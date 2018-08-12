NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

जानें, संसद में राहुल गांधी के गले मिलने के अंदाज पर पहली बार पीएम मोदी ने क्या कहा

समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को दिये इंटरव्यू के दौरान एक प्रश्न के जवाब में पीएम मोदी ने राहुल के गले मिलने वाली घटना का जिक्र किया है और इसे बच्चों वाली हरकत बताया है. 

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
जानें, संसद में राहुल गांधी के गले मिलने के अंदाज पर पहली बार पीएम मोदी ने क्या कहा

पीएम मोदी से गले मिलते राहुल गांधी

नई दिल्ली: संसद के मॉनसून सत्र के दौरान जब कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के पक्ष में अपनी बात रखते हुए अचानक पीएम मोदी से गले जाकर मिले थे, तो उसके बाद भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेताओं ने कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दर्ज कराई थी. हालांकि, उस घटना पर पीएम मोदी ने कुछ नहीं कहा था. मगर अब प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने राहुल के गले मिलने वाली घटना पर चुप्पी तोड़ी है. समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को दिये इंटरव्यू के दौरान एक प्रश्न के जवाब में पीएम मोदी ने राहुल के गले मिलने वाली घटना का जिक्र किया है और इसे बच्चों वाली हरकत बताया है. 

VIDEO : जब पीएम मोदी से गले मिलने से पहले राहुल गांधी ने कहा- आपके लिए मैं 'पप्पू' हूं....

संसद के मॉनसून सत्र के दौरान राहुल गांधी के गले लगने वाली घटना पर पीएम मोदी ने समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से कहा कि ' यह आपको तय करना है कि यह एक बचकानी हरकत थी या नहीं. और अगर आप निर्णय लेने में असमर्थ हैं, तो आप उनकी विंक यानी आंख मारने वाली हरकत देखें और आपको जवाब मिल जाएगा.'  पीएम मोदी ने आगे कहा कि मैं एक विनम्र कामदार हूं. मैं इस देश के नामदारों की तुलना में कुछ भी नहीं हूं, जिनके पास खुद की अपनी अनूठी शैली है. वे तय करते हैं कि किससे नफरत करनी है, कब करनी है और किससे प्यार करना है और इसका कैसे दिखावा करना है.  इन सब में, मेरे जैसा कामदार क्या कह सकता हैं?

...जब सदन में पीएम मोदी से गले मिल राहुल गांधी ने दी 'जादू की झप्पी', देखें VIDEO

गौरतलब है कि मॉनसून सत्र 2018 के दौरान राहुल गांधी अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के पक्ष में अपना भाषण दे रहे थे, मगर जब भाषण खत्म होने वाला था तब वह अचानक पीएम मोदी की कुर्सी के पास गये और उन्हें गले लगा लिया था. इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा था आप मुझे गालियां दें, मुझे पप्पू कह लें, गुस्सा और घृणा करें, मगर मैं आपसे नफरत नहीं करूंगा. मैं कांग्रेस हूं और मैं आपके भीतर से नफरत और घृणा को निकाल फेंकूंगा..

PM मोदी से गले लगने पर स्‍पीकर ने उठाए सवाल , राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा- राहुल ने की संसद में 'चिपको आंदोलन' की शुरुआत   

टिप्पणियां
हालांकि, गले मिलने से पहले राहुल ने मोदी सरकार पर एक से बढ़कर एक तीखे वार किये. राहुल ने आरोपों और सवालों की झड़ियां लगा दी. अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के दौरान राहुल गांधी ने कहा "प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, बीजेपी और आरएसएस ने मुझे सिखाया है कि कांग्रेसी होने का अर्थ क्या है, असली भारतीय होने का अर्थ क्या है और एक असली हिंदू होने का अर्थ क्या है. इसके लिए मैं उनका धन्यवाद करता हूं." 

VIDEO: ... जब सदन में पीएम मोदी से गले मिल राहुल गांधी ने दी 'जादू की झप्पी'


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... पीएम मोदी ने बताया कहां-कहां मिल रही है नौकरियां, कहा- पिछले साल ही 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों को मिल चुका है काम
Rahul hugs PM ModiNarendra ModiPM Modi

Advertisement

 
 
 