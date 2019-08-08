PM Modi Speech : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, अनुच्छेद 370 से मुक्ति एक सच्चाई है

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) देश को संबोधित कर रहे हैं. बता दें कि जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 समाप्त करने के बाद यह उनका पहला संबोधन है. पीएम मोदी बुधवार को ही राष्ट्र को संबोधित करने वाले थे लेकिन बीजेपी नेता व पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के निधन की वजह से ऐसा हो नहीं पाया था बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अंतिम बार देश को लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले 27 मार्च को सैटेलाइट रोधी मिसाइल द्वारा एक जीवित सैटेलाइट को मार गिराने की क्षमता की घोषणा करते हुए राष्ट्र को संबोधित किया था.
PM Narendra Modi: I want to tell everyone, that any problem of people of J&K and Ladakh is also our problem. We are with them in their happy moments and their sad moments. pic.twitter.com/B1rvjixjer- ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019
PM Narendra Modi: Decades of dynasty rule in J&K prevented the youth from political leadership. Now my youth of J&K will lead the development work and take the region to new heights. pic.twitter.com/M2MArxmmeh- ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019
Watch LIVE📡: PM @narendramodi addresses the nation https://t.co/33mMACmu5w- PIB India (@PIB_India) August 8, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: There was never any discussion as to how #article370 was adversely affecting the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. And it is surprising, no one was able to really tell how did the article benefit the people. pic.twitter.com/pALDg1ywkK- ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019
PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation:We as a nation, as a family, have taken a historic decision. A system due to which brothers & sisters of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh were deprived of many rights & which was a big obstacle to their development, that system has been done away with pic.twitter.com/ee27vtsQKO- ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019
PM Modi: I congratulate people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the whole nation. When some things are their forever we presume they will never change or go away. Article 370 was something similar. pic.twitter.com/ProSD7iS1t- ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today.- PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 8, 2019
