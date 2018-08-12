जानें, संसद में राहुल गांधी के गले मिलने के अंदाज पर पहली बार पीएम मोदी ने क्या कहा

पीएम मोदी ने आगे कहा कि मैं एक विनम्र कामदार हूं. मैं इस देश के नामदारों की तुलना में कुछ भी नहीं हूं, जिनके पास खुद की अपनी अनूठी शैली है. वे तय करते हैं कि किससे नफरत करनी है, कब करनी है और किससे प्यार करना है और इसका कैसे दिखावा करना है. इन सब में, मेरे जैसा कामदार क्या कह सकता हैं?
It is for you to judge whether it was a childish act or not. And if you are unable to decide, watch the wink and you will get the answer: PM Narendra Modi on Rahul Gandhi hugging him during no confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha #PMtoANI (file pic) pic.twitter.com/NiIibXr20D— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018
