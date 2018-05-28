उपचुनाव LIVE UPDATES: कैराना समेत लोकसभा की चार और विधानसभा की 10 सीटों पर वोटिंग शुरू

#Jharkhand: People queue outside a polling booth in #Silli where voting for assembly by-poll has begun pic.twitter.com/5VHYUCYBFN— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018
Voting for #Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll underway; Visuals from polling booth number 29 in Shamli pic.twitter.com/xxuioIEUV3— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018
Punjab: People form queue outside a polling station in Shahkot where voting for Assembly by-poll will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/Lrms3miGZ8— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018
Maharashtra: Visuals from Booth Number 154-159 in Vasai, voting for #PalgharLokSabhaByElection to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/MFPiJguYrS— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018
Voting for #KairanaByPoll to begin at 7 am. Visuals from Shamli's Booth Number 29, Rashtriya Kisan Inter college. pic.twitter.com/NAGlMdyBh5— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement