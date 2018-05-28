उपचुनाव LIVE UPDATES: कैराना समेत लोकसभा की चार और विधानसभा की 10 सीटों पर वोटिंग शुरू

कैराना, भंडारा-गोंदिया, पालघर और नागालैंड लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के Live Updates

#Jharkhand: People queue outside a polling booth in #Silli where voting for assembly by-poll has begun pic.twitter.com/5VHYUCYBFN — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

Voting for #Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll underway; Visuals from polling booth number 29 in Shamli pic.twitter.com/xxuioIEUV3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018

Punjab: People form queue outside a polling station in Shahkot where voting for Assembly by-poll will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/Lrms3miGZ8 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

देश में लोकसभा की चार और विधानसभा की 10 सीटों पर आज हो रहे उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी है. इनमें कैराना लोकसभा सीट पर होने जा रहा अहम उपचुनाव भी शामिल है. उत्तर प्रदेश के राजनीतिक रूप से अहम कैराना सीट के अलावा महाराष्ट्र के भंडारा - गोंदिया और पालघर संसदीय सीटों तथा नागालैंड लोकसभा सीट पर भी वोटिंग जारी है.- झारखंड की सिल्ली विधानसभा सीट पर वोटिंग शुरू, पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर लोगों की भारी भीड़- यूपी की कैराना लोकसभा सीट पर वोटिंग शुरू, शामली के बूथ नंबर 29 के बाहर लोगों वोटिंग के अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते हुए- केरल के चेंगानूर विधानसभा सीट पर वोटिंग शुरू, लोग सात बजे से पहले ही वोटिंग के लिए लाइनों में लगे- पंजाब के शाहकोट विधानसभा सीट पर आज वोटिंग होनी है. यहां पोलिंग बूथ पर सुबह से ही लोगों की भीड़ मौजूद है.- आज महाराष्‍ट्र के पालघर लोकसभा सीट पर वोटिंग होनी है. वसी के बूथ नंबर 154-159 पर पुलिसबल तैनात

Maharashtra: Visuals from Booth Number 154-159 in Vasai, voting for #PalgharLokSabhaByElection to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/MFPiJguYrS — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

Voting for #KairanaByPoll to begin at 7 am. Visuals from Shamli's Booth Number 29, Rashtriya Kisan Inter college. pic.twitter.com/NAGlMdyBh5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018

- कैराना में सात बजे से शुरू होगी वोटिंग, शामली के बूथ नंबर 29 के बाहर सुरक्षा के कड़े बंदोबस्‍तकैराना उपचुनाव में भाजपा का मुकालबा संयुक्त विपक्ष से है. भाजपा सांसद हुकूम सिंह की मृत्यु हो जाने के चलते इस सीट पर चुनाव कराना आवश्यक हो गया था. उनकी बेटी मृगांका सिंह उपचुनाव में भाजपा की उम्मीदवार हैं. उनका सीधा मुकाबला राष्ट्रीय लोक दल की तबस्सुम हसन से है. कांग्रेस, समाजवादी पार्टी और बहुजन समाज पार्टी तबस्सुम का समर्थन कर रही हैं. महाराष्ट्र में सभी चार बड़ी पार्टियां- कांग्रेस, भाजपा, शिवसेना और राकांपा - पूरा दम लगा रही हैं क्योंकि इन उपचुनाव के नतीजों का असर भविष्य में देखने को मिल सकता है.पलुस कादेगांव(महाराष्ट्र), नूरपुर (उप्र), जोकीहाट (बिहार), गोमिया और सिल्ली (झारखंड), चेंगानूर (केरल), अंपति (मेघालय), शाहकोट (पंजाब) थराली (उत्तराखंड) और मेहेशतला (पश्चिम बंगाल) विधानसभा सीटों पर भी आज उपचुनाव होंगे. इन उपचुनावों के मतों की गिनती 31 मई को होगी.