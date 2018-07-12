मॉब लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का स्वागत करने पर विवादों में आए जयंत सिन्हा ने राहुल गांधी को दी यह चुनौती

मैं श्री @RahulGandhi जी को लाइव बहस के लिए आमंत्रित करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/hYScHTdeVy— Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) July 12, 2018
I have earlier also said that law will take its own course. Guilty will be punished & innocent will be spared. If by garlanding those men (Ramgarh lynching case convicts) an impression has gone out that I support such vigilantism then I express regret: Union Minister Jayant Sinha pic.twitter.com/vHEtqhRg8n— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018
If the sight of a highly educated MP & Central Minister, Jayant Sinha, garlanding & honouring criminals convicted of lynching an innocent man, fills you with disgust, click on the link & support this petition.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2018
Sign Petition:https://t.co/K9CrzHbNOz via @ChangeOrg_India
Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed. That is twitter. I do not approve of my son's action. But I know even this will lead to further abuse. You can never win.— Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 7, 2018
