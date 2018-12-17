राफेल डील मामला: रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा- कैग को बता चुके हैं विमान की कीमत 

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: We've given the price to the CAG, in a Parliamentary system the CAG looks into it and then its report goes to PAC. The PAC will have a look at it and then it'll become a public document. It is a process and it has commenced. #RafaleVerdict pic.twitter.com/B8kMsdnjey

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: In the affidavit we've given the data and the information. We think there's an interpretation problem, we would like you (court) to look at it and correct it, That's our appeal to the court, we'll wait for them to take the call.