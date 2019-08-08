NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबड़ी ख़बरवीडियोताज़ातरीनदेशविदेशबॉलीवुडज़रा हटकेजॉब्सब्लॉगअन्य
होम | देश |

PM Modi Speech : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, अनुच्छेद 370 से मुक्ति एक सच्चाई है

Read in English

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने गुरुवार रात को देश को संबोधित किया. 

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
PM Modi Speech : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, अनुच्छेद 370 से मुक्ति एक सच्चाई है

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने गुरुवार रात को देश को संबोधित किया. (फाइल फोटो)

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) देश को संबोधित कर रहे हैं. बता दें कि जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर से अनुच्‍छेद 370 समाप्‍त करने के बाद यह उनका पहला संबोधन है. पीएम मोदी बुधवार को ही राष्‍ट्र को संबोधित करने वाले थे लेकिन बीजेपी नेता व पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्‍वराज के निधन की वजह से ऐसा हो नहीं पाया था बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अंतिम बार देश को लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले 27 मार्च को सैटेलाइट रोधी मिसाइल द्वारा एक जीवित सैटेलाइट को मार गिराने की क्षमता की घोषणा करते हुए राष्ट्र को संबोधित किया था.

PM Modi Speech Updates: 


Aug 08, 2019
20:39 (IST)

ये फैसला जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के साथ ही पूरे भारत की आर्थिक प्रगति में सहयोग करेगा. जब दुनिया के इस महत्वपूर्ण भूभाग में शांति और खुशहाली आएगी, तो स्वभाविक रूप से विश्व शांति के प्रयासों को मजबूती मिलेगी: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:38 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों की सुरक्षा में तैनात सुरक्षाबलों के साथियों का आभार व्यक्त करता हूं. प्रशासन से जुड़े लोग, राज्य के कर्मचारी और जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस जिस तरह से स्थितियों को सँभाल रही है वो प्रशंसनीय है. आपके इस परिश्रम ने मेरा ये विश्वास और बढ़ाया है कि बदलाव हो सकता है: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:37 (IST)
सरकार इस बात का ध्यान रख रही है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर में ईद मनाने में लोगों को कोई परेशानी न हो. हमारे जो साथी जम्मू-कश्मीर से बाहर रहते हैं और ईद पर अपने घर वापस जाना चाहते हैं, उनको भी सरकार हर संभव मदद कर रही है: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:37 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर के साथियों को भरोसा देता हूं कि धीरे-धीरे हालात सामान्य हो जाएंगे और उनकी परेशानी भी कम होती चली जाएगी. ईद का मुबारक त्योहार भी नजदीक ही है. ईद के लिए मेरी ओर से सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:37 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर के साथियों को भरोसा देता हूं कि धीरे-धीरे हालात सामान्य हो जाएंगे और उनकी परेशानी भी कम होती चली जाएगी. ईद का मुबारक त्योहार भी नजदीक ही है. ईद के लिए मेरी ओर से सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:36 (IST)
हमें ये भी नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि आतंकवाद और अलगाववाद को बढ़ावा देने की पाकिस्तानी साजिशों के विरोध में जम्मू-कश्मीर के ही देशभक्त लोग डटकर खड़े हुए हैं: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:35 (IST)
अनुच्छेद 370 से मुक्ति एक सच्चाई है, लेकिन सच्चाई ये भी है कि इस समय ऐहतियात के तौर पर उठाए गए कदमों की वजह से जो परेशानी हो रही है, उसका मुकाबला भी वही लोग कर रहे हैं. कुछ मुट्ठी भर लोग जो वहां हालात बिगाड़ना चाहते हैं, उन्हें जवाब भी वहां के स्थानीय लोग दे रहे हैं: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:35 (IST)
मैं हर देशवासी को ये भी कहना चाहता हूं कि जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के लोगों की चिंता, हम सबकी चिंता है, उनके सुख-दुःख, उनकी तकलीफ से हम अलग नहीं हैं: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:33 (IST)
लेकिन मेरा उनसे आग्रह है कि वो देशहित को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए व्यवहार करें और जम्मू-कश्मीर-लद्दाख को नई दिशा देने में सरकार की मदद करें. संसद में किसने मतदान किया, किसने नहीं किया, इससे आगे बढ़कर अब हमें जम्मू-कश्मीर-लद्दाख के हित में मिलकर, एकजुट होकर काम करना है: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:33 (IST)
लोकतंत्र में ये भी बहुत स्वाभाविक है कि कुछ लोग इस फैसले के पक्ष में हैं और कुछ को इस पर मतभेद है. मैं उनके मतभेद का भी सम्मान करता हूं और उनकी आपत्तियों का भी. इस पर जो बहस हो रही है, उसका केंद्र सरकार जवाब भी दे रही है. ये हमारा लोकतांत्रिक दायित्व है: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:32 (IST)
अब लद्दाख के नौजवानों की इनोवेटिव स्पिरिट को बढ़ावा मिलेगा, उन्हें अच्छी शिक्षा के लिए बेहतर संस्थान मिलेंगे, वहां के लोगों को अच्छे अस्पताल मिलेंगे, इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर का और तेजी से आधुनिकीकरण होगा: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:31 (IST)
लद्दाख में स्पीरिचुअल टूरिज्म, एडवेंचर टूरिज्म औरइकोटूरिज्म का सबसे बड़ा केंद्र बनने की क्षमता है. सोलर पावर जनरेशन का भी लद्दाख बहुत बड़ा केंद्र बन सकता है. अब वहां के सामर्थ्य का उचित इस्तेमाल होगा और बिना भेदभाव विकास के लिए नए अवसर बनेंगे: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:30 (IST)
Union Territory बन जाने के बाद अब लद्दाख के लोगों का विकास, भारत सरकार की विशेष जिम्मेदारी है. स्थानीय प्रतिनिधियों, लद्दाख और कारगिल की डवलपमेंट काउंसिल्स के सहयोग से केंद्र सरकार, विकास की तमाम योजनाओं का लाभ अब और तेजी से पहुंचाएगी: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:27 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर के केसर का रंग हो या कहवा का स्वाद, सेब का मीठापन हो या खुबानी का रसीलापन, कश्मीरी शॉल हो या फिर कलाकृतियां, लद्दाख के ऑर्गैनिक प्रॉडक्ट्स हों या हर्बल मेडिसिन, इसका प्रसार दुनियाभर में किए जाने का जरूरत है: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:26 (IST)
दशकों के परिवारवाद ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के युवाओं को नेतृत्व का अवसर ही नहीं दिया. अब मेरे युवा, जम्मू-कश्मीर के विकास का नेतृत्व करेंगे और उसे नई ऊंचाई पर ले जाएंगे. मैं नौजवानों, वहां की बहनों-बेटियों से आग्रह करूंगा कि अपने क्षेत्र के विकास की कमान खुद संभालिए: पीएम मोदी
Aug 08, 2019
20:25 (IST)
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर की जनता, Good Governance और पारदर्शिता के वातावरण में, नए उत्साह के साथ अपने लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करेगी.
Aug 08, 2019
20:24 (IST)
मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि अब अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद, जब इन पंचायत सदस्यों को नई व्यवस्था में काम करने का मौका मिलेगा तो वो कमाल कर देंगे. मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर की जनता अलगाववाद को परास्त करके नई आशाओं के साथ आगे बढ़ेगी: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:24 (IST)
जैसे पंचायत के चुनाव पारदर्शिता के साथ संपन्न कराए गए, वैसे ही विधानसभा के भी चुनाव होंगे. मैं राज्य के गवर्नर से ये भी आग्रह करूंगा कि ब्लॉक डवलपमेंट काउंसिल का गठन, जो पिछले दो-तीन दशकों से लंबित है, उसे पूरा करने का काम भी जल्द से जल्द किया जाए: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:23 (IST)
हम सभी चाहते हैं कि आने वाले समय में जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा के चुनाव हों,  नई सरकार बने, मुख्यमंत्री बनें. मैं जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों को भरोसा देता हूं कि आपको बहुत ईमानदारी के साथ,  पूरे पारदर्शी वातावरण में अपने प्रतिनिधि चुनने का अवसर मिलेगा: PM  

