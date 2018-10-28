NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
शशि थरूर ने RSS के हवाले से कहा, "पीएम मोदी शिवलिंग पर बैठे बिच्छू जैसे", बीजेपी ने दी कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया
कांग्रेस के सांसद शशि थरूर ने हमेशा अपने विवादित बयानों के कारण चर्चा में बने रहते हैं. शशि थरूर इस बार अपनी नई किताब 'द पैराडॉक्सिकल प्राइम मिनिस्टर' को लेकर सुर्खियां में हैं.

शशि थरूर के इस बयान पर बीजेपी ने कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी है.

बेंगलुरु: कांग्रेस के सांसद शशि थरूर ने हमेशा अपने विवादित बयानों के कारण चर्चा में बने रहते हैं. शशि थरूर इस बार अपनी नई किताब 'द पैराडॉक्सिकल प्राइम मिनिस्टर' को लेकर सुर्खियां में हैं. उन्होंने इसी संबंध में फिर से एक बयान दे दिया है. शशि थरूर ने अपनी किताब के बारे में बात करते हुए बातों ही बातों में पीएम मोदी पर जमकर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने कहा कि एक बार आरएसएस (RSS) के एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने पीएम मोदी को एक नई उपमा देते हुए कहा था कि "मोदी शिवलिंग पर बैठे बिच्छू की तरह है, जिसे आप ना तो अपने हाथों से और ना ही चप्पल मारकर हटा सकते है."

बता दें कि शशि थरूर ने बेंगलुरु में बीते शनिवार को यह बयान दिया. थरूर अपनी नई किताब 'द पैराडॉक्सिकल प्राइम मिनिस्टर' को लेकर बात रहे थे. शशि थरूर के इस बयान के कुछ देर बाद ही बीजेपी ने कड़ी आपत्ति जताई है. केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि खुद के शिवभक्त बताने वाले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को शशि थरूर के इस बयान पर माफी मांगनी चाहिए. रविशंकर प्रसाद ने थरूर के इस बयान को भगवान शिव का अपमान बताया है.
 
शशि थरूर इससे पहले भी अपने बयानों को लेकर विवादों में रहे हैं. बीते दिनों उन्होंने बीजेपी पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा था कि अगर भारतीय जनता पार्टी 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में जीतती है, तो इससे देश 'हिंदू पाकिस्तान' बन जाएगा. तिरुअंनंतपुरम में एक कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए शशि थरूर ने कहा था कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी अगर जीतती है, तो वह नया संविधान लिखेगी, जिससे यह देश पाकिस्तान बनने की राह पर प्रशस्त होगा. जहां, अल्पसंख्यकों के अधिकारों का कोई सम्मामन नहीं किया जाता है. उन्होंने कहा था कि आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में बीजेपी की जीत से लोकतांत्रिक मूल्य खतरे में पड़ जाएंगे. 
 
उन्होंने 'हिंदू पाकिस्तान' वाले बयान के कुछ दिन बाद ही एक और विवादित बयान दिया था. उन्होंने कहा था कि भारत में कई जगहों पर ‘मुस्लिमों की तुलना में गाय ' ज्यादा सुरक्षित है. उनके इस टिप्पणी से विवाद पैदा हो गया था. बहरहाल, शशि थरूर के पीएम मोदी पर दिए बयान के बाद ट्विटर पर तर-तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही है.

