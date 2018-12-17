NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
राफेल डील मामला: रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा- कैग को बता चुके हैं विमान की कीमत 

निर्मला सीतारमण (Nirmala Sitharaman) ने कहा कि हमनें कैग को विमान की कीमत से जुड़ी हर जानकारी मुहैया करा दी है.

,
रक्षा मंत्री सीतारमण ने किया कांग्रेस पर पलटवार

खास बातें

  1. कोर्ट से तथ्यों को दोबारा देखने को कहा
  2. कोर्ट के फैसले पर कांग्रेस ने जताया था एतराज
  3. विमान डील में कोई घपला नहीं- सीतारमण
नई दिल्ली: राफेल डील (Rafale Deal) मामले में कांग्रेस पर पलटवार करते हुए रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (Nirmala Sitharaman) ने कहा कि हमनें कैग को विमान की कीमत से जुड़ी हर जानकारी मुहैया करा दी है. संसदीय प्रणाली के तहत कैग पहले इसे देखता है और इसके बाद ही यह रिपोर्ट संसदीय कमेटी के पास जाती है. संसदीय कमेटी द्वारा इसे देखने के बाद ही इसे सार्वजनिक किया जा सकता है. यह एक पूरी प्रक्रिया है जिसकी शुरुआत कर दी गई है. उन्होंने कहा कि हमनें कोर्ट को दिए अपने हलफनामा में सभी तरह के आंकड़ें और जानकारी दे दी है. हम कोर्ट से अनुरोध करेंगे कि वह उसे एक बार फिर देखे. बता दें कि राफेल डील (Rafale Deal) को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट (Suprem Court) के फैसले के बाद एक बार फिर मोदी सरकार और कांग्रेस आमने सामने आ गए हैं. एक ओर जहां मोदी सरकार सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जजमेंट को अपनी जीत बता रही है, वहीं कांग्रेस, सरकार पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट से तथ्य छुपाने और देश को गुमराह करने के आरोप लगा रही है.

 
राफेल को लेकर सीएजी की रिपोर्ट पर अब मामला गरमा गया है और कांग्रेस मोदी सरकार पर हमलावर है. शनिवार को एक बार फिर से कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट में गलत तथ्य देने के लिए सरकार जिम्मेदार है. कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा राफेल पर फैसला आने के बाद कहा था कि 'सरकार सुप्रीम कोर्ट में गलत तथ्य देने के लिए जिम्मेदार है.
 
मुझे लगता है कि अटॉर्नी जनरल को पीएसी के सामने आना चाहिए और यह पूछा जाना जाहिए कि गलत तथ्य क्यों प्रस्तूत किए. यह काफी गंभीर मामला है.' उन्होंने कहा था कि हम बहुत स्पष्ट हैं कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट एक उचित फोरम नहीं था जिस पर इन मुद्दों का फैसला किया जा सकता है, क्योंकि यहां न तो सुप्रीम कोर्ट न ही फाइलों की जांच कर सकता है और न ही गवाहों के शपथपत्र की जांच कर सकता है.

यह भी पढ़ें: क्रिश्चयन मिशेल के भारत लाने से नहीं बढ़ेगी कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें:  के टी एस तुलसी

साथ ही सुप्रीम कोर्ट प्रधानमंत्री को बुलाकर पूछताछ भी नहीं कर सकता, जबकि हमें इस पर पीएम से सवाल करने की जरूरत है. कपिल सिब्‍बल ने कहा, मैंने एक टेलीस्‍कोप खरीदने के लिए कहा है और मुझे उसे बीजेपी अध्‍यक्ष अमित शाह को गिफ्ट करना है. बीजेपी अध्‍यक्ष ने कहा था कि विधानसभा चुनावों के बाद कांग्रेस को टेलीस्‍कोप से देखना पड़ेगा. ध्यान हो कि शुक्रवार को राफेल पर फैसले के वक्त प्रधान न्यायाधीश न्यायमूर्ति रंजन गोगोई, न्यायमूर्ति एस के कौल और न्यायमूर्ति के एम जोसेफ की पीठ ने कहा  था कि हमारे सामने पेश की गयी सामग्री दर्शाती है कि सरकार ने विमान के मूल दाम को छोड़कर मूल्य निर्धारण का ब्योरा संसद को भी नहीं दिया है, इस आधार पर कि मूल्य निर्धारण विवरण की संवेदनशीलता से राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा प्रभावित होगी और दोनों देशों के बीच के समझौते का भी उल्लंघन होगा.' पीठ ने कहा था कि हालांकि मूल्य निर्धारण ब्योरा नियंत्रक एवं महालेखा परीक्षक को दिया यगा और कैग की रिपोर्ट पर लोक लेखा समिति (पीएसी) विचार भी कर चुकी है.

VIDEO: पांच दिन की रिमांड पर भेजे मिशेल.


टिप्पणियां


 


Nirmala Sitharaman on Rafale deal