Aug 08, 2019
20:19 (IST)
ये वो लोग हैं जो बंटवारे के बाद पाकिस्तान से भारत आए थे. क्या इन लोगों के साथ अन्याय ऐसे ही चलता रहता?: PM नरेंद्र मोदी 
Aug 08, 2019
20:19 (IST)
आप ये जानकर चौंक जाएंगे कि जम्मू-कश्मीर में दशकों से, हजारों की संख्या में ऐसे भाई-बहन रहते हैं, जिन्हें लोकसभा के चुनाव में तो वोट डालने का अधिकार था, लेकिन वो विधानसभा और स्थानीय निकाय के चुनाव में मतदान नहीं कर सकते थे: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:16 (IST)
हमने जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन में एक नई कार्यसंस्कृति लाने, पारदर्शिता लाने का प्रयास किया है. इसी का नतीजा है कि IIT, IIM, एम्स, हों, तमाम इरिगेशन प्रोजेक्ट्स हो, पावर प्रोजेक्ट्स हों, या फिर एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो, इन सबके काम में तेजी आई है: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:14 (IST)
जल्द ही जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में केंद्रीय और राज्य के रिक्त पदों को भरने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी. इससे स्थानीय नौजवानों को रोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध होंगे. केंद्र की पब्लिक सेक्टर यूनिट्स और प्राइवेट सेक्टर की कंपनियों को भी रोजगार उपलब्ध कराने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:12 (IST)
नई व्यवस्था में केंद्र सरकार की ये प्राथमिकता रहेगी कि राज्य के कर्मचारियों को, जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस को, दूसरे केंद्र शासित प्रदेश के कर्मचारियों और वहां की पुलिस के बराबर सुविधाएं मिलें: PM 
Aug 08, 2019
20:12 (IST)
देश के अन्य राज्यों में अल्पसंख्यकों के हितों के संरक्षण के लिए माइनॉरिटी एक्ट लागू है, लेकिन जम्मू-कश्मीर में ऐसा नहीं था. देश के अन्य राज्यों में श्रमिकों के हितों की रक्षा के लिए Minimum Wages Act लागू है, लेकिन जम्मू-कश्मीर में ये सिर्फ कागजों पर ही मिलता था: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:10 (IST)
देश के अन्य राज्यों में सफाई कर्मचारियों के लिए सफाई कर्मचारी एक्ट लागू है, लेकिन जम्मू-कश्मीर के सफाई कर्मचारी इससे वंचित थे. देश के अन्य राज्यों में दलितों पर अत्याचार रोकने के लिए सख्त कानून लागू है,  लेकिन जम्मू-कश्मीर में ऐसा नहीं था: PM

