फेसबुक डाउन होने से यूजर्स हुए परेशान, तो ट्विटर पर निकाला गुस्सा

#Facebook down think what will happen when life end because human body is also down day by day— Surbhi (@surbhi19971) January 23, 2018
#facebookdown
Must seepic.twitter.com/IoNnN1NWV5
The whole #FB network is down. After #instagram and #WhatsApp, now fb too! I’m sure a lot of people are going crazy! #FacebookDownpic.twitter.com/3uYK8PXzII— Nikhil Chawla (@nikhilchawla) January 23, 2018
तो इस तरह से ट्विटर पर लोगों ने गुस्सा का इजहार तो किया और कुछ मजेदार ट्वीट्स भी किये.
What does one do when Facebook is down? Log in to Twitter to check the rants! #facebookdown— Debarati Sanyal (@sanyal_2008) January 23, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement