NDTV Khabar
देश

फेसबुक डाउन होने से यूजर्स हुए परेशान, तो ट्विटर पर निकाला गुस्सा

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

नई दिल्ली: सोशल मीडिया की दिग्गज सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट फेसबुक डाउन हो गया है. फेसबुक के डाउन होने की वजह से यूजर्स हलकान नजर आ रहे हैं. लोगों की दिनचर्या में फेसबुक इस कदर घर कर चुका है कि महज कुछ मिनट के डाउन से यूजर्स परेशान हो गये. बताया जा रहा है कि फेसबुक के सर्वर में गड़बड़ी आ गई है, जिसकी वजह से साइट डाउन हो गया है. 

फेसबुक खोलने पर उसका पेज नहीं दिख रहा है. फेसबुक साइट खोलने पर यूजर्स को उसके  पेज पर "सॉरी, समथिंग वेंट रॉन्ग" लिखा नजर आ रहा था. हालांकि, कुछ मिनट (10 से 15 मिनट) के बाद फिर से फेसबुक कार्य करना शुरू कर दिया.  
facebook

फेसबुक डाउन होने के बाद ही ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगा. ट्विटर पर फेसबुक डाउन तीसरे नंबर तक पहुंच गया. फेसबुक बंद होने के साथ ही ट्विटर पर भी #Fecebookdown हैशटैग ट्रेंड करने लगा. लोग फेसबुक डाउन होने की शिकायत करने लगे. फेसबुक के डाउन होते ही यूजर परेशान तो दिखे ही, मगर ट्विटर पर मजे लेने से भी नहीं चूके. ट्विटर पर फेसबुक डाउन की एक के बाद एक कई मजेदार ट्वीट हुए. 
  तो इस तरह से ट्विटर पर लोगों ने गुस्सा का इजहार तो किया और कुछ मजेदार ट्वीट्स भी किये. 




 


