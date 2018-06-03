NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
कश्मीर में पत्थरबाजी और 2019 चुनाव को लेकर गौतम गंभीर का बड़ा बयान

कश्मीर में सेना और प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच आएदिन होने वाले संघर्ष को लेकर सेना के साथ हरदम खड़े रहने वाले क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने कश्मीर समस्या का समाधान सुझाया है

कश्मीर में पत्थरबाजी और 2019 चुनाव को लेकर गौतम गंभीर का बड़ा बयान

गौतम गंभीर (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: कश्मीर में सेना और प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच आएदिन होने वाले संघर्ष को लेकर सेना के साथ हरदम खड़े रहने वाले क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने कश्मीर समस्या का समाधान सुझाया है. क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने घाटी में सेना पर पत्थरबाजी करने वाले पत्थरबाजों के खिलाफ न सिर्फ अपना गुस्सा निकाला है, बल्कि ट्वीट के जरिये उन्होंने कश्मीर समस्या के समाधान के लिए राजनेताओं को रास्ता भी सुझाया है. दरअसल, गौतम गंभीर का मानना है कि अगर राजनेता अपने परिवारों के साथ बिना किसी सुरक्षा के कश्मीर में कुछ दिन तक समय बिताएंगे, तब जाकर वह सेना की समस्या को समझ पाएंगे. बता दें कि शनिवार को प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच से गुजरते वक्त सीआरपीएफ की गाड़ी के नीचे आने से एक प्रदर्शनकारी की मौत हो गई थी, जिसके बाद से वहां माहौल काफी तनावपूर्ण है. 

गौतम गंभी ने एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए ट्वीट किया कि 'मैं हैरान हूं कि भारत अब भी यह सोचता है कि पत्थरबाजों से कमरे में बैठकर बातचीत की जा सकती है. छोड़िये ये सब, और वास्तविकता को पहचानिए. मुझे अपनी राजनीतिक इच्छाशक्ति दिखाइए और मेरे सुरक्षाबलों, मेरे सीआरपीएफ को मौका दीजिए और तब परिणाम देखिये.'  आगे उन्होंने एक और ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, ' मेरे पास एक समाधान है. जो भी राजनेता कश्मीर में अपने परिवार के साथ बिना किसी सुरक्षा के कश्मीर के दुर्गम इलाके में एक सप्ताह वक्त बिताएगा, उसे ही 2019 में चुनाव लड़ने की अनुमति दी जाए. इसे अनिवार्य बनाया जाए.  इस विकल्प के अलावा अन्य किसी तरह से वे सुरक्षाबलों की परेशानियों और कश्मीरी होने के असली मतलब को नहीं समझ पाएंगे.'  गौरतलब है कि कश्मीर में सेना की गाड़ी के नीचे प्रदर्शनकारी के आने से मौत हो गई थी, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने सीआरपीएफ के श्रीनगर यूनिट के खिलाफ दो एफआईआर दर्ज किये थे. वहीं, नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के नेता और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने इस मामले को लेकर सीएम मुफ्ती पर निशाना साधा था और कहा था कि रमजान में बंदूक नहीं चलाने का मतलब ये नहीं कि गाड़ी चढ़ा दी जाए. 

VIDEO: नेशनल रिपोर्टर : श्रीनगर में CRPF की गाड़ी पर जमकर हुआ पथराव


