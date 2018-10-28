शशि थरूर ने RSS के हवाले से कहा, "पीएम मोदी शिवलिंग पर बैठे बिच्छू जैसे", बीजेपी ने दी कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया

#WATCH Shashi Tharoor in Bengaluru, says, "There's an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist, that, "Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, you can't remove him with your hand & you cannot hit it with a chappal either."(27.10) pic.twitter.com/E6At7WrCG5— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
Rahul Gandhi you claim yourself be to a Shiv Bhakt please reply to this very horrific denunciation of Lord Mahadev by giving apology to what Tharoor has done: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tharoor's statement,"Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling." pic.twitter.com/QoO6VHEjf5— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement