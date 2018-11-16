NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
तूफान ‘गाजा’ के चंद घंटों बाद तमिलनाडु तट को पार करने के आसार

मौसम विभाग ने तूफान के पहुंचने के दौरान इसकी रफ्तार 90-100 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे तक रहने का अनुमान जताया

तूफान ‘गाजा’ के चंद घंटों बाद तमिलनाडु तट को पार करने के आसार

गाजा तूफान ने तमिलनाडु के समुद्र तटों पर दस्तक दे दी है.

खास बातें

  1. तूफान का बाहरी असर पहले ही तट पर पहुंच गया
  2. तमिलनाडु के तटीय इलाकों में बारिश शुरू हो गई
  3. तूफान की चपेट में आने वाले जिलों में सरकारी तंत्र पूरी तरह सतर्क
चेन्नई/दिल्ली: तूफान ‘गाजा' के शुक्रवार को तड़के नागपट्टिनम के दक्षिण में कुड्डालोर और पामबन के बीच तमिलनाडु के तटीय क्षेत्र को पार करने का अनुमान है. गुरुवार रात में एक मौसम बुलेटिन में कहा गया है तूफान के पहुंचने के दौरान इसकी रफ्तार 90-100 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे तक रहने का अनुमान है. इसके बाद इसकी रफ्तार 110 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे तक पहुंच सकती है.

राज्य सरकार ने तूफान की चपेट में आ सकने वाले जिलों में अपने तंत्र को पूरी तरह से अलर्ट कर रखा है. सरकार ने बताया कि कुल 63,203 लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया गया है और नागपट्टिनम और कुड्डालोर सहित छह जिलों में 331 राहत केन्द्र खोले गए हैं.
 
इससे पहले भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने रात सात बजकर 50 मिनट पर एक बुलेटिन में कहा था कि तूफान का बाहरी असर पहले ही तट पर पहुंच गया है और तमिलनाडु के तटीय इलाकों में बारिश शुरू हो गई है.
 
नागपटि्टनम, तिरूवरूर, कुड्डालोर और रामनाथपुरम सहित सात जिलों में शैक्षाणिक संस्थानों में छुट्टी घोषित कर दी गई है और सरकार ने निजी कंपनियों और प्रतिष्ठानों से अपने कर्मचारियों को जल्द वापस भेजने को कहा ताकि वे शाम चार बजे से पहले घर पहुंच सकें.

VIDEO : तूफान गाजा के तट से टकराने की आशंका

(इनपुट एजेंसियों से)


