फ ब्लॉग लिखने से निवेश नहीं बढ़ेगा'

Dear Sh Arun Jaitley, Congress Govts- UPA 1 & UPA 2 delivered the highest decadal growth (8.13% at factor cost) since Independence.



Under Modi Govt,GDP Growth in 2017-18 is just 6.7%. which is a 4 year low. In July 2018, IMF itself lowered our Growth projections.



Acche Din? 1/ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 26, 2018

Jaitley ji should know that Modi Govt had inherited an economy that was on the upswing. But due to BJP's adhoc and myopic economic policies -Demonetisation, Flawed implementation of GST and Tax Terrorism; that momentum was lost.



There are No Jobs. Investment low, Reforms slow 2/ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 26, 2018

Jaitley ji, Investment is in doldrums.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation as a per cent of GDP was 34.3% in 2011-12. Even in 2013-14 it was 31.3 %. In last 3 years, it has remained constant at 28.5% & has impacted Growth



No amount of white washing/blog writing can increase that! 3/ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 26, 2018

Manner in which Modi Govt has sought to supress 'back series' of GDP & attempted to distort them by adding spins, is now out in the open.



Truth has a way of coming out and cannot be ever supressed.



Jaitley ji,your Govt has left our Economy to dire straits & that is the truth 4/ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 26, 2018

कांग्रेस ने दावा किया कि केंद्र की भाजपा नीत सरकार की अस्थायी नीतियों ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को बदहाल कर दिया. कांग्रेस ने वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली को आड़े हाथ लेते हुए कहा कि ब्लॉग लिखने से निवेश नहीं बढ़ सकता. कांग्रेस के संचार विभाग के प्रभारी रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला ने आरोप लगाया कि मोदी सरकार ने जिस तरह से जीडीपी बैक सीरीज रिपोर्ट को दबाने की कोशिश की और उससे छेड़छाड़ करने की कोशिश की, वह अब सबके सामने है.सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि सच सामने आने का एक तरीका होता है और उसे हमेशा के लिए दबाया नहीं जा सकता. जेटली जी, आपकी सरकार ने अर्थव्यस्था को बदहाल कर दिया है. निवेश डांवाडोल हालत में है. गौरतलब है कि जीडीपी 'बैक सीरीज रिपोर्ट 2011' को इस महीने की शुरुआत में सार्वजनिक किया गया था. मसौदा रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक अर्थव्यवस्था ने तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह के शासनकाल में 2006-07 में 10.08 फीसदी वृद्धि दर्ज की, जो 1991 में अर्थव्यवस्था का उदारीकरण शुरू किए जाने के बाद सर्वाधिक है.सरकार ने कहा कि रिपोर्ट एक अनाधिकारिक दस्तावेज है, जिसे इसने स्वीकार नहीं किया है. यह भी कहा गया है कि रिपोर्ट चर्चा के स्तर पर है और इसकी स्वीकार्यता व्यापक विचार-विमर्श पर आधारित होगी. सुरजेवाला ने यह दावा भी किया कि जीडीपी के प्रतिशत के रूप में सकल निर्धारित पूंजी निर्माण (जीएफसीएफ) 2011-12 में जीडीपी के प्रतिशत के रूप में 34.3 प्रतिशत था. उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले तीन साल में यह 28.5 प्रतिशत पर ही स्थिर बना रहा और इसने संवृद्धि को प्रभावित किया है.सुरजेवाला ने अपने ट्वीट में जेटली का जिक्र करते हुए लिखा है, 'कोई भी सच को छिपाने की कोशिश/ब्लॉग लेखन इसे नहीं बढ़ा सकता.' उन्होंने कहा कि जेटली को यह जानना चाहिए कि मौजूदा सरकार को जो अर्थव्यवस्था विरासत में मिली थी, वह आगे बढ़ रही थी, लेकिन भाजपा की त्रुटिपूर्ण अस्थायी आर्थिक नीतियों-नोटबंदी, जीएसटी के त्रुटिपूर्ण क्रियान्वयन और 'कर आतंकवाद' ने उस गति को खो दिया. उन्होंने कहा कि संप्रग- 1 और संप्रग-2 ने आजाद के बाद से उत्पादन लागत पर सर्वाधिक दशकीय वृद्धि 8.13 प्रतिशत दी. उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार के तहत 2017-18 में जीडीपी वृद्धि 6.7 प्रतिशत रही जो चार साल में निम्नतम है.