Aug 08, 2019
20:10 (IST)
इस प्रक्रिया से गुजरकर जो कानून बनता है, वो पूरे देश के लोगों का भला करता है. लेकिन कोई कल्पना नहीं कर सकता कि संसद इतनी बड़ी संख्या में कानून बनाए और वो देश के एक हिस्से में लागू ही नहीं हों: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:10 (IST)

हमारे देश में कोई भी सरकार हो, वो संसद में कानून बनाकर, देश की भलाई के लिए काम करती है. किसी भी दल की सरकार हो, किसी भी गठबंधन की सरकार हो, ये कार्य निरंतर चलता रहता है. कानून बनाते समय काफी बहस होती है, चिंतन-मनन होता है, उसकी आवश्यकता को लेकर गंभीर पक्ष रखे जाते हैं:
Aug 08, 2019
20:09 (IST)


अनुच्छेद 370 के साथ भी ऐसा ही भाव था. उससे जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के हमारे भाई-बहनों की जो हानि हो रही थी, उसकी चर्चा ही नहीं होती थी. हैरानी की बात ये है कि किसी से भी बात करें, तो कोई ये भी नहीं बता पाता था कि अनुच्छेद 370 से जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों के जीवन में क्या लाभ हुआ: PM मोदी 
Aug 08, 2019
20:08 (IST)
समाज जीवन में कुछ बातें, समय के साथ इतनी घुल-मिल जाती हैं कि कई बार उन चीजों को स्थाई मान लिया जाता है। ये भाव आ जाता है कि, कुछ बदलेगा नहीं, ऐसे ही चलेगा: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:08 (IST)
जो सपना सरदार पटेल का था, बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर का था, डॉक्टर श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी का था, अटल जी और करोड़ों देशभक्तों का था, वो अब पूरा हुआ है: PM
Aug 08, 2019
20:07 (IST)
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि पहले की सरकारें एक कानून बनाकर वाहवाही लूटती थीं, लेकिन वो भी ये दावा नहीं कर पाती थीं कि उनका कानून जम्मू-कश्मीर में भी लागू होगा. जम्मू-कश्मीर के डेढ़ करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग उससे वंचित रह जाते थे. 
Aug 08, 2019
20:05 (IST)
अब जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के लोगों का वर्तमान तो सुधरेगा ही. उनका भविष्य भी सुरक्षित होगा.
Aug 08, 2019
20:05 (IST)
अनुच्छेद 370 और 35ए ने भ्रष्टाचार, आतंकवाद और परिवारवाद के अलावा कुछ नहीं दिया. इसका इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा था. इसकी वजह से 42 हजार निर्दोष लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी. 
Aug 08, 2019
20:03 (IST)
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि अनुच्छेद 370 के बारे में मान लिया गया था कि ये बदलेगा ही नहीं. इससे जो हानि हो रही थी, उसकी चर्चा ही नहीं हो रही थी. 
Aug 08, 2019
20:02 (IST)
पीएम मोदी का संबोधन शुरू. पीएम ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के लोग विकास से वंचित थे, वो अब दूर हो गई है. 
Aug 08, 2019
19:45 (IST)
आपको बता दें कि  भारत की ओर से जम्मू-कश्मीर से आर्टिकल 370 हटाए जाने और उसे दो केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में बांटे जाने के बाद गुरुवार को पाकिस्तान के रेल मंत्री शेख राशिद ने भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच चलने वाले समझौता एक्सप्रेस (Samjhauta Express) ट्रेन को रद्द करने का ऐलान कर दिया. पाकिस्तान ने समझौता एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन (Samjhauta Express Train) को वाघा बॉर्डर पर रोक दिया. 
Aug 08, 2019
19:42 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अंतिम बार देश को लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले 27 मार्च को सैटेलाइट रोधी मिसाइल द्वारा एक जीवित सैटेलाइट को मार गिराने की क्षमता की घोषणा करते हुए राष्ट्र को संबोधित किया था.
Aug 08, 2019
19:25 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बस थोड़ी ही देर में देश को संबोधित करेंगे.
No more content
टिप्पणिया

ट्रेंडिंग

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... जम्मू-कश्मीर अलगाववाद, आतंकवाद, परिवारवाद और भ्रष्टाचार से मुक्त हुआ : पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी

Advertisement

 
 
 