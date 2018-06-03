कश्मीर में पत्थरबाजी और 2019 चुनाव को लेकर गौतम गंभीर का बड़ा बयान

आगे उन्होंने एक और ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, ' मेरे पास एक समाधान है. जो भी राजनेता कश्मीर में अपने परिवार के साथ बिना किसी सुरक्षा के कश्मीर के दुर्गम इलाके में एक सप्ताह वक्त बिताएगा, उसे ही 2019 में चुनाव लड़ने की अनुमति दी जाए. इसे अनिवार्य बनाया जाए. इस विकल्प के अलावा अन्य किसी तरह से वे सुरक्षाबलों की परेशानियों और कश्मीरी होने के असली मतलब को नहीं समझ पाएंगे.'
Am devastated. Wonder if India still thinks there is room for talks with stone-pelters! Come on, let’s get real. Show me the political will and my armed forces, my @crpfindia will show you the results. https://t.co/PdtCNVbOqr— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 2, 2018
गौरतलब है कि कश्मीर में सेना की गाड़ी के नीचे प्रदर्शनकारी के आने से मौत हो गई थी, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने सीआरपीएफ के श्रीनगर यूनिट के खिलाफ दो एफआईआर दर्ज किये थे. वहीं, नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के नेता और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने इस मामले को लेकर सीएम मुफ्ती पर निशाना साधा था और कहा था कि रमजान में बंदूक नहीं चलाने का मतलब ये नहीं कि गाड़ी चढ़ा दी जाए.
I have a solution:Make it mandatory for politicians to spend a week in troubled parts of Kashmir along with their families&without security. Only then they b allowed to contest 2019 elections. No other way to make them understand d plight of armed forces & a well-meaning Kashmiri https://t.co/PdtCNVbOqr— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 2, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement