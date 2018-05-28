NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
उपचुनाव LIVE UPDATES: कैराना समेत लोकसभा की चार और विधानसभा की 10 सीटों पर वोटिंग शुरू

देश में लोकसभा की चार और विधानसभा की 10 सीटों पर आज हो रहे उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी है.

पश्चिम बंगाल की मेहेशतला विधानसभा सीट पर वोटिंग जारी है

नई दिल्ली: देश में लोकसभा की चार और विधानसभा की 10 सीटों पर आज हो रहे उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी है. इनमें कैराना लोकसभा सीट पर होने जा रहा अहम उपचुनाव भी शामिल है. उत्तर प्रदेश के राजनीतिक रूप से अहम कैराना सीट के अलावा महाराष्ट्र के भंडारा - गोंदिया और पालघर संसदीय सीटों तथा नागालैंड लोकसभा सीट पर भी वोटिंग जारी है. 

कैराना, भंडारा-गोंदिया, पालघर और नागालैंड लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के Live Updates


- झारखंड की सिल्ली विधानसभा सीट पर वोटिंग शुरू, पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर लोगों की भारी भीड़ 
 
- यूपी की कैराना लोकसभा सीट पर वोटिंग शुरू, शामली के बूथ नंबर 29 के बाहर लोगों वोटिंग के अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते हुए 
 
- केरल के चेंगानूर विधानसभा सीट पर वोटिंग शुरू, लोग सात बजे से पहले ही वोटिंग के लिए लाइनों में लगे 

- पंजाब के शाहकोट विधानसभा सीट पर आज वोटिंग होनी है. यहां पोलिंग बूथ पर सुबह से ही लोगों की भीड़ मौजूद है.
 
- आज महाराष्‍ट्र के पालघर लोकसभा सीट पर वोटिंग होनी है. वसी के बूथ नंबर 154-159 पर पुलिसबल तैनात

 

- कैराना में सात बजे से शुरू होगी वोटिंग, शामली के बूथ नंबर 29 के बाहर सुरक्षा के कड़े बंदोबस्‍त

कैराना उपचुनाव में भाजपा का मुकालबा संयुक्त विपक्ष से है. भाजपा सांसद हुकूम सिंह की मृत्यु हो जाने के चलते इस सीट पर चुनाव कराना आवश्यक हो गया था. उनकी बेटी मृगांका सिंह उपचुनाव में भाजपा की उम्मीदवार हैं. उनका सीधा मुकाबला राष्ट्रीय लोक दल की तबस्सुम हसन से है.

टिप्पणियां
कांग्रेस, समाजवादी पार्टी और बहुजन समाज पार्टी तबस्सुम का समर्थन कर रही हैं. महाराष्ट्र में सभी चार बड़ी पार्टियां- कांग्रेस, भाजपा, शिवसेना और राकांपा - पूरा दम लगा रही हैं क्योंकि इन उपचुनाव के नतीजों का असर भविष्य में देखने को मिल सकता है. 

पलुस कादेगांव(महाराष्ट्र), नूरपुर (उप्र), जोकीहाट (बिहार), गोमिया और सिल्ली (झारखंड), चेंगानूर (केरल), अंपति (मेघालय), शाहकोट (पंजाब) थराली (उत्तराखंड) और मेहेशतला (पश्चिम बंगाल) विधानसभा सीटों पर भी आज उपचुनाव होंगे. इन उपचुनावों के मतों की गिनती 31 मई को होगी.


