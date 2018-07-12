NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

मॉब लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का स्वागत करने पर विवादों में आए जयंत सिन्हा ने राहुल गांधी को दी यह चुनौती

जयंत सिन्हा ने ट्वीट कर यह भी कहा कि राहुल अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल के पीछे छिपकर 'शूट एंड स्कूट' की राजनीति ना करें.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
मॉब लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का स्वागत करने पर विवादों में आए जयंत सिन्हा ने राहुल गांधी को दी यह चुनौती

मॉब लिंचिंग के दोषियों का माला पहनाकर स्वागत करने के बाद विवाद में आए थे जयंत सिन्हा.

खास बातें

  1. केंद्रीय मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पर बोला हमला
  2. जयंत सिन्हा ने राहुल गांधी को दी बहस की चुनौती
  3. लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का स्वागत करने पर विवाद में आए थे केंद्रीय मंत्री
नई दिल्ली: रामगढ़ मॉब लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का माला पहनाकर स्वागत करने पर विवादों में आए केंद्रीय मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने राहुल गांधी पर हमला बोला. जयंत सिन्हा ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को रामगढ़ मॉब लिंचिंग के मुद्दे पर हिंदी या अंग्रेजी में लाइव बहस की चुनौती दी. जंयत सिन्हा ने रामगढ़ लिंचिग मामले के दोषियों को हाईकोर्ट से जमानत मिलने के बाद माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया था. कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल ने इसके लिए जयंत सिन्हा की आलोचना की थी. जयंत सिन्हा ने हालांकि बाद में इसके लिए खेद भी जताया था. जयंत सिन्हा ने ट्वीट कर यह भी कहा कि राहुल अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल के पीछे छिपकर 'शूट एंड स्कूट' की राजनीति ना करें.

यह भी पढ़ें : लिंचिंग के आरोपियों का माला पहनाकर किया था सम्मान, अब जयंत सिन्हा ने जताया खेद...

 
बता दें कि राहुल गांधी ने जयंत सिन्हा के खिलाफ एक ऑनलाइन याचिका का लिंक शेयर किया था और लोगों से इस पर समर्थन की अपील की थी. राहुल ने इस ऑनलाइन याचिका का लिंक शेयर करते हुए ट्वीट किया था, 'अगर आप एक निर्दोष व्यक्ति की पीट-पीटकर हत्या के दोषियों को बहुत पढ़े-लिखे सांसद एवं केंद्रीय मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा द्वारा माला पहनाने और सम्मान देने के दृश्य से विक्षुब्ध हैं तो इस लिंक पर क्लिक करें और इस याचिका का समर्थन करें.'

 
यह भी पढ़ें : मीट कारोबारी की हत्या करने वाले आरोपियों का जयंत सिन्हा ने माला पहनाकर किया स्वागत, हुआ विवाद

लिंचिंग मामले पर सफाई देते हुए जयंत सिन्हा ने कहा, '29 जून 2017 को हुई घटना बहुत भयानक और दर्दनाक थी और ऐसी घटनाओं की वह निंदा करते हैं. अपराध करने वालों को कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए.' उन्होंने ट्विटर पर एक पोस्ट शेयर किया जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा, 'सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ सक्रिय लोग और राजनीतिक दल ने यह घोषित कर दिया है कि मैं अलीमुद्दीन हत्याकांड के अभियुक्तों के प्रति सहानुभूति दिखा रहा हूं, क्योंकि मैंने अपने निवास पर उनका स्वागत किया. लेकिन किसी भी प्रकार की आक्रमकता और अपराध को बढ़ावा देना मेरा मकसद नहीं है. अगर समाज में यह संदेश जा रहा है तो उसके लिए मुझे खेद है. यह मामला न्यायालय के अधीन है और इस पर टिप्पणी करना सही नहीं है.'

यह भी पढ़ें : हत्या के दोषियों को जयंत के माला पहनाने पर बोले यशवंत सिन्‍हा, 'मैं नालायक बेटे का लायक बाप'
 
उन्होंने आगे लिखा, 'राहुल गांधी जी ने मेरी व्यक्तिगत आलोचना की है. उन्होंने मेरी शिक्षा, मेरे मूल्यों और मेरी मानवता की निंदा की है और प्रश्न चिन्ह लगाए हैं. मैं उन्हें रामगढ़ लिंचिंग मामले पर हिंदी या अंग्रेजी में एक लाइव बहस के लिए चुनौती देता हूं. अगर वो सोचते हैं कि मेरा व्यक्तिगत आचरण 'घृणास्पद' है तो इस मुद्दे पर सभ्यतापूर्ण बहस करें. अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल के पीछे छिपकर शूट-एंड-स्कूट की राजनीति ना करें.

VIDEO: नए विवाद में घिरे जयंत सिन्‍हा


टिप्पणियां
बता दें कि आरोपियों का माला पहनाकर स्वागत करने पर पिता यशवंत सिन्हा ने जयंत की आलोचना करते हुए उन्हें 'नालायक' तक कहा था. यशवंत सिन्हा ने ट्वीट कर कहा था कि इस मामले पर वह अपने बेटे का समर्थन नहीं करते.

 
यशवंत सिन्हा ने लिखा, 'कुछ दिन पहले तक मैं लायक बेटे का नालायक बाप था, लेकिन अब मामला पलट गया है.'
गोमांस ले जाने वाले युवक (अलीमुद्दीन) की हत्या के 8 दोषियों को झारखंड उच्च न्यायालय ने 29 जून को जमानत दे दी थी. जमानत मिलने के बाद जयंत सिन्हा ने पिछले शुक्रवार को इनका माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया था. साथ ही इनको जमानत मिलने पर भाजपा जिला कार्यालय में मिठाई बांटी गई थी.


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... RRB Recruitment: 90 हजार पदों के लिए एप्लीकेशन स्टेटस जारी, Group C और Group D के लिए होनी हैं भर्ती
jayant sinhaRahul GandhiRamgarh lynching  

Advertisement

 
 
 