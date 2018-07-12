मॉब लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का स्वागत करने पर विवादों में आए जयंत सिन्हा ने राहुल गांधी को दी यह चुनौती

खास बातें केंद्रीय मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पर बोला हमला जयंत सिन्हा ने राहुल गांधी को दी बहस की चुनौती लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का स्वागत करने पर विवाद में आए थे केंद्रीय मंत्री

I have earlier also said that law will take its own course. Guilty will be punished & innocent will be spared. If by garlanding those men (Ramgarh lynching case convicts) an impression has gone out that I support such vigilantism then I express regret: Union Minister Jayant Sinha pic.twitter.com/vHEtqhRg8n — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

If the sight of a highly educated MP & Central Minister, Jayant Sinha, garlanding & honouring criminals convicted of lynching an innocent man, fills you with disgust, click on the link & support this petition.



Sign Petition:https://t.co/K9CrzHbNOz via @ChangeOrg_India — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2018

Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed. That is twitter. I do not approve of my son's action. But I know even this will lead to further abuse. You can never win. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 7, 2018

बता दें कि राहुल गांधी ने जयंत सिन्हा के खिलाफ एक ऑनलाइन याचिका का लिंक शेयर किया था और लोगों से इस पर समर्थन की अपील की थी. राहुल ने इस ऑनलाइन याचिका का लिंक शेयर करते हुए ट्वीट किया था, 'अगर आप एक निर्दोष व्यक्ति की पीट-पीटकर हत्या के दोषियों को बहुत पढ़े-लिखे सांसद एवं केंद्रीय मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा द्वारा माला पहनाने और सम्मान देने के दृश्य से विक्षुब्ध हैं तो इस लिंक पर क्लिक करें और इस याचिका का समर्थन करें.'यह भी पढ़ें :लिंचिंग मामले पर सफाई देते हुए जयंत सिन्हा ने कहा, '29 जून 2017 को हुई घटना बहुत भयानक और दर्दनाक थी और ऐसी घटनाओं की वह निंदा करते हैं. अपराध करने वालों को कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए.' उन्होंने ट्विटर पर एक पोस्ट शेयर किया जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा, 'सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ सक्रिय लोग और राजनीतिक दल ने यह घोषित कर दिया है कि मैं अलीमुद्दीन हत्याकांड के अभियुक्तों के प्रति सहानुभूति दिखा रहा हूं, क्योंकि मैंने अपने निवास पर उनका स्वागत किया. लेकिन किसी भी प्रकार की आक्रमकता और अपराध को बढ़ावा देना मेरा मकसद नहीं है. अगर समाज में यह संदेश जा रहा है तो उसके लिए मुझे खेद है. यह मामला न्यायालय के अधीन है और इस पर टिप्पणी करना सही नहीं है.'यह भी पढ़ें : हत्या के दोषियों को जयंत के माला पहनाने पर बोले यशवंत सिन्‍हा, 'मैं नालायक बेटे का लायक बाप' उन्होंने आगे लिखा, 'राहुल गांधी जी ने मेरी व्यक्तिगत आलोचना की है. उन्होंने मेरी शिक्षा, मेरे मूल्यों और मेरी मानवता की निंदा की है और प्रश्न चिन्ह लगाए हैं. मैं उन्हें रामगढ़ लिंचिंग मामले पर हिंदी या अंग्रेजी में एक लाइव बहस के लिए चुनौती देता हूं. अगर वो सोचते हैं कि मेरा व्यक्तिगत आचरण 'घृणास्पद' है तो इस मुद्दे पर सभ्यतापूर्ण बहस करें. अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल के पीछे छिपकर शूट-एंड-स्कूट की राजनीति ना करें. बता दें कि आरोपियों का माला पहनाकर स्वागत करने पर पिता यशवंत सिन्हा ने जयंत की आलोचना करते हुए उन्हें 'नालायक' तक कहा था. यशवंत सिन्हा ने ट्वीट कर कहा था कि इस मामले पर वह अपने बेटे का समर्थन नहीं करते.यशवंत सिन्हा ने लिखा, 'कुछ दिन पहले तक मैं लायक बेटे का नालायक बाप था, लेकिन अब मामला पलट गया है.'गोमांस ले जाने वाले युवक (अलीमुद्दीन) की हत्या के 8 दोषियों को झारखंड उच्च न्यायालय ने 29 जून को जमानत दे दी थी. जमानत मिलने के बाद जयंत सिन्हा ने पिछले शुक्रवार को इनका माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया था. साथ ही इनको जमानत मिलने पर भाजपा जिला कार्यालय में मिठाई बांटी गई थी.