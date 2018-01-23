फेसबुक डाउन होने से यूजर्स हुए परेशान, तो ट्विटर पर निकाला गुस्सा

#Facebook down think what will happen when life end because human body is also down day by day

#facebookdown

Must seepic.twitter.com/IoNnN1NWV5 — Surbhi (@surbhi19971) January 23, 2018

The whole #FB network is down. After #instagram and #WhatsApp, now fb too! I’m sure a lot of people are going crazy! #FacebookDownpic.twitter.com/3uYK8PXzII — Nikhil Chawla (@nikhilchawla) January 23, 2018

What does one do when Facebook is down? Log in to Twitter to check the rants! #facebookdown — Debarati Sanyal (@sanyal_2008) January 23, 2018

सोशल मीडिया की दिग्गज सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट फेसबुक डाउन हो गया है. फेसबुक के डाउन होने की वजह से यूजर्स हलकान नजर आ रहे हैं. लोगों की दिनचर्या में फेसबुक इस कदर घर कर चुका है कि महज कुछ मिनट के डाउन से यूजर्स परेशान हो गये. बताया जा रहा है कि फेसबुक के सर्वर में गड़बड़ी आ गई है, जिसकी वजह से साइट डाउन हो गया है.फेसबुक खोलने पर उसका पेज नहीं दिख रहा है. फेसबुक साइट खोलने पर यूजर्स को उसके पेज पर "सॉरी, समथिंग वेंट रॉन्ग" लिखा नजर आ रहा था. हालांकि, कुछ मिनट (10 से 15 मिनट) के बाद फिर से फेसबुक कार्य करना शुरू कर दिया.फेसबुक डाउन होने के बाद ही ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगा. ट्विटर पर फेसबुक डाउन तीसरे नंबर तक पहुंच गया. फेसबुक बंद होने के साथ ही ट्विटर पर भी #Fecebookdown हैशटैग ट्रेंड करने लगा. लोग फेसबुक डाउन होने की शिकायत करने लगे. फेसबुक के डाउन होते ही यूजर परेशान तो दिखे ही, मगर ट्विटर पर मजे लेने से भी नहीं चूके. ट्विटर पर फेसबुक डाउन की एक के बाद एक कई मजेदार ट्वीट हुए.तो इस तरह से ट्विटर पर लोगों ने गुस्सा का इजहार तो किया और कुछ मजेदार ट्वीट्स भी किये.