तूफान ‘गाजा’ के चंद घंटों बाद तमिलनाडु तट को पार करने के आसार

खास बातें तूफान का बाहरी असर पहले ही तट पर पहुंच गया तमिलनाडु के तटीय इलाकों में बारिश शुरू हो गई तूफान की चपेट में आने वाले जिलों में सरकारी तंत्र पूरी तरह सतर्क

#WATCH: Strong winds and rainfall hit Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. According to MET, #GajaCyclone is expected to make a landfall tonight. pic.twitter.com/heqUK8Ho0A — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

Tamil Nadu: Visuals of heavy rainfall in Cuddalore. According to MET, #GajaCyclone is expected to make a landfall tonight. pic.twitter.com/gtVR9uLUV8 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

#GajaCyclone now lies at about 80 km southeast of Karaikal, moving at rate of 16 km/r. It's expected to cross b/w Vedaranyam&Nagapattinam b/w 12 am-3 am. Within next 1 hr,eye of the cyclone is expected to touch the land. Winds speed is 100-120 km/hr: Balachandran,Chennai MET dept pic.twitter.com/FI265K5qr1 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

There are 29,000 permanent cyclone shelters, 233 shelters made in schools, colleges & marriage halls. More than 5000 people are present in these shelters, food is being provided to them: MC Sampath, Tamil Nadu minister #GajaCyclonepic.twitter.com/qhPOOli6P5 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

(इनपुट एजेंसियों से